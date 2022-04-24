Best cafes in To Kwa Wan

Ever since the MTR Tuen Ma line opened, a number of Kowloon neighbourhoods have been quietly transforming as new local businesses began popping up along the railway line. One of such neighbourhoods is To Kwa Wan, an older part of the Kowloon City district that has welcomed a smattering of new coffee shops in the past few years. From a siphon coffee specialist to a glitzy retro cafe inspired by old Hong Kong, follow our guide to discover the hidden gems tucked away in this slow-paced suburb.

