The best skincare made for Hong Kong’s hot and humid summers

Providing mild exfoliation from lactic acid, this facial cleanser also contains a herbaceous combination of liquorice root and blackcurrant seed to help remove surface impurities and maintain clear skin in urban environments. Aesop suggests using the Parsley Seed Skin Care range for summer in Hong Kong as it’s “particularly apt for those in urban settings, where the skin is exposed to environmental factors –pollution, poor sleep, and stress among them –that heighten its susceptibility to free radicals. Each product is formulated with generous doses of antioxidant-rich ingredients, which help to fortify skin subjected to the effects of city living.”

How to use: Pour half a teaspoon of cleanser into clean hands and lather before massaging over the face and neck. Leave it on the skin for one to two minutes and rinse with warm water. Use in the morning and evening.

$285/100ml; $435/200ml; Available at aesop.com and Aesop stores and counters