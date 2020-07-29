Where to buy printed face masks online
From cute, cool, to outlandish, these online shops offer printed face masks for every personality
As the situation in Hong Kong continues to develop, the government has recently tightened social distancing regulations making it mandatory to wear a mask at all times whilst out in public. But don’t worry because face mask designs are getting more creative, giving individuals more choices to swap to funky and functional masks when the time suits. However, face masks do not guarantee full protection, so be mindful of your purchases and always practice safe distancing and precautions. By Shanti Parmanand
RECOMMENDED: For more medical-grade options, check out these quality Hong kong-made and Japanese-made face masks
Where to buy printed face masks online
Enro masks
If you're looking for something with style and flair – while staying perfectly protected – check out Enro, the world’s first reusable Tech 3D mask. With a built-in filtration layer of PM0.1, which is equivalent to Level two surgical masks (ASTM F2299), each Enro mask is made with anti-microbial fabric that can help prevent the dreaded 'mask-ne' and can last at least 100 washes. The mask is also 50 percent lighter than other reusable masks on the market so users can exercise without any breathing difficulties. What's more, it comes with SPF50+ protection and six sizes available with adjustable ear loops and nose strips for maximum comfort. There are over 70 designs to choose from at their online shop (free shipping to Hong Kong for orders of three or more masks), so you can always match your mask to every occasion and stand out from the crowd!
Time Out in partnership with Enro
Live Zero
Zero-waste store Live Zero offers made in Hong Kong Saupei Reusable Cotton Masks with quirky prints like flamingos, sushi rolls, and pastel-coloured cactuses. The material is a three-layer cotton face mask that can be inserted with a three-ply surgical mask. The design allows a metal wire to be threaded through the top to create a steady and flexible nose bridge hold.
Each mask comes in fours sizes and is available for $98 per piece at Live Zero’s website. Shipping takes anywhere between four to seven days and it’s free if you spend over $2,000.
Blind by JW
Blind by JW offers printed cotton face masks in over 10 varied designs with more prints to follow in the coming weeks. Take advantage of their current limited time only promotional offer of $99. With free shipping on items over $400, new shoppers also get $50 off on their first order. Each mask is available in three sizes – adult, teens, and babies – and made from of a cotton blend with adjustable straps handcrafted to fit comfortably on the face. Both durable and washable, these face masks allow wearers to insert a filter for added protection.
Make sure to pick one if not all of them up as these printed designs undoubtedly will catch the eyes of passersby. Get your masks online.
Zalora Hong Kong
Zalora Hong Kong offers various brands of face masks to choose from and provides speedy delivery in just three to five days. Face masks are available for adult and kid's sizes at affordable prices ranging from $39 to $579. The masks come in packs of two or three, in different prints, and can be hand-washed multiple times.
Order masks at zalora.com.hk. Cash on delivery options is available as well as free shipping on items over $299.
Cocktail Critters
Cocktail Critters sells all sorts of quirky accessories tailored for drink enthusiasts. From lapel pins to hats, they are now offering fun face masks are fun and just perfect for summer. Named after classic cocktails, you'll be drunk with options as Cocktail Critters offer masks in bright patterns inspired by Mojitos, Pina Coladas, Negronis, and Palomas. Each mask is handmade and features a reversible black cotton satin fabric and a water-resistant polyester front. It has a nose wire and adjustable elastic earloops for the perfect fit.
Price range from $11.99 to $14.99 USD and charges $5 for international shipping. Order today at Cocktail Critters website and expect delivery within seven to fourteen working days.
Redbubble
Known as a platform where artists can draw out their designs and turn them into merchandise, Redbubble’s is now offering cotton-based face masks with cute to outlandish print designs that will fit any personality. They have all sorts of mask design anyone can imagine, from superheroes, animals, dogs in swimming goggles, Donald Trump, Shrek, to various memes, and even pandemic quotes. Though quirky – and definitely a fashion statement – Redbubble warns that these cloth face masks are not designed for medical use, or as a protection against viruses, so make sure to wear a surgical mask underneath for extra protection.
These masks are available for $9.99 to $11.99 USD at Redbubble’s website. Buy three or more masks, and you can get a 20 percent off discount. Shipping to Hong Kong will take three weeks, but for an extra fee, you can opt for express shipping to get your delivery within seven days.
Faliero Sarti
If you adore earth-toned patterns, Faliero Sarti is the ideal place to look for your next cool and functional mask. Known for its scarves and foulards, this Italian company produces fine fabrics for women and men. The store is currently offering cotton masks made by cutting scarves from the Faliero Sarti collection, so each mask may have a unique pattern that may not be replicated. What's great about their face masks is that it mimics the pleated structure of a regular surgical mask. Even better, the majority of them come with a pocket for an interchangeable filter. One mask has a vintage print of playing cards printed on the exterior and comes with a layer of cotton or silk on the outside.
Price range at around $200 to $500 HKD depending on the design. Order via falierosarti.com and your delivery will be at your doorstep in a week or less.
Araks
Araks, known for its swim and lingerie line, is also offering reusable and washable face masks using 100 percent cotton leftover fabrics. Though these masks are not medical grade, it's hard to pass up their elegant designs, especially with its long adjustable straps that fall past your shoulders and become a part of your outfit. What's great about these masks is that 20 percent of proceeds from all masks sales will be donated to GetUsPPE, a non-profit organisation that addresses the Personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage worldwide.
Prices are around $310. Order via araks.com and get delivery within two weeks.
Everlane
Everlane online clothing company, known for its modern basics apparels, is now offering reusable, non-medical face masks made from a double-layer knit fabric and features cotton-Lyrca ear loops. It comes in packs of two and five with simple prints and functional designs. Every time a two-pack face mask is sold, 10 percent of the sales is donated to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Two-packs costs $118 and a five-pack sells for $197. Order via everlane.com and get your delivery in three to four weeks.
RashR
Irish rash vests brand RashR designs reusable masks that are made from recycled polyester and fabric produced from reclaimed ocean waste. The face masks are available in various prints such as botanical, floral, and ocean-inspired designs. Each purchase comes with five PM 2.5 filters – a special type of high-purity polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane filter used in standard EPA test methods for monitoring air quality.
Each mask costs around $165 for kids' sizes and $230 for adults. Shipping charges applies. Order now at rashr.com.
While you're in the mood for shopping
Best vintage shops in Hong Kong that deliver
The city's vintage shops, that sell everything from clothes to homewares, and bridge the gap between old and new
Best local off-the-radar jewellery to shop online
These off-the-radar Hong Kong brands are sure to prompt 'where'd you get that?' from your circle of friends
Best sustainable online shops in Hong Kong
Eco-friendly shops that delivers in Hong Kong