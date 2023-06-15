The best healthy meal deliveries in Hong Kong

Take your health and wellness to the next level with FITTERY, which helps you hit your health goals with an extensive and flexible calorie controlled menu curated by chefs and nutritionists. Whether you are looking to shake off a few pounds or follow a low carb, macro, keto, or plant-based diet, FITTERY offers meal plans that come with fusion and Chinese cuisine options. Looking for customisation? Try their DIY meal option, where you can choose your health goal and create meals from over 50 ingredients. With FITTERY, you can say goodbye to the worry of your food going bad. Their trays are 100 percent biodegradable and can store food for up to three days with the help of thermal sealing technology. If you're not sure which plan is right for your body, all you have to do is fill up a survey to find the perfect fit.

FITTERY delivers meals daily, except on public holidays, before 8.30am or 8.30am-11.30am in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and before 10am in the New Territories. Visit FITTERY’s website to order.



Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with FITTERY