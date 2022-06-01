Hong Kong
Ms B's CAKERY - Mother's Day
Photograph: Courtesy Ms B's Cakery

The best cake shops in Hong Kong

Have your cake and eat it too (literally!)

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
In need of a sweet fix? Thankfully, our city has some solid options when it comes to cake. From exquisitely decorated and decadent creations to rich and hearty slices of comfort, we have it all and then some. So, prepare to indulge your sweet tooth as we round up the best cake shops in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: For those that prefer Hong Kong-style bakes, check our list of the best local bakeries.

Hong Kong’s best cake shops

65.Cakes
Photograph: @65.cakes

65.Cakes

Instagram famous 65.cakes creates trendy Korean-style cakes which have become very popular in Hong Kong. The cakes are customisable with different sizes, colours, flavours and fillings to choose from. If you scroll through the feed, you'll find some really fun and colourful cakes for inspiration, most of which are adorned with cute cartoons and characters or designed to look like those retro layer cakes topped with maraschino cherries. WhatsApp or text the number (9511 4209) to order. Check out their Instagram @65.cakes for more ideas.

Butter
Photograph: Courtesy Butter Cake Shop

Butter

Online bakery Butter offers American style cakes that can be ordered online and delivered directly to your doorstep or picked up at their Soho branch. They also have a pop-up store on the second floor of Landmark so you can try some of their cakes and pies by the slice too. The cakes are huge and hearty with flavours like triple chocolate, carrot, red velvet, and more, while the pie offerings include banana cream, blueberry crumble, key lime, and apple. You can also order their dog-friendly cakes for your furry friends too. 

For more info on their cakes, visit butterbutterbutter.com.hk.

Butterfly Patisserie
Photograph: Courtesy Butterfly Patisserie

Butterfly Patisserie

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Butterfly Patisserie at the Rosewood is well known amongst Hongkongers for its excellent selection of cakes, pastries, and sweet treats dreamed up by the pastry team at this luxury hotel. The cakes here are works of art, delicately crafted in bright colours and interesting shapes to make them look almost as good as they taste. Expect the classics such as the Black Forest, one of the best we've had in Hong Kong, or try out their best-selling Tahitian Vanilla Millefeuille.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Central

While Dominique Ansel, the creator of the famed cronut, is better known for his incredible pastries and sweet bakes, his Hong Kong bakery and cafe Dang Wen Li also offers drinks, sandwiches, and other savoury items.  Known for their whimsically designed cakes, Dang Wen Li has reimagined the pineapple bun into a coconut mousse and coconut dacquoise bun with salted mascarpone cream and pineapple lime passionfruit jam, and lemon tea boxes into a Earl Grey mascarpone mousse and bergamot curd filled cake.

Jouer
Photograph: Courtesy of Jouer

Jouer

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Jouer is an artistic patisserie baking up stylish, sophisticated and playful treats. In addition to French classics like madeleines, macarons and scones, they are known for their creme de la creme of layered cakes. Jouer — which means 'to play' in French — emphasises a spirit of celebration which is brought to life through their exquisitely-crafted cakes and inventive flavours. Cake options include modern interpretations of nostalgic favourites like s'mores, banoffee and red velvet, alongside quirky and unique creations like raspberry bellini, passion fruit colada and blueberry chamomile, satisfying a full spectrum of tastes. 

Lady M
Photograph: Courtesy Lady M

Lady M

  • Restaurants
  • Pâtisseries
  • Causeway Bay

The signature mille crêpes at Lady M need no introduction: thin, air-light pancakes with delicate layers of cream in between. There’s  a wide array of flavours available, varying from green tea and rose to coconut and caramel. Aside from mille crêpes, Lady M also has other sweet treats like the rich whisky dark chocolate mousse cake infused with The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old; the vanilla and chocolate checkerboard cake covered in a silky dark chocolate ganache; and strawberry mille feuille made with layers of flaky puff pastry. Follow them on social media to stay updated with all their latest new inventions.

Lifetastic Patisserie
Photograph: Courtesy Lifetastic

Lifetastic Patisserie

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Causeway Bay

Known for its almond layer cakes, especially the signature watermelon strawberry cake, Lifetastic is a great shop to get your gluten-free cake on. Their menu has some real tasty delights including a pandan and mango black rice layer cake, keto layer cheesecake, a vegan cocoa and raspberry layer cake and much more. You can even get petite cake party bundles so you don't have to choose which flavour and, instead, enjoy a selection of your preferred cakes.

The Mandarin Cake Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Cake Shop

The Mandarin Cake Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Central

The cake shop at the Mandarin Oriental has been satisfying sweet tooths since the 1970s. In addition to classic selections like opera cake or cream cake piled high with seasonal fruits, their signature 1963 cheesecake is also a must-try with its melt-in-your-mouth texture. Head here if you ever want to treat your tastebuds.

Ms B's Cakery
Photograph: Ms B's Cakery

Ms B's Cakery

  • Restaurants
  • Pâtisseries
  • Central

Ms B's Cakery offers show-stopping designer cakes. The mastermind behind it all is Bonnae Gokson, who is known for her glamorous confections. The dessert names alone are enough of an attention-grabber, such as Better than Sex, Sweet Dreams and Madame Butterfly. These cakes taste just as good as they look.

Patisserie Tony Wong
Photograph: Courtesy Patisserie Tony Wong/Johnny Han

Patisserie Tony Wong

  • Restaurants
  • Pastelerías
  • Kowloon City

Renowned pastry chef Tony Wong puts all his passion into his creations, having accumulated more than 30 years of culinary experience. His signature chocolate truffles and mango napoleons attract the young and old alike who line up outside to get one hell of a sweet treat. Available in numerous colourful variations, their rose-shaped cakes are one of the most Insta-worthy desserts this side of town.

Sift
Photograph: Courtesy Sift

Sift

  • Restaurants
  • Pastelerías
  • Wan Chai

While most might only know Sift for their cupcakes, they also offer whole cakes as well. The blueberry cheesecake and chocolate mille-feuille come highly recommended. But, to be quite honest, all the cakes are scrumptious. Plus they look great, are good value, and can be ordered for delivery in just a few clicks.

The Cakery
Photograph: Courtesy The Cakery

The Cakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Causeway Bay

It’s possible to indulge your sweet tooth without feeling guilty thanks to The Cakery’s wide range of cakes. From organic, vegan, low-sugar, gluten-free, egg-free, dairy-free and keto-friendly cakes, signature cakes also come in a variety of flavours including chocolate indulgence , black sesame, and much more, offering a lot of choice for those that have specific dietary requirements.

Vive Cake Boutique
Photograph: Courtesy Vive Cake Boutique

Vive Cake Boutique

  • Restaurants
  • Pâtisseries
  • Central

Head over to Vive’s boutique outlet in H Queen’s, which is as photogenic as the creative sweet treats served there. Be sure to taste the signature Uni-cone. Available in eight flavours, it’s basically a cake with an upside-down ice-cream cone that sits atop of it. Vive also specialises in bespoke creations by designer Vivien Lau, who can make your dream cake a reality.

