The best cake shops in Hong Kong

65.Cakes
Instagram famous 65.cakes creates trendy Korean-style cakes which have become very popular in Hong Kong. The cakes are customisable with different sizes, colours, flavours and fillings to choose from. If you scroll through the feed, you'll find some really fun and colourful cakes for inspiration, most of which are adorned with cute cartoons and characters or designed to look like those retro layer cakes topped with maraschino cherries. WhatsApp or text the number (9511 4209) to order. Check out their Instagram @65.cakes for more ideas.