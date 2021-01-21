Romantic Valentine's Day gift ideas under $500

Hong Kong-based candlemaker Michell Lie Studio teams up with The Organic Store for a special heart's day edition of clean-burning scented candles – made from natural soy wax and pure cotton wick – bundled with self-care products. You can choose from any of the unique candle scents that include white tea, citrus basil, and blue spruce. This gift set is great for your special someone who needs a bit of pampering at home. Plus, you will be able to support the projects of PETA Asia as 10 percent of sales per candle or gift set will be sent to the organisation.

Price: Candle with Evolve beauty retinol gold mask is available for $445; splurge a little for a candle with Evolve beauty masking trio set for $520

Where to buy: Order online via organicstore.hk