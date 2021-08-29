Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Sai Kung

We suss out the best places to sit back and relax in Sai Kung

Sai Kung may be famous for its picturesque hikes, beautiful beaches and authentic, down-to-earth seafood restaurants, but there are also tons of unique cafes hidden in plain sight. From artsy cafes to pet-friendly joints, there's something for everyone. Check out some of our favourites!

RECOMMENDED: Explore more places in the neighbourhood with our ultimate guide to Sai Kung.