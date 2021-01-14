Young Master collabs with Yan Chim Kee for the release of two limited-edition coconut beers

After successfully launching new beers in collaboration with various Hong Kong brands last year, Young Master Brewery welcomes the Year of the Ox with two new beers in partnership with century-old coconut confectioner, Yan Chim Kee. The collaboration sees the release of Hong Kong-inspired and coconut flavoured beers.

Yan Chim Kee has been a household name for coconut confections for over a century and has played a significant role in the history of the confectionery industry in Hong Kong since its opening in 1915 on Caine Road before moving to Wong Chuk Hang in the 50s. According to Young Master, the collaboration with Yan Chim Kee has been brewed with a heavy dose of nostalgia and tradition. Inspired by Yan Chim Kee's coconut confections, the limited-edition beers features a coconut pandan pale ale (red) and coconut peanut stout (blue). The pale ale highlights sweet coconut and creamy pandan notes while the stout takes its flavours from Yan Chim Kee’s coconut peanut candy with hints of roasted peanut, cacao, and coffee. Priced at $21.9 per can, the beers are now available in select Circle K outlets in Hong Kong.

Yan Chim Kee and Young Master Ale’s limited edition beers

On January 25, be one of the first customers to get the special Ye (椰) Ye (爺) Yeah (嘢) Chinese New Year gift set featuring the limited-edition beers, and a pack of Yan Chim Kee’s coconut candy ($118). Gift sets will be available on Young Master’s online store, Yan Chim Kee’s pop-up at Windsor House, Causeway Bay, HK TV Mall, and other select retail outlets in the city.

To celebrate Chinese New Year and the collaboration, The Ale Project and Second Draft will be serving two specialty dishes featuring Yan Chim Kee’s coconut ice cream. Second Draft will serve the Coco Toasted Gai – a sourdough toast with fried chicken thigh, coconut ice cream, and coconut peanut stout syrup – while The Ale Project will offer the Coco Ice Cream Toast – a Kaya French toast with coconut ice cream, and coconut shreds.

For more information, visit youngmasterales.com.

