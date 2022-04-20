Barre+ is focused on making exercise as accessible and friendly as possible, blending classic Barre movements with pilates and yoga styles. Training is great for those who need a little extra attention as the small class sizes provide the tailored coaching you need to get the most out of your exercise in a very personal atmosphere. Classes are taught in both Cantonese and English, and all experience levels are welcome. Barre+ also offers personal training, Barre teacher training, and private group classes.
The studio is reopening on May 2. Follow @barreplus.hk on Instagram to stay updated with schedules and announcements.