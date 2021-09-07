Best breakfast spots in Hong Kong

Whether you’re totally basic and love a bit of avo toast (just kidding, we love it too!) or prefer to go local with macaroni soup and a classic egg sandwich, or maybe you’re looking for something more substantial like an English fry-up, Hong Kong has it all, and then some. After all, it is the most important meal of the day, right?

