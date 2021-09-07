Hong Kong
Timeout

Baked avo toast
Photograph: Courtesy Baked

Best breakfast spots in Hong Kong

Where to go to amp up your daily morning ritual

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/e29dc0f6-4bfc-4f90-b065-eb2dcd8dc8e5.jpg
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Fontaine Cheng
Whether you’re totally basic and love a bit of avo toast (just kidding, we love it too!) or prefer to go local with macaroni soup and a classic egg sandwich, or maybe you’re looking for something more substantial like an English fry-up, Hong Kong has it all, and then some. After all, it is the most important meal of the day, right? 

RECOMMENDED: Maybe breakfast is too early for you on the weekends, don’t worry, we’ve got your back with the best brunches in Hong Kong to try instead.

Luen Fat
Photograph: N.Chiu

Luen Fat

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City

Kick off your day with an egg sandwich. It may seem like a simple breakfast, but it’s a favourite morning munch for many Hongkongers, and Luen Fat is one of the best spots for this style of sarnie. Aside from the signature super-smooth scrambled eggs on toast or bread, this cha chaan teng serves all the staples including satay beef macaroni, thick toast and rich milk tea. They even have breakfast sets going for an easy $45 with buttered toast, two eggs, ham and macaroni soup, and coffee or tea. So, dig in, and leave this local institution feeling satisfied and ready to start the day. 

Padstow Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Padstow Restaurant & Bar

Padstow Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Known for its relaxing alfresco style dining with epic sea views, Padstow Restaurant & Bar serves up modern British fare including steaks, seafood, bangers and mash, signature pies, and a full English breakfast with Cumberland sausages, bacon, black pudding, beans, fried, scrambled or poached eggs, mushroom and toast. They also have eggs, Benedict and Florentine, if the full breakfast is too much for you. Go hungry, eat and then spend the day exploring Sai Kung.

Chan Hon Kee
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Chan Hon Kee

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tai Po

A Tai Po institution, Chan Hon Kee is well known for its claypot rice, but for breakfast, it’s all about the cheung fun. From prawn, char siu, pork liver and more, you can enjoy any of the various flavourful fillings with the silky smooth rice noodle. Drop by early to avoid the crowd and sit down for one of their congees with fried dough sticks too.

Fineprint
Photograph: Facebook/fineprint

Fineprint

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang

With its laid-back Aussie vibes, excellent espressos, and the fact that the bakery which makes their sourdough, jams and ricotta daily is right here, Fineprint in Tai Hang is a fantastic breakfast spot. The outdoor corner table (if you manage to nab it), is the best seat in the house for morning coffee as well as for tucking into a plate of avo toast or a breakfast melt while you people-watch and pet the passing dogs. 

Waso Café
Photograph: Courtesy Mrs Tang Cafe

Waso Café

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Yuen Long

This legendary cha chaan teng, which first found fame along the Ping Shan Heritage Trail in Yuen Long, has since moved to Tin Shui Wai but still manages to attract the breakfast crowd thanks to its crispy pineapple buns stuffed with egg, tomato and a generous slice of butter that adds a richness and melts in your mouth. Wash it all down with a bottle of cold milk tea which, unlike most other restaurants in Hong Kong, is chilled rather than diluted with ice, preserving the rich, strong flavour of the tea.

Somm
Photograph: Courtesy Somm

Somm

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Central

While Somm is probably more well known for its European-style cuisine for lunch and dinner washed down with the wonderful wines and sake on offer, Somm also has a wicked breakfast to start the day. The set gets you one sweet or savoury plate and one side. This translates to something like a poached egg on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce, Kamchatka crab leg and triple smoked ikura or banana pancakes with toasted pecans, dark Okinawa sugar syrup and yuzu, with crispy hickory-smoked bacon or hash browns as a side. It also comes with sourdough or croissant, one hot beverage and fresh juice. If you’re feeling a bit special in the morning, you can even upgrade to a bubbly breakfast with Olivier blanc de noirs Champagne. Cheers to breakfast!  

Australian Dairy Company
Photograph: Freddie Rodgers

Australian Dairy Company

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Jordan

Fluffy and creamy scrambled eggs for breakfast you say? Well, if it’s from Australia Dairy Company, which is still considered one of the best in Hong Kong, then that’s a yes from us! The egg is served on thick slices of buttered toast, along with a bowl of macaroni and ham soup and a cup of coffee or tea. Just remember, this cha chaan teng is not a place where you can linger. Even in the morning, the queue for seats here is long. Order fast, eat fast and leave fast so more people can enjoy their brekkie here.

Baked
Photograph: Facebook/bakedcafebarhk

Baked

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

This all-day dining venue and bakery is already one of the hottest brunch spots in Soho, and for good reason. Baked offers a hearty set of menus filled with satisfying sourdough sandwiches and pita wraps in the day that are always so comforting. They also have healthy options such as housemade granola with peaches, as well as not as healthy pastries, cinnamon buns, kouign amanns and much more that, in our opinion, are totally worth the calories.

Kam Fung Congee and Noodle

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Quarry Bay

Kam Fung’s congee and noodles are really something special, and the perennially long queues outside the store can certainly attest to that. This is the place to hit up for all your traditional Cantonese breakfast eats, from cheung fun, fried noodles, and congee – in which there is a myriad of flavours to choose from – washed down with Hong Kong-style milk tea.

The Diner
Photograph: Courtesy The Diner

The Diner

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Central

With its red leather stools and booths, and checkered-tiled floor, The Diner is exactly the kind of stereotypical American eatery you often see on US TV shows. No surprise then that the menu offers classic American diner fare like ribs, chicken wings and burgers. For a hearty breakfast, the menu gives a nod across the Atlantic with The Limey, a full English breakfast that's available all day and comes with two eggs, two rashers of back bacon, two sausages, baked beans, tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms. Pair it with a creamy milkshake to turn the decadence up a notch because, well, why the hell not.

Because coffee counts as breakfast too

