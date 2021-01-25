Weird sex toys you can buy in Hong Kong
Kinky toys that prove pleasure comes in all sizes... and strange shapes
With the number of sex toy shops scattered around Hong Kong, it looks like the city is not shy about experimenting and getting a little naughty in the bedroom. So, we did a bit of window shopping to look at what these shops are actually offering, and checked out the weirdest inventions that sex toy companies are coming up with. Get ready to be amazed – if you haven't seen or used these already (don't worry we are not judging) – or to shop for some fun, otherworldly, kinky toys you might want to explore for yourself or your partner for Valentine's Day – or any day! Who knows, you might discover something that you never thought you actually needed. If not for its function, some of these items deserve to be in a museum just for its design and form.
A-one Tongue-in-cheek
No, this is not a popsicle. For those who need a little tongue-in-cheek in the bedroom, this one gives you exactly that, a tongue for your cheek. While shopping HKTVmall's current flash deals, you'll come across this 'tongue of a toy' under their 'personal care' section. It says it has 12 vibrating modes, takes only one hour to charge, and you can use it for around an hour, oh, and it comes with a USB charger, for convenience.
Price: $295
Where to buy: Order online via hktvmall.com (hurry if you want to get a piece as they say they have limited stocks left)
F-Machine Pro III
You know what they say, who needs a man when you have a... well-motorised machine that can give you pleasure. If you think you've only seen this in erotic or porn flicks, this device is actually available in our city. And it looks like the manufacturers are also doing some innovations as the machine had a third-generation upgrade with the Pro III. According to the product description, the upgrade includes noise cancellation, as it is now 'very quiet' – which makes for discreet usage – and the machine is now more stable (we can only imagine what goes on during the testing stage for this product). And for those who are wondering, it is adjustable on the front and rear to suit various positions and heights.
Price: $4,900
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk
YY Horse Banana Vibrator
Just in case you ever wondered if it is safe to use banana as a sex toy, this one looks safe enough because it is made of satin-smooth food-grade silicone. Plus, no one will suspect it as a sex toy when they see it lying around the kitchen. Actually, there's nothing extremely weird about this toy, compared to the rest on this list, this fruit toy looks the friendliest and could almost pass for a PG-rating. But don't be fooled by the wholesome facade, this banana vibrator packs a powerful motor with 10 vibration modes, three steady speeds, and seven patterns. Talk about cuddly and mighty.
Price: $280
Where to buy: Order online via sallystoy.com
Pipedream Insta-Gaper
No, this item is not part of Batman's utility belt. It's called an 'Insta-Gaper', so you know what that means, it creates a 'gape'. For what? For the bum, and according to the description, this anal plug 'instantly springs open and stretches your cavity to gaping widths you never thought were possible'. Ouch. Any takers?
Price: $338
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk
Rascal Double Fister Dong
We're pretty sure most of you have heard about fisting at one point in your lives. This toy (26 inches in total length, three-inch closed fist and hand diameter) brings that sexual activity in a double-edged pleasure toy. Is it safe? Well, it's for you to find out. There's a whole gamut of educational materials online about fisting that you can consume during your free time. But just so you know, this not so little Rascal is available in Hong Kong.
Price: $470
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk
Chastity Cage
We often joke about chastity belts to enforce fidelity among our lovers, but this device is actually used for BDSM practice. And with Hong Kong topping the charts when it comes to BDSM searches on Pornhub (more than 61 percent compared to the world average), it comes as no surprise that a lot of local sex toy shops carry this product varying in designs and sizes – there are even a wild boar and mustang designs. These devices are specially designed to prevent male genitals from gaining full erections or from performing sexual acts. Only the designated 'keyholder' can open the device. Ready to add it to your shopping cart?
Price: $688
Where to buy: Order online via wanta.net
Golden Beads
This one could actually pass for a classy piece of art in one of your artsy friends’ living rooms. And why not, because of its price and design, some of us are actually considering the purchase for that purpose. According to the product description, this hand-made glass phallus is made of pure crystal clear glass filled with golden bubbles. It could possibly last you a lifetime if cared for properly (hmm, an heirloom?) To use, you just need to run the glass under warm water to heat things up, or for those who would like some cool, icy sensation, just run it under cold water.
Price: $2,499
Where to buy: Order online via sallystoy.com or visit Sallys Toy store in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Prime Bio Ranbu Dildo Vibro
By now, you know that dildos come in all makes and sizes. This one looks like it came out of an alien body part fresh from Area 51, and it vibrates too. Honestly, it looks nothing compared to an ovipositor (the infamous alien-like egg-laying dildo, yes it exists, but let's leave that for another discussion) or one of those tentacle dildos which we had a hard time locating in Hong Kong sex toy shops, but, still, looking at this Bio Ranbu Dildo makes our skin crawl.
Price: $388
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk or visit Take Toys' Jordan and Central stores.
Geki Blow Indecent Maria Nagai Masturbator
Browsing under the masturbator section, you'll be spoilt for choice when shopping for this type of pleasure toy in Hong Kong. There are a lot of designs that will tickle your kinky imaginations. Any hole you can imagine, manufacturers have already thought of it, including cloning an actual mouth of a real person like this 'onahole' shaped from the mouth of Japanese AV star Maria Nagai. From her lips, tongue, uvula, tonsil, and lower larynx, they cloned everything for a realistic experience. We can only imagine the 'casting' process the model had to go through to get her mould.
Price: $318
Where to buy: Order online via taketoys.hk or visit Take Toys' Tsim Sha Tsui stores.
Pink Sparkle Faux Pony Tail Plug with Screwable Base
Make your unicorn dreams come true with this pink ponytail, the only drawback – you actually need to plug it in your 'backdoor' to wear one. Complete with tiny sparkly crystals inside the borosilicate glass, this plug will make your bum sparkle and make your plush role-playing dreams come true. Warning: do not leave out in the open as your kid (or little sister) might think it's part of their unicorn toy.
Price: $905
Where to buy: Order online via sallystoy.com or visit their shop in Causeway Bay.
