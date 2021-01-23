The sexiest and most romantic hotels in Hong Kong

Get a little R&R for you and your significant other

Hong Kong may not be known as the city of love in the same way as Paris, but we’ve still got plenty of things to help amorous couples set the mood – just look at the Hong Kong skyline, the countless romantic places you can bring a date to, or the many sexy movies you can watch.

But if you're looking for a city escape to rekindle your love, especially if the current situation in the city has been dampening your spark, here's a roundup of the best hotels in the city to book your next romantic staycation. Whether you’re a new couple planning your first-weekend staycation or long-term partners celebrating Valentine's Day, there’s something for everyone.

