Weird sex toys you can buy in Hong Kong

With the number of sex toy shops scattered around Hong Kong, it looks like the city is not shy about experimenting and getting a little naughty in the bedroom. So, we did a bit of window shopping to look at what these shops are actually offering, and checked out the weirdest inventions that sex toy companies are coming up with. Get ready to be amazed – if you haven't seen or used these already (don't worry we are not judging) – or to shop for some fun, otherworldly, kinky toys you might want to explore for yourself or your partner for Valentine's Day – or any day! Who knows, you might discover something that you never thought you actually needed. If not for its function, some of these items deserve to be in a museum just for its design and form.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for sex toys that you can share with your partner? Check out these couple-friendly bedroom staples that you can buy in Hong Kong.