The best croffles in Hong Kong

Named after the croissant-waffle hybrid it specializes in, Kroffle is a friendly neighbourhood shop that offers various croffle creations at cheap and cheerful prices. If you're new to the world of croffles, we suggest getting their original. Each pastry comes with your choice of syrup or jam, including chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, condensed milk, and Nutella. More seasoned connoisseurs may want to order the croffle burgers instead. The pepperoni croffle is stuffed with oozing cheese and scrambled egg, and the lobster croffle comes with avocado and sweet corn.