The best croffles in Hong Kong

Is it a croissant or a waffle? Neither, actually. This decadent sugar bomb is called a croffle – a flaky, buttery croissant that has been pressed hot in a waffle iron, resulting in an absolute caramelized perfection. The croissant-waffle hybrid was first spotted in a handful of cafes and street food vendors in Seoul back in early 2019. One year later, it started popping up all over South Korea and went viral on social media as people took up recreating the crispy golden pastry at home during lockdown.

Making its way across the pond, you can now find variations of croffles in coffee joints and takeaway shops around Hong Kong. In fact, our perennially fad-hungry city had embraced the croffle trend with the same degree of enthusiasm as when Dominique Ansel brought his cronuts to Hong Kong for the first time.

To help you hop on the latest croffle trend, we've rounded up the best places to crack into these buttery beauties.

