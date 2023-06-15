Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
eatology
Photograph: Eatology/Facebook

The best healthy meal deliveries in Hong Kong

Make smart food choices and order your way to a healthier lifestyle

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Ever exclaim that the diet starts tomorrow? Don't worry friends, we've all been there. Plus with all the planning, routine change, and meal prepping involved, it's not exactly easy to get started. Enter the healthy meal plans that can be delivered directly to your door. And these days, it's as simple as choosing your diet plan which can range from vegetarian, vegan, paleo, carb-free, high protein, and more, before selecting how many days or meals you want. Healthy eating doesn't get any easier than that. 

RECOMMENDED: After loading up on food, get active and head out onto one of these hiking and walking trails in Hong Kong

The best healthy meal deliveries in Hong Kong

FITTERY
Photograph: Courtesy FITTERY

FITTERY

Take your health and wellness to the next level with FITTERY, which helps you hit your health goals with an extensive and flexible calorie controlled menu curated by chefs and nutritionists. Whether you are looking to shake off a few pounds or follow a low carb, macro, keto, or plant-based diet, FITTERY offers meal plans that come with fusion and Chinese cuisine options. Looking for customisation? Try their DIY meal option, where you can choose your health goal and create meals from over 50 ingredients. With FITTERY, you can say goodbye to the worry of your food going bad. Their trays are 100 percent biodegradable and can store food for up to three days with the help of thermal sealing technology. If you're not sure which plan is right for your body, all you have to do is fill up a survey to find the perfect fit.  

FITTERY delivers meals daily, except on public holidays, before 8.30am or 8.30am-11.30am in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and before 10am in the New Territories. Visit FITTERY’s website to order. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with FITTERY

Paid content
Calfit
Photograph: Calfit Hong Kong/Facebook

Calfit

Developed by certified nutritionist and fitness freak Kiran Sukhani, Calfit is the answer to meal prep designed to be as tasty as it is healthy. The dishes are made with the freshest seasonal ingredients and have a unique twist to turn common food into something delicious, all the while keeping a high nutritional value – even the name is in reference to calories that are made for a fit and healthy lifestyle. Calfit also caters to different dietary requirements including vegan options, diabetes-friendly plans, and meals for weight loss, weight management, and muscle building.

Prices start from $600 per week and you’ll get a personalised and balanced meal plan delivered daily to your door. You’ll also get consultations, support and progress reports with the nutritionist and Calfit team who will help you set and achieve your goals. Calfit also welcomes guests to dine at their modern and elegant restaurant, Tagline, where Calfit dishes are available.

Order online
Advertising
Nosh
Photograph: Nosh Hong Kong/Facebook

Nosh

Nosh focuses on fresh and healthy meals plans made with premium, but sustainable ingredients, and put together specifically for weight loss goals, building muscle, or simply for having a more balanced diet. They have also been designed for delivery and use biodegradable packaging to not add to the considerable plastic problem the world currently has. The menu itself changed weekly, with items for breakfast lunch and dinner such as chia pudding, frittata, and oats, as well as protein-rich quinoa, vegetable, and rice bowls. To order, check out the menu on their website.

Read more
Order online
Nutrition Kitchen
Photograph: Nutrition Kitchen/Facebook

Nutrition Kitchen

Founded by a team of certified personal trainers, Nutrition Kitchen's meals cater to those looking to alter their fitness goals with high-protein and low-carb options. This meal plan service provides a breakdown of calories and macronutrients in each meal. Nutrition Kitchen's meal plans start from $86, and you have the the option to select what kind of meal plan you'd like to follow,  your desired portion size, which meals of the day you'd like to receive, and how often you'd like to have your meals.

Meals are delivered daily from 5.30am to 8.30am with a $40 delivery fee per day for those in Discovery Bay and $100 per day for residents living at The Peak. They don't deliver to New Territories, except Tseung Kwun O Area. Visit their website to check out their meal plans.

Order online
Advertising
Eatology
Photograph: Eatology/Facebook

Eatology

Eatology provides meals designed by registered dieticians and nutritionists and customised to suit your exact individual needs. They offer a range of plans to choose from, including keto, gluten-free, low-carb or vegetarian, or vegan. Eatology brings French flair to their healthy meals, thanks to culinary director chef Vincent Leroux who makes it a point to select fresh, organic and healthy ingredients for his dishes. Signatures include a black truffle turkey blanquette, marble cod confit in dill oil, Japanese tsukune and Thai-style shrimp. Hit up their website and fill up a survey to generate a meal plan based on your needs before ordering.

Order online

More healthy ideas

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.