Little Cove Espresso
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Sai Kung

We suss out the best places to sit back and relax in Sai Kung

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Sai Kung may be famous for its picturesque hikes, beautiful beaches and authentic, down-to-earth seafood restaurants, but there are also tons of unique cafes hidden in plain sight. From artsy cafes to pet-friendly joints, there's something for everyone. Check out some of our favourites!

RECOMMENDED: Explore more places in the neighbourhood with our ultimate guide to Sai Kung.

Sai Kung's best cafes

NN Coffee
Photograph: Ann Chiu

NN Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

Adding to the city's ever-expanding list of minimalist cafes, NN Coffee keeps the crowd coming by offering excellent coffee and a simple – but no less delicious – menu made up of brunch, salad, and pasta dishes. The cafe's bare concrete walls, coupled with a honey-coloured hue from wooden furnishing and framework, easily make the cafe one of our favourite spots in Sai Kung. Head upstairs and park your bum on a seat by the window for a peaceful afternoon of people watching.

Cozy Coffee
Photograph: AC

Cozy Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Kung

Cozy Coffee is an open-air, two-story cafe offers a haven of peace situated by the main road leading into town centre. Its light-coloured decor on the ground floor attracts the post-beach crowd – and their pets – on the weekends, while the second floor's library theme makes for a more relaxed ambience. We recommend the lobster to accompany their pour-over coffee.

Little Cove Espresso
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Little Cove Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Kung

This dinky oasis serves all-day breakfasts and healthy Mediterranean lunch offerings like the haloumi bowl with quinoa, pickled beetroot and lemon tahini dressing. Stop by for nourishing grub and good coffee, as well as comfy couches, fast Wi-Fi and plenty of sockets for your laptop or phone.

Shiba Taro Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Shiba Taro Cafe

Shiba Taro Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

There's one thing that Sai Kung is not without and that's our beloved furry pals, so it comes as no surprise that the Shiba Taro Cafe is a popular joint in the area. Playing shopkeeper of the cafe, Taro the Shiba always welcomes his guests with a warm and friendly smile. Dog lover or not, you’re bound to fall in love with Taro. Don’t worry, the food is no afterthought either. Serving up a range of Western cuisine, there's everything from sweet and savoury nibbles to seafood pasta and all-day breakfast.

Nowhere Man
Photograph: Courtesy Calvin Sit

Nowhere Man

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

Dim sum anyone? Nowhere Man earned its place on our list for its unique and innovative dishes found on the menu. From a black truffle siu mai salad to Peking duck spring rolls and strawberry-infused chicken wings to a classic prawn toast, you can clearly see a fusion of traditional cuisine mixed with modern tastes. This is a definite must-try.

Blacksmith Coffee Shop
Photograph:Calvin Sit

Blacksmith Coffee Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

More than just a cafe, Blacksmith is a cool little hangout spot that often showcases different art pieces by local artists as well as a handful of precious gems collected by the shop owner. Mixing art together with cuisine, Blacksmith serves up a mouthwatering selection of dishes such as pulled pork bagel, honey lemon french toast, ratatouille and kimchi chicken pizza.

My Sunshine House
Photograph: Calvin Sit

My Sunshine House

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

Founded by comedian and musical actor Jim Chim, My Sunshine House is a charming little blue and white themed cafe with a Mediterranean twist. The cafe's open space makes it a popular gathering ground for bookworms looking to flip some pages with a coffee in hand, and dog owners to bask in sunshine along with their pup friends.

Explore more of the city

Recommended
