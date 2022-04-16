Hong Kong
Fifty Fifty
Photograph: Courtesy Fifty Fifty

The best croffles in Hong Kong

These croissant-waffle crossovers are the latest hybrid dessert trend to hit the city

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Apple Lee
Is it a croissant or a waffle? Neither, actually. This decadent sugar bomb is called a croffle – a flaky, buttery croissant that has been pressed hot in a waffle iron, resulting in an absolute caramelized perfection. The croissant-waffle hybrid was first spotted in a handful of cafes and street food vendors in Seoul back in early 2019. One year later, it started popping up all over South Korea and went viral on social media as people took up recreating the crispy golden pastry at home during lockdown.

Making its way across the pond, you can now find variations of croffles in coffee joints and takeaway shops around Hong Kong. In fact, our perennially fad-hungry city had embraced the croffle trend with the same degree of enthusiasm as when Dominique Ansel brought his cronuts to Hong Kong for the first time.

To help you hop on the latest croffle trend, we've rounded up the best places to crack into these buttery beauties.

RECOMMENDED: Indulge your sweet tooth with the best cake shops in Hong Kong.  

Kroffle

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Yuen Long
Named after the croissant-waffle hybrid it specializes in, Kroffle is a friendly neighbourhood shop that offers various croffle creations at cheap and cheerful prices. If you're new to the world of croffles, we suggest getting their original. Each pastry comes with your choice of syrup or jam, including chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, condensed milk, and Nutella. More seasoned connoisseurs may want to order the croffle burgers instead. The pepperoni croffle is stuffed with oozing cheese and scrambled egg, and the lobster croffle comes with avocado and sweet corn.

Coff

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Wan Chai
Tucked away in a quiet corner of Wan Chai, Coff is a cosy neighbourhood cafe that offers a simple menu of coffee, croffles, ice cream, and daily cakes. Combining two of their best sellers, Coff serves up delicious ice cream croffles, including a tiramisu croffle with cream cheese ice cream and a peanut butter chocolate croffle with chocolate ice cream. You can even choose your own ice cream croffle pairing if you're feeling creative. All ice cream on offer is made in-house, so you know that you'll be in for a treat.

The Matcha Tokyo

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Causeway Bay
Matcha and croffles? Sounds like a match made in heaven. While most people visit The Matcha Tokyo for its fragrant green tea, the trendy Japanese teashop also serves up an array of delicious pastries, including the Honey & Nuts Croffle and Double Cheese Croffle. If you're not afraid to double down on your matcha intake, may we suggest going all out with the Matcha Milk Jam Croffle, which can also be coupled with a scoop of Hokkaido Milk Ice-Cream for a decadently paired dessert.

Milk Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po
From its glossy white storefront to concrete-infused interiors, Milk Bar Cafe has really got that clean, minimalist aesthetic down pat. But its Instagram appeal doesn't stop there. Almost everything on the menu is snap-worthy. There's fizzy blue lemonades, pink strawberry lattes, and lots of croffles – topped with cream butter, Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, and even mashed purple potato.

Al Forno Cafe and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
Croffle purists will want to look away from this one. Boasting one of the most creative croffle selections on this list, Al Forno does not shy away from experimenting with less usual pastry combinations. While you wouldn't typically think to find Korean desserts in an Italian eatery, Al Forno is blowing away all expectations with oddball creations such as croffles topped with truffle scrambled egg, and ones that hide underneath sunny side-ups and deep-fried crab cakes. Its Insta-famous Lava Peanut Butter Croffle takes the popular Hong Kong-style corned beef scrambled egg and amps it up with oozing peanut butter and iron-pressed croffles.

Fifty Fifty

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Kung
Part coffee shop and part croffle bakery, Fifty Fifty offers an easy grab-and-go option for those looking to pick up a quick bite during the day. The takeaway shop is located conveniently inside a Japanese supermarket in Tseung Kwan O, with a few bar seats on the side to accommodate eager diners who can't wait to dig into the hot buttery pastries. Fifty Fifty offers over 12 croffle flavours, including yuzu honey, peanut butter and condensed milk, pandan kaya, matcha red bean, and strawberry cream cheese. They also make croffle sandwiches that come with ham and cheese; and smoked salmon and cream cheese.

am.pm

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@idontcook.at.all)

Set in the heart of Yau Ma Tei, many would recognize am.pm for its vibrant storefront resembling a big yellow bus. The beloved street food vendor is serving up some of the trendiest desserts in town — from croffles to fluffy souffle pancakes. Choose from tiramisu, molten chocolate, Shizuoka matcha, and even D24 durian for your pick of croissant-waffle on a stick. The caramel custard croffle, also one of the shop's best-sellers, is glazed with a crunchy crust of honey-coloured sugar that sits atop the rich custard pudding filling.

Read more
