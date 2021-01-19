Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $1,000

Give the gift of love and fragrance with Intime Artisan de Parfum's Journey of Love Collection. Inspired by various stages of love, the collection offers six variants of perfume that commemorates the feeling of being in love, from the fluffy sweet dream phase of First Love to the intense and complex feelings of Crazy Love. Choose a scent that best represents your love, personalise it with their name, and give it as a surprise gift on Valentine's Day. The scents are unisex, so whether you are gifting for him or her, it's guaranteed to have your partner's heart fluttering.

Price: $560/30ml, $890/60 ml; splurge a little to get the full collection in 10ml bottles for $1,230.

Where to buy: Order online via intimeperfume.com