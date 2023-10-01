Immersive dining at Regent Hong Kong on National Day

Time Out says

Escape the crowds and indulge in a culinary experience at Regent Hong Kong, offering majestic views of the spectacular National Day fireworks.

Known for showcasing awe-inspiring vistas of the Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong invites you to an exquisite afternoon tea ($1,088 for two) or set dinner ($1,800 for two) at The Lobby Lounge. You can also immerse in the aromas, flavours, and ambience of vibrant local markets around the world at Harbourside, where you can enjoy a lavish dinner buffet ($1,888 per adult) spotlighting Asian and Western cuisine made with premium seasonal ingredients. For meat and wine lovers, enjoy a romantic five-course dinner with wine pairing ($2,588 per person) at The Steak House. The restaurant presents premium cuts of meat and delicious dishes crafted by head chef Amine Errkhis. For a refined Cantonese feast, celebrate over an eight-course dinner ($2,888 per person) at Michelin-starred Lai Ching Heen and enjoy signature dishes, including wok-seared duck liver paired with garlic and fig sauce and wok-fried Kagoshima Wagyu.

Lai Ching Heen and The Steak House also offer exclusive private dining experiences, providing bespoke luxury in an intimate setting. Alternatively, you can enjoy the incredible spectacle of the fireworks in close proximity to the harbour from the private outdoor harbourfront viewing area.

For a more exclusive firework viewing experience at an elevated vantage point within your Personal Haven, consider reserving one of their Classic Harbourview guest rooms ($9,500 per night).

Secure your spot today! Visit hongkong.regenthotels.com for reservations.