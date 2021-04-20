Best zero waste stores in Hong Kong

VomFass is where you need to go for all your liquid staples. The store offers artisanal vinegar, oils, wines, rare whiskies, rums, sake from around the world. Vom fass is a German phrase meaning 'from the cask', and most of the spirits, oils, and vinegar available in the store can be sampled directly from the cask before purchase. They currently have five locations dotted around town where customers can go and buy a glass bottle to fill up with whatever they need. The shop will even knock off a sweet $10 from your purchase the next time you bring it back for a refill!