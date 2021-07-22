What do you think of when asked about Hung Hom? Do you think about the traffic going through the cross-harbour tunnel? Or is it the concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum that come to mind? With the Tuen Ma MTR line now in full operation, getting to Hung Hom has never been easier. But if you’re unfamiliar with the neighbourhood, we’re here to help with an extensive guide on where to eat and drink, and what you can experience in this little slice of Kowloon.

Jump to a section:

EAT DRINK DO

What is Hung Hom known for?

Hung Hom is mainly a residential neighbourhood with a number of industrial buildings in the area.

Why do we love it?

Compared to the rest of the city, Hung Hom is a laidback neighbourhood that’s just bursting with local culture.

How do I get to Hung Hom?

The MTR would be your easiest option, but for those coming from the Island side, consider hopping on a ferry from Central Pier No.8 on a (roughly) 15-minute boat ride that will take you straight to Hung Hom Pier.

Map of Hung Hom



If you only do one thing

Definitely pay a visit to the Hung Hom Ferry Pier and stroll along the promenade, where you’ll get to enjoy the sea breeze while taking in the incredible views of Hong Kong Island both day and night.