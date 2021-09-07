Best breakfast spots in Hong Kong

Kick off your day with an egg sandwich. It may seem like a simple breakfast, but it’s a favourite morning munch for many Hongkongers, and Luen Fat is one of the best spots for this style of sarnie. Aside from the signature super-smooth scrambled eggs on toast or bread, this cha chaan teng serves all the staples including satay beef macaroni, thick toast and rich milk tea. They even have breakfast sets going for an easy $45 with buttered toast, two eggs, ham and macaroni soup, and coffee or tea. So, dig in, and leave this local institution feeling satisfied and ready to start the day.
Whether you’re totally basic and love a bit of avo toast (just kidding, we love it too!) or prefer to go local with macaroni soup and a classic egg sandwich, or maybe you’re looking for something more substantial like an English fry-up, Hong Kong has it all, and then some. After all, it is the most important meal of the day, right?
