The best skincare made for Hong Kong’s hot and humid summers

Ah, Hong Kong summer. You bring us plenty of sunshine – albeit with equal amounts of rain – and a great reason to indulge in ice cream, but boy do you bring a whole bunch of skin issues too. Not to mention it’s getting a bit sweaty under these masks. So, that’s sun protection, oil and sweat control, and combatting breakouts? Yes, don’t worry, we’re getting to that. Keep scrolling to see which products to add to your summer skincare routine and your face can thank us later.
Aesop Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser
Providing mild exfoliation from lactic acid, this facial cleanser also contains a herbaceous combination of liquorice root and blackcurrant seed to help remove surface impurities and maintain clear skin in urban environments. Aesop suggests using the Parsley Seed Skin Care range for summer in Hong Kong as it’s “particularly apt for those in urban settings, where the skin is exposed to environmental factors –pollution, poor sleep, and stress among them –that heighten its susceptibility to free radicals. Each product is formulated with generous doses of antioxidant-rich ingredients, which help to fortify skin subjected to the effects of city living.”
How to use: Pour half a teaspoon of cleanser into clean hands and lather before massaging over the face and neck. Leave it on the skin for one to two minutes and rinse with warm water. Use in the morning and evening.
$285/100ml; $435/200ml; Available at aesop.com and Aesop stores and counters
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
This concentrated and antioxidant-rich serum is packed with peptides (the building blocks of proteins such as collagen, elastin, and keratin), non-fragrant plant oils, and vitamins, all of which combine to improve the tone, texture, and appearance of skin. Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson recommends the serum for people in Asia where humidity and pollution levels are relatively high. She adds, “the Protini Serum will help restore moisture levels in the skin that can be depleted by hot sun and humidity. The number one most important defender of our skin is its acid mantle [the fine film on the surface of the skin that acts as a barrier to bacteria]… it locks in hydration and protects against pollution.”
How to use it: Shake gently before use and apply to a clean, dry face, while avoiding the eye area. Follow or mix it up with a moisturiser.
$645.00/30ml; Exclusively available at Sephora.hk and select Sephora retail locations
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
No summer beauty kit is complete without a little face mist. The Queen of Hungary Mist by Omorovicza is not only lightweight but also has an uplifting scent of neroli and rose, perfect for hot, humid weather. Plus, it purifies and tones the complexion while apple pectin provides hydration and suppleness. “A quick spritz instantly refreshes and cools complexions, leaving skin hydrated and revived,” says Omorovicza’s global head of product, Katie Rooke. “A top tip would be to keep it in the fridge for a few hours before use for an extra-cool burst of hydration,” she adds.
How to use: Spray onto the face as a toner after cleansing, or whenever your skin needs a refresh during a hot day.
$750/100ml; Available at shopbeauty.joyce.com
Skin Need Oil Free Moisturizer with SPF 18
When it comes to protecting the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays, there’s nothing quite like sunblock. But in the humidity of Hong Kong, the idea of putting on a layer of oily cream isn't so fun. Enter natural, vegan, and cruelty-free brand Skin Need’s oil-free lightweight moisturiser with SPF 18. The hyaluronic acid-based formula is great for oily and breakout-prone skin, while the addition of aloe vera, chamomile, and balm minthydrates feel refreshing on the skin, preventing excessive shine and congestion. Christal Leung, the founder and formulator of Skin Need, adds, “90 percent of skin ageing is due to extrinsic factors that can be attributed to unprotected exposure to UV rays. So if the simple and proper use of an effective sunscreen can minimise the damage, it is definitely worth the effort!”
How to use: Squeeze a dollop onto the palm and pat evenly onto the skin. Use prior to sun exposure and reapply every two hours.
$588/60ml; Available at wokeuplikethisbeauty.com
Wildsmith Double Clay Refining Mask
Combining two clays, kaolin and bentonite, this refining mask not only cleanses deeply but also supports the skin’s healing process whilst reducing inflammation. The inclusion of capsicum and hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate and stimulate nutrient and oxygen flow too. General manager of Wildsmith Skin, Katherine Pye, suggests using the Double Clay Refining Mask as a two-in-one as it’s great for “removing impurities from hot, sticky, and clogged pores whilst replenishing and hydrating the precious skin barrier.”
How to use: After cleansing, apply a thin layer (two to three measures when using the spoon included in the pack) to clean and dry skin, avoiding the eyes and lips. Leave on for up to ten minutes, but for sensitive skin, leave on for five minutes only. To remove, add water and gently massage and rinse. Use once or twice a week.
$570/50ml; Available at shopbeauty.joyce.com and Joyce Beauty stores
