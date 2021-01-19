Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $1,000
Spoil your sweetheart this Valentine's Day with one of these thoughtful gifts
This year's stresses and uncertainty have certainly dampened some sparks in the love sector. For your Valentine's Day, do better than a box of chocolates to give to your significant other and focus on romantic gifts that will rekindle your relationship. To help you keep the sparks flying, we've rounded up a list of romantic gift ideas you can get under $1,000.
Intime's Love Collection
Give the gift of love and fragrance with Intime Artisan de Parfum's Journey of Love Collection. Inspired by various stages of love, the collection offers six variants of perfume that commemorates the feeling of being in love, from the fluffy sweet dream phase of First Love to the intense and complex feelings of Crazy Love. Choose a scent that best represents your love, personalise it with their name, and give it as a surprise gift on Valentine's Day. The scents are unisex, so whether you are gifting for him or her, it's guaranteed to have your partner's heart fluttering.
Price: $560/30ml, $890/60 ml; splurge a little to get the full collection in 10ml bottles for $1,230.
Where to buy: Order online via intimeperfume.com
Liquidz's customised bottle
Turn your lover's favourite wine or spirit into a commemorative collection piece with the help of Liquidz' customisation service. Buy any bottle from their online store or send them a specific bottle you want to be customised. Choose an image you want to be engraved on the bottle along with a personalised message that you want to appear on the design; it can also contain a special date you want to remember like your anniversary or your partner's birthday. The processing time will take two weeks as soon as they receive your bottle. You also have an option to encase it in a personalised box for an additional fee.
Price: Engraving is priced at $620 additional box starts at $120
Where to buy: Order online via liquidz.com.hk
Flo's Heart Chakra Harmony Ball Necklace
Relationships need great balance and harmony, and this Heart Chakra Harmony Ball Necklace can help provide that. The necklace contains a small ball made from sterling silver that emanates a subtle, soothing chime sound and provides a calming effect to anyone wearing it. Alternatively, the chiming ball can be replaced with a lava bead or sponge ball to turn the necklace into an essential oil diffuser.
Price: $780
Where to buy: Order online via flojewellery.com
Floristry Gift Box
This gift will help set the mood for a relaxing time with your partner. The gift box includes a flower arrangement in a large flower jar, a floristry candle, and a room spray bottle all wrapped up in a wooden box. This gift pack will take care of the romantic mood; you just need to take care of the romance.
Price: $815 with additional delivery fees for HK Island ($70), Kowloon ($120), and New Territories ($180). For same day delivery, order before 12nn.
Where to buy: Order online via the-floristry.com
Bydeau's The Unwind Kit
For your partner who needs a bit of R&R, pamper them with Bydeau's The Unwind Kit. The package contains relaxing essentials that include Babe Australia's organic hand cream and Punk Rose body souffle, Bydeau's silky sleep eye mask, and a pack of JC Foods' Raw Halo Mylk and Salted Caramel Organic Chocolate to snack on before bed.
Price: $1,000
Where to buy: Order online via bydeau.com
My Love HK's engraved wooden chopsticks
For the couple who enjoys eating together, give your partner a gift that you can use every day for your in-home dining. My Love HK's engraved wooden chopsticks gift set is a perfect gift for the foodie couple. The chopsticks can be personalised with names or words that you would like engraved on each side. You can choose the type of wood (red sandalwood, redwood/wenge wood, rosewood, and blackwood), oriental pattern, and font style that you want for the engraved letters. Once they receive your order, the items will be ready in seven to nine working days.
Price: Price starts at $428 per pair and $574.8 for two pairs, costs vary depending on the wood choice; for additional side engraving add $10 per side.
Where to buy: Email postmaster@mylovehk.com or contact 3117 6864 to order; visit mylovehk.com for more information.
Sound Wave Art Print
Transform your favourite song, poem, or personal message into a work of art to give to your special someone. The recorded sound will be converted into a sound wave that will be printed on a matte canvas wrapped around a wooden frame. The package will come with a 4x6in card printed with a QR code that will play the recording when your partner scans it. You can also add an optional gift message and optional handwritten note. Now, that's a unique and meaningful gift that will definitely delight anyone who receives it.
Price: 8x10in with handwriting is available at $645.80, 11x14 inches with handwriting is priced at $807.35; price vary depending on colour, size, and execution
Where to buy: Order online via etsy.com; the canvas print will take approximately six to 10 business days to arrive in Hong Kong. Estimated arrival time will vary depending on the date you purchase.
Partner Plus Couple Massager
A romantic couple's gift guide wouldn't be complete with a little sexy treat guaranteed to ignite steamy sparks. Sex toys make the perfect Valentine's Day present, if you disagree, well obviously you haven't tried one. Get a hold of this Partner Plus Toy, a partner vibrator worn during lovemaking to stimulate the couple. We won't go into details into how to use it; we will leave that to your imagination. Warning: expect unbridled squeals of excitement when your partner unwraps the gift.
Price: $598
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk, add some romantic candles and kinky treats while you're at it.
