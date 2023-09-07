Hong Kong
Timeout

Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK) 2023

  Restaurants
  Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
    Photograph: Courtesy Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
  Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
    Photograph: Courtesy Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong
  Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
    Photograph: Courtesy Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
  Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
    Photograph: Courtesy Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
  Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
    Photograph: Courtesy Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK)
Attention all food and hospitality trade professionals! Get ready for an exceptional gastronomic experience at the highly anticipated annual trade show, Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK). Taking place from September 5 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), this event brings together over 300 local and international brands, along with a vibrant community of more than 8,000 passionate restaurant and bar owners, renowned hospitality groups and esteemed F&B connoisseurs. Explore innovative flavours, learn from experts, and expand your network with industry leaders.

This year, RBHK has introduced gourmet, natural, and organic sectors to foster connections across industries, empower regional businesses, and redefine Hong Kong's dining landscape. Explore a curated selection of ingredients, wines, organic food and beverage, natural beauty products, wellness items, household goods, as well as kitchen equipment, new designs, and innovative technologies.

Those interested in learning from industry professionals and gaining insights can participate in workshops and seminars. At the Pairing Sensations Awards Ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the newly crowned restaurants that display an exquisite balance of tastes and aromas. Some of these restaurants include Andō, Aulis, Beefbar, Castellana, Man Wah at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Mono, Spring Moon at The Peninsula Hong Kong, and many others. 

For wine enthusiasts, there will be a series of masterclasses led by wine and spirits experts, as well as talented sommeliers. Additionally, beer lovers can join the newly added Beer Tasting Sessions at the iconic Tasting Theatre.

Alongside immersive sessions, attendees can witness the unveiling of the winners selected for the wine, Japanese sake, fruit liqueur, and spirits awards ceremonies. Additionally, you can enjoy the thrilling competition as baristas battle it out in the Hong Kong Coffee in Good Spirits Championship.

The event is only open to F&B industry professionals, the general public and individuals under 18 will not be permitted to enter.

Details

Event website:
www.rbhk-ga.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

