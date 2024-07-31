Dzo Dzo – meaning ‘cheers’ in Vietnamese – is a casual restaurant in Sha Tin that dishes up generous portions of Vietnamese classics. Begin with appetisers like grilled lemongrass chicken wings, charcoal-grilled satay skewers, or crusty bánh mi loaded with various fillings, before moving onto Dzo Dzo’s mains like grilled pork jowl, Vietnamese curry pots, or soothing bowls of pho topped with assorted cuts of beef. Don’t forget to also try their creative Vietnamese drinks like durian milkshake, coconut coffee, or classic drip coffee with condensed milk.
