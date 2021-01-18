Alternative places to get your flowers for Chinese New Year
So you can have a bloomin' great CNY
Despite the return of the annual CNY flower markets, getting the necessary flowers and fruits for the Chinese New Year may be a tad different than usual with the city's current social distancing restrictions. If you're looking for other ways to get your blooms aside from the traditional flower markets, we've listed out some alternative options for you down below.
Japan Home Centre
Japan Home Centre will be hosting mini-flower markets across over 150 store locations in Hong Kong. Shoppers will find various types of fresh flowers from different flower farms and merchants in each store. For more information on the flowers available and store locations, visit JHC's Facebook page.
HKTVmall
Until February 28, HKTVmall is hosting an online flower market to help local flower farms affected by the pandemic and the cancellation of the annual CNY flower markets. For a small fee, the farms can set up a time-limited shop on HKTVmall's online shopping platform and reach millions of users via their online stores. From January 25, HKTVmall will also be hosting live streams via their Facebook page to promote and guide viewers through different types of CNY flowers and fruits available on their platform.
East Point City
East Point City's CNY flower market, returning for its 15th year, will be held from January 22 to February 11. Partnering with renowned local orchid farmer Yeung Siu-lung and the Hong Kong Wholesale Florist Association, the flower market will play host to a wide variety of CNY flowers, with some species sold exclusively at the pop-up market. Catch the live stream via East Point City's Facebook page on January 28 (1.30pm) where celebrity feng shui master Mak Ling Ling will be online to consult viewers on how to ring in the lunar new year with fortune and prosperity.
Mong Kok Flower Market
You can't go wrong with paying a visit to the Mong Kok Flower Market when buying festive blooms, and CNY is no different. The open-air market home to various flower shops and wholesalers will have everything you need to fill your home with the most cheerful blooms this Chinese New Year. The flower market tends to get very busy on the weekends, so if you want to avoid the crowd, head there early in the morning during weekdays.
Lego Botanical Collection
For something totally unique and fun, opt for the Lego Botanical Collection where you can create your very own flower bouquet or bonsai tree! The flower bouquet building kit – made from plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane – consists of realistic petal shapes and colours and stems that come in a variety of lengths, while the bonsai tree kit comes with green leaves and pink blossom pieces. Purchase both kits at any Lego-certified stores, Log-On, and HKTVmall's official online store.
Pricerite
From January 20, furniture chain Pricerite will be partnering with Chiba, one of Hong Kong's biggest orchid farm, to bring city dwellers a whole host of beautiful orchid species to celebrate the new year. Shoppers can visit three designated Pricerite stores in Mong Kok, Kennedy Town, and Yuen Long to pick up their blooms, or head to pricerite.com.hk to purchase the flowers and have it delivered to your doorstep. Pricerite is also in talks with other local flower farms to hopefully provide a more extensive selection of botanicals for shoppers, so keep your eyes peeled on their website or Facebook for more announcements.
