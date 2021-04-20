Best zero waste stores in Hong Kong
Say bye-bye to plastics
As the city's environmental issues continue to pile up, it’s more important than ever to reduce plastic usage and to do your bit to help the environment. The easiest way to start is by removing plastic from your home – and these awesome zero waste stores are here to help. From bulk groceries and sustainable body care items to silicone storage containers, these shops are your first step towards achieving a zero-waste lifestyle!
Hong Kong’s best zero waste stores
Edgar
Tucked away on Moon Street, Edgar's spacious store boasts gravity bins, glass jars, and a large range of eco-friendly products. There are also tons of nibbles available, from truffle covered almonds to organic lollipops and freeze-dried fruits. Edgar often has small pop-ups or kiosks across town too, so keep your eyes peeled on its Facebook page for the latest updates.
Live Zero
Hong Kong’s first zero-waste grocery store, Live Zero offers a comprehensive range of eco-friendly, plastic-free products including stainless steel straws, beeswax food wraps, bamboo toothbrushes, water bottles, and more. Another reason this shop is great is it allows you to buy organic food and ingredients in bulk. We’re talking wheat flour, pumpkin seeds, dried fruit, quinoa, oats, and almost every nut conceivable. Essentially, this is ground zero for your zero-waste lifestyle.
Lively Life
This eco-store offers an array of organic goods, fresh produce, and beauty items. You can also shop for pantry staples such as rice, noodles, salt, and flour in bulk. The store even has a free water station for you to refill your water bottle instead of picking up another plastic bottle from 7-Eleven (tut-tut). Follow their Facebook page for updates and schedules of handicraft workshops such as their popular beeswax wrap classes.
Seed
Joining the Hong Kong zero-waste shop scene is Seed, a boutique grocery in Sai Kung. Mason jars are in abundance here, containing all your kitchen staples such as grains, spices, detergents, and of course, seeds. Bring your own bottles and take home some of Seed’s homemade anti-bacterial handwash or sunscreen, or try their all-natural food items like dairy-free noodles and vegan cookies.
Slowood
With a floor-to-ceiling window storefront and an impressive 3,000 sq ft of space, Slowood sources from more than 100 international and local brands to provide a wide range of environmentally-friendly crockery and homeware, as well as grocery staples in bulk. They provide a refill station where you can bring in clean bottles to stock up on things like rice, salt, and spices.
VomFass
VomFass is where you need to go for all your liquid staples. The store offers artisanal vinegar, oils, wines, rare whiskies, rums, sake from around the world. Vom fass is a German phrase meaning 'from the cask', and most of the spirits, oils, and vinegar available in the store can be sampled directly from the cask before purchase. They currently have five locations dotted around town where customers can go and buy a glass bottle to fill up with whatever they need. The shop will even knock off a sweet $10 from your purchase the next time you bring it back for a refill!
