The sexiest and most romantic hotels in Hong Kong
Hong Kong may not be known as the city of love in the same way as Paris, but we’ve still got plenty of things to help amorous couples set the mood – just look at the Hong Kong skyline, the countless romantic places you can bring a date to, or the many sexy movies you can watch.
But if you're looking for a city escape to rekindle your love, especially if the current situation in the city has been dampening your spark, here's a roundup of the best hotels in the city to book your next romantic staycation. Whether you’re a new couple planning your first-weekend staycation or long-term partners celebrating Valentine's Day, there’s something for everyone.
Hong Kong’s most romantic hotels
Best for those pining for a fairytale romance: Mira Moon
Conveniently located in the shopping paradise of Causeway Bay, Mira Moon is the funky younger sister to TST’s The Mira hotel. Paying homage to the moon goddess Chang’e and her sole companion, the jade rabbit, the décor of this design-driven hotel is decidedly maximalist, but in a Chinoiserie-meets-Alice-in-Wonderland way that’s charmingly kitschy rather than tacky. The rooms are comfortable and stylish, with intricately carved dark wood furniture, peony-themed soft furnishings and a bathtub that comes with marble holders for Champagne glasses (if that’s not sexy, then we don’t know what is).
Best for sky-high views: The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Occupying the top 16 floors of the International Commerce Centre – the tallest building in Hong Kong – The Ritz-Carlton offers a high level of luxury with all its decadent touches. From the spectacular view of the Hong Kong skyline from the luxurious rooms, plush beds with 400 to 600-thread count linens, modern in-room amenities, fine Italian dining at Michelin-starred Tosca, stylish indoor pool, gym, and a top-notch spa, the hotel provides the ultimate experience for your luxe romantic stay. Take advantage of the hotel's 520 I Love You staycation package that includes one-night accommodation in a deluxe room (amenable for a room upgrade to deluxe Victoria Harbour room), complete with complimentary heart-shaped dessert, a bottle of Ritz Champagne, flower bouquet, a bath ritual treat, daily breakfast at The Lounge & Bar, and a 20 percent discount for The Ritz-Carlton Spa. As a special treat for Valentine's Day, the first ten confirmed two-night stays can enjoy a complimentary photo shoot by a professional photographer.
Best for old-school luxury: The Peninsula
The palatial Peninsula is the oldest and swankiest hotel in Hong Kong and is the rare combination of lovingly preserved heritage and state-of-the-art technology. It's played host to some of the biggest celebrities in modern history, is home to Hong Kong's most famous afternoon tea, and has the most deluxe facilities around (including a helicopter pad and fleet of Rolls-Royces). Between the elegant peach blossom-patterned accommodation, seven world-class restaurants, and 12,000sq ft spa, you and your loved one can enjoy one of the most lavish, romantic stay this city has to offer.
Best for coastal escapes: The Pier Hotel
Ideally situated on Pak Sha Wan – also referred to as Hebe Haven, a harbour in Sai Kung for yachts and boats – The Pier Hotel is a valued for its location and urban amenities. Book from any of the suites with balconies overlooking a scenic view of the pier so that you and your significant other can take romantic pictures for the 'gram with a framed backdrop of the picturesque yacht pier. If you guys are up for a day of adventure, the area is ideal for hiking through the country parks and exploring beaches around Sai Kung.
Best for sophisticated dates: Mandarin Oriental
Situated in the heart of Central, this grande dame is the queen of Hong Kong Island, and it shows. Traditional Chinese design sensibilities meet Western amenities in the spacious rooms, overlooking either Victoria Harbour or the Central cityscape. Make the most of the stunning views by having breakfast in bed, enjoying handmade dim sum while cocooned in pure linen sheets.
Best for getting away from the city: Tai O Heritage Hotel
Perched on top of a hill at the famed Tai O fishing village, the Tai O Heritage Hotel provides a perfectly picturesque and distraction-free setting for couples looking to escape from the hullabaloo of city life. Eat under the stars (because they're actually visible here) at the glass-roofed Tai O Lookout, wander through the eponymous fishing village, or spend the entirety of your stay behind closed doors – we're not here to judge. For those marking a special occasion, a celebration package that includes complimentary meals, bubbly, and cake is available.
Best for eco-friendly couples: Hotel Icon
Located in the centre of Tsim Sha Tsui, the eco-friendly Hotel Icon is a welcome respite from the sensory overload of the city's busy streets. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the hotel's stylish contemporary surrounding and a gorgeous vertical garden that adorns the lobby. We recommend booking one of the many rooms with views of Victoria Harbour and don't forget to check out the hotel's Michelin-recommended Above & Beyond restaurant, which serves up some of the most refined Cantonese food in Hong Kong. Currently, the hotel is offering a Romantication package (starting from $1,660) where you can indulge in a four-course romantic dinner for two with daily breakfast at The Market. You can also take advantage of the early check-in and late check-out service.
Best for chic and stylish couples: The Upper House
Pacific Place might literally be surrounded by five-star hotels, but there's no doubt that The Upper House is the coolest kid on the block. With its ultra-modern, Asian-influenced design, spacious accommodation (claimed to be the largest in Hong Kong), stunning views, and a fantastic restaurant, this is an undeniably chic boutique hotel experience. While The Upper House doesn't have a standalone spa, you can request in-room spa treatments – which are all the more romantic. If you want to enjoy the ultimate hotel-date, The Upper House offers a Romantic Getaway package that includes (starting at $4,100 per room per night) a daily set breakfast for two, a three-course dinner at The Continental or $1,000 in-room dining credit, complimentary Maxi Bar that includes a bottle of Champagne, amd complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Best for Wes Anderson fans: The Fleming
The Fleming's mid-century nautical-themed décor pays homage to the city’s beloved ferry with dark wood panelling, circular windows and mirrors, striped upholstery, and bottle-green tiling. If you and your loved one absolutely must take a break from rocking the boat (so to speak), we recommend dining at the hotel’s Black Sheep-run trattoria, Osteria Marzia, which specialises in coastal Italian fare (Lady and the Tramp-style spaghetti sharing optional).
Best for architecture nerds: The Murray
Housed in a 1960s government building designed by Ron Phillips and newly renovated by Norman Foster, the Murray is a treat for architecture buffs who’ll no doubt ooh and aah over the heat-reducing recessed windows, beautiful arches and energy-efficient design. The rooms are kitted out in earth-toned furnishings in natural textiles and stone, as well as modern technological flourishes – we particularly like the glass bathroom door, which becomes frosted at the touch of a button. Additionally, the Murray may be the most conveniently located hotel for couples, being only a stone’s throw from the Peak Tram and the Cotton Tree Drive Marriage Registry.
