Alternative places to get your flowers for Chinese New Year

Despite the return of the annual CNY flower markets, getting the necessary flowers and fruits for the Chinese New Year may be a tad different than usual with the city's current social distancing restrictions. If you're looking for other ways to get your blooms aside from the traditional flower markets, we've listed out some alternative options for you down below.

RECOMMENDED: Looking to do more CNY shopping? Check out this year's limited-edition items or limited-edition spirits to celebrate the Year of Ox!