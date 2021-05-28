Best homegrown skincare brands in Hong Kong
Support local!
A change of season doesn't just mean a change of wardrobe, your skincare routine needs switching up too! But instead of dishing out your wallet for expensive brands that you're not quite sure if it works for your skin, and getting way too easily distracted by whichever product has the prettiest packaging, consider turning to these local Hong Kong brands below!
Bathe to Basics
If you have no idea where to begin or what products are best for your skin, Bathe to Basics is your go-to. All products here are made by hand, using organic ingredients, so they’re suitable for all different skin types. Take your pick from products like face toner and oils, shampoo, bath salt, and home products such as aroma oils and diffusers. Bathe to Basics also emphasises caring for the environment; customers can take their empty bottles and head to any one of their eco-friendly refill stations in the city to fill up on basic soaps and shampoo. Now you can look good and feel good at the same time.
Coconut Matter
When it comes to homegrown brands in Hong Kong, we’ve got to mention Coconut Matter. This local organic skincare brand was founded in 2015 and has been making waves in the beauty scene ever since. Promising to keep your skin dry and fresh using plant-based ingredients, Coconut Matter has everything from plastic-free lipsticks to body butter, soaps, and tons of coconut oil. Our favourite, however, is the biodegradable deodorant stick. Available in various scents and colours, each stick uses organic and natural herbs, oils, and minerals including elderberry fruit extract and zinc ricinoleate, which effectively combats odour and bacteria.
I Never Use Foundation Breakfast Club
I Never Use Foundation (INUF) Breakfast Club is all about keeping things natural and harmless. Lightweight and water-based, its products are designed for Asian skin types and perfect for those who live in hot, humid climates like Hong Kong. INUF is also a firm supporter of conscious consumption, which means their formulas are 100 percent plant-based with no toxic chemicals used. We highly recommend trying the makeup and sunscreen remover. It’s suitable for all skin types and is entirely made up of organic ingredients such as extracts from cucumber, witch hazel, and chamomile. Not only does it rid your skin of residue from cosmetics, but the elixir is also gentle so you won’t have to worry about blocked pores. Try pairing it with INUF’s 100 percent pure organic Japanese cotton pads for the full effect.
Rare SkinFuel
Founded by skin guru Michelle Chen, Rare SkinFuel (RSF) aims to inspire women to believe that age is just a number, and true confidence comes from bare beauty. RSF’s skincare range is made in Australia and manufactured in strictly small batches with certified, organic, and nutrient-rich ingredients from Australia to ensure the highest quality for its users. We’re obsessed with the brand’s restoring and detoxifying clay masks. Not only are they made with pure, uncontaminated Australian natural minerals, but they can also absorb any impurities and excess oil to revitalise your skin. Give it a try. We promise you’re not going to regret it.
Available at rareskinfuel.com
Wood Polar
For Wood Polar, simplicity is the key. With products that are natural and handcrafted, the local skincare brand strives to support a more sustainable and bountiful environment. There’s a whole range of products available including lip balms, hair care kits, candles, as well as other lifestyle and homeware products. We’re particularly in love with their soap and body range. From yoghurt cucumber to lavender calendula, all soaps perform a different function such as exfoliating, hydrating, moisturising, relieving anxiety, and deep cleansing. Wood Polar’s products are 100 percent free from harmful chemicals, vegan-friendly, and have not been tested on animals.