Hong Kong’s top 10 sexy movies

While you might associate the best Hong Kong films with acclaimed directors such as Wong Kar-wai and John Woo, Hong Kong filmmakers have never shied away from producing raunchier flicks (though they have nothing on what really happens in Hong Kong’s BDSM scene).



First appearing in the 1960s, Hong Kong’s X-rated films peaked in popularity during the 1990s (following the establishment of the notorious Category III rating). While the 2000s saw Hongkongers gain an unparalleled level of access to adult material online (see: How Hongkongers use Pornhub), notable erotic films have kept coming, including ‘the world’s first 3D erotic movie’, 3D Sex and Zen, and more. With so many to choose from, here’s our pick for Hong Kong’s top 10 sexiest movies.

