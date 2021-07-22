Hung Hom: Ultimate guide
Explore all the best places to eat, drink, and experience in this lesser-known neighbourhood
What do you think of when asked about Hung Hom? Do you think about the traffic going through the cross-harbour tunnel? Or is it the concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum that come to mind? With the Tuen Ma MTR line now in full operation, getting to Hung Hom has never been easier. But if you’re unfamiliar with the neighbourhood, we’re here to help with an extensive guide on where to eat and drink, and what you can experience in this little slice of Kowloon.
Jump to a section:
What is Hung Hom known for?
Hung Hom is mainly a residential neighbourhood with a number of industrial buildings in the area.
Why do we love it?
Compared to the rest of the city, Hung Hom is a laidback neighbourhood that’s just bursting with local culture.
How do I get to Hung Hom?
The MTR would be your easiest option, but for those coming from the Island side, consider hopping on a ferry from Central Pier No.8 on a (roughly) 15-minute boat ride that will take you straight to Hung Hom Pier.
Map of Hung Hom
If you only do one thing
Definitely pay a visit to the Hung Hom Ferry Pier and stroll along the promenade, where you’ll get to enjoy the sea breeze while taking in the incredible views of Hong Kong Island both day and night.
Where to eat
One of our favourite places to hit up in Hung Hom is Tasty Vietnam HK, where a range of quality Vietnamese dishes are on offer including their signature slow-cooked beef pho and Banh Mi. Sze Sun Hamburger is also another great spot to get your grub on. Founded in 1963, this place serves up Hong Kong-style burgers – with beef or pork patty – as well as fried foods, sandwiches, and noodles.
Photograph: Courtesy Steam Fresh
And if that’s not enough, make room for a feast at Steam Fresh, a Korean hotpot restaurant known for its nine-tier seafood steam hotpot, or settle down at Dockyard, where you’ll have a world of international flavours at your disposal.
Photograph: Anthony
No meal would be complete without treating yourself to desserts. Head over to the street-side snack shop Hung Hom Pancake, and grab yourself one of their famous eggettes or fluffy pancakes served with fresh mango or meat floss. Another local favourite is Alisan Bakery, which is famous for its Taiwanese Castella Cakes available in an array of flavours such as Japanese yuzu honey, chocolate orange liqueur, D24 durian, quadruple cheese, hazelnut, and more.
Where to drink
Whether you’re in the mood for some cheeky day drinking or a quiet night of wine-sipping, you can’t go wrong with Red Sugar. Located on the seventh floor of Kerry Hotel, the bar offers an extensive selection of craft beer, whisky, wine, and cocktails. Take your pick from the menu and move along to the outdoor terrace where you’ll be greeted with a stunning 270-degree view of the Victoria Harbour.
What to do
There are a number of local landmarks in Hung Hom that tell the story of the city’s cultural heritage. Lux Theatre, for example, is one of the few remaining traditional cinemas in Hong Kong. Most of the interior is still the same as when the cinema first opened in the 70s, and instead of large LED screens and electronic tickets, Lux Theatre hangs old movie posters on its walls and uses pink paper tickets where seat numbers are marked by hand.
Photograph: Anthony
Another well-known landmark in Hung Hom is the Kwun Yam Temple. Built in 1873, this Grade I historic building is a place of worship dedicated to Kwun Yam (Goddess of Mercy), Tai Sui (Sixty Gods of Time), and All Saints. It’s a great place to visit and marvel over the traditional Chinese architecture, but remember to be respectful of the temple and others when you’re inside.
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey
If you’re hoping to catch a breath of fresh air, venture down to Hutchison Park, a Chinese-style garden complete with pavilions, a small lake, children’s playground, and rest areas – all wrapped within a shield of greenery. Tucked between residential buildings, the park provides a peaceful escape from the city. You can also head over to the Hung Hom Ferry Pier and enjoy a leisurely stroll along the promenade. Unlike the ever-bustling Star Ferry Pier in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hung Hom pier is lined with green spaces, and has an old bus terminus that now acts as a playground for kids on bikes and scooters.
