Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Sai Kung

Adding to the city's ever-expanding list of minimalist cafes, NN Coffee keeps the crowd coming by offering excellent coffee and a simple – but no less delicious – menu made up of brunch, salad, and pasta dishes. The cafe's bare concrete walls, coupled with a honey-coloured hue from wooden furnishing and framework, easily make the cafe one of our favourite spots in Sai Kung. Head upstairs and park your bum on a seat by the window for a peaceful afternoon of people watching.
Sai Kung may be famous for its picturesque hikes, beautiful beaches and authentic, down-to-earth seafood restaurants, but there are also tons of unique cafes hidden in plain sight. From artsy cafes to pet-friendly joints, there's something for everyone. Check out some of our favourites!
