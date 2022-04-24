Best cafes in To Kwa Wan

Founded in 2014, HeySoNuts is one of the longest-running cafes in this neighbourhood. The well-loved coffee shop and eatery has been steadily supplying To Kwa Wan locals with robust coffee and fusion eats long before the area became populated by newer openings. The secret to its success? HeySoNuts is operated by an all-star founding team made up of F&B veterans who had held different stints at five-star hotel restaurants: one of them was a chef, another made pastries, and the third was a bartender. Each co-founder is a master of his craft, so you can expect an all-around excellent drinking and dining experience here.
Ever since the MTR Tuen Ma line opened, a number of Kowloon neighbourhoods have been quietly transforming as new local businesses began popping up along the railway line. One of such neighbourhoods is To Kwa Wan, an older part of the Kowloon City district that has welcomed a smattering of new coffee shops in the past few years. From a siphon coffee specialist to a glitzy retro cafe inspired by old Hong Kong, follow our guide to discover the hidden gems tucked away in this slow-paced suburb.
