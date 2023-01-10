Hong Kong
Cathay
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Celebrate Chinese New Year with festive feasts and delicious rewards

Enjoy Chinese New Year celebrations with loved ones at top restaurants in the city and triple your rewards from Cathay

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
The city is abuzz with preparations for Chinese New Year, and with relaxed restrictions, festive celebrations will be more memorable as we welcome our loved ones back to the city. The city’s top restaurants are getting ready for your tasty gatherings, and Cathay is giving you more reasons to celebrate by ushering in the Year of the Rabbit with delicious rewards for your festive feasts. Wine and dine at Cathay partner restaurants across the city and enjoy a trio of miles rewards, including a chance to win a 20,000 miles grand prize. 

Make your festive celebrations more rewarding
Photograph: Courtesy Victorian Era

From now until January 31, 2023, dine at Cathay partner restaurants and pay with the Miles Plus Cash option via the Cathay app to enjoy triple rewards from Cathay.

Cathay members looking to rack up miles for their next trip overseas can earn $4 = 3 miles when they dine, and Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard® cardholders can earn $4 = 4 miles when they eat out from Mondays to Thursdays and $4 = 5 from Fridays to Sundays. 

If you have accumulated enough miles, pay with your points and get discounts on your redemptions. Cathay Green members can take advantage of a 10 percent miles discount, and Cathay Silver members and above, as well as Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard cardholders, can avail of up to 20 percent miles off for their meal purchases.

The top ten Cathay members with the most dining transactions accumulated from December 1, 2022, can even win 20,000 bonus miles, enough to get you roundtrip tickets to Japan! 

Enjoy festive feasts at these restaurants 
Photograph: Courtesy Ming Court

Dining selections are endless with Cathay partner restaurants. Whether you’re looking for the best Chinese restaurants in the city or craving international cuisines, they have an eatery for every kind of taste bud. 

Start your dining adventure with light bites and snacks at various cafes and coffee shops, and elevate your gatherings at participating restaurants, including Ming Court, Wan Chai, where you can savour fine Cantonese cuisine in elegant and modern interiors, W Hong Kong’s Sing Yin Cantonese Dining for delicious dim sum and traditional delicacies, and Victorian Era for gatherings that will transport you to 1950s Hong Kong while enjoying a comforting hotpot experience. 

Photograph: Courtesy Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace

Those hankering for Japanese flavours can enjoy sushi, sashimi, ramen, donburi, and yakitori at various restaurants, including Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace, located on the second floor of The Hari Hong Kong that offers a refreshing take on Japanese cuisine in a lounge-style dining room and a terrace bar for an al fresco dining affair. There are also a lot of Italian restaurants to explore, from eateries that offer hearty family-style dishes or contemporary servings, including offerings from Lucciola Restaurant & Bar, helmed by Piedmont-born chef Francesco Gava who presents a menu that highlights premium Italian ingredients and seasonal produce.  

 

Photograph: Courtesy Lucciola Restaurant & Bar

Start planning your festive gatherings with loved ones and take advantage of these tempting treats from Cathay. Download the Cathay app and reap the rewards. 

For more information, click here.

