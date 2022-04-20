Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Gym Hong Kong
Photograph: Facebook/TheGymHongKong

The best gyms and fitness centres in Hong Kong

Head to the best fitness centres, gyms, and studios to work up a sweat

Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
&
Dara Chau
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Never did you really think that you'd miss the gym. At least we didn't. After a much too long temporary closure, the fitness centres are finally reopening their doors, and we really can't deny that we're ready for a piece of the action. After months of laying dormant, it's time to get our blood pumping again (and let's face it, swimwear season is also just around the corner). There are plenty of options and training styles to choose from in Hong Kong – from studios to personal training to gym classes and group training to multi-discipline clubs and multi-branch studios – it's time to get your sweat on at the best gyms in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: Looking for some outdoor activity? Try the best Hong Kong hiking trails

Hong Kong’s best gyms and fitness studios

Barre+
Photograph: Courtesy Barre+

Barre+

  • Sport and fitness
  • Causeway Bay

Barre+ is focused on making exercise as accessible and friendly as possible, blending classic Barre movements with pilates and yoga styles. Training is great for those who need a little extra attention as the small class sizes provide the tailored coaching you need to get the most out of your exercise in a very personal atmosphere. Classes are taught in both Cantonese and English, and all experience levels are welcome. Barre+ also offers personal training, Barre teacher training, and private group classes. 

The studio is reopening on May 2. Follow @barreplus.hk on Instagram to stay updated with schedules and announcements. 

 

Read more
Checkpoint Fitness & Yoga
Photograph: Courtesy Checkpoint Fitness & Yoga

Checkpoint Fitness & Yoga

  • Sport and fitness
  • Causeway Bay

Checkpoint has all the bases covered for a little taste of everything in a boutique environment. With a fully equipped fitness studio and dedicated yoga rooms for mat and aerial work, you can switch up the routine with its many group classes. The trainers here are very supportive; whether you like the bootcamp style training or the light encouragement, they will motivate you to push harder than you know you can. As a member, you’ll also be able to take advantage of perks such as access to the InBody scanner to monitor your progress and join in on their activities such as sports day, spartan training, and more.

Read more
Advertising
CrossFit 852
Photograph: Courtesy CrossFit 852

CrossFit 852

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

Entering the state-of-the-art floor space at CrossFit 852, fitted with Rogue Fitness Olympic bars, over 1,000kg worth of weights and a wide range of workout equipment, can be intimidating to many. Fear not, the well-thought-out and customised classes are made to keep you challenged and on your toes. You’ll never feel better. The friendly staff and community will make you want to return. 

Read more
Anytime Fitness
Photograph: Facebook/AnytimeFitnessHongKong

Anytime Fitness

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Sai Ying Pun

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Anytime Fitness has gyms across the globe with 10 locations right here in Hong Kong. With a wide range of exercise equipment plus personal trainers available for one-on-one workouts, this gym has a tremendously supportive atmosphere for those who desire external motivation. Your membership also allows you access to any of the company’s 3,000-plus worldwide locations.

Read more
Advertising
Coastal Fitness Performance Training
Photograph: Courtesy Coastal Fitness Performance Training/Kin Ho

Coastal Fitness Performance Training

  • Sport and fitness
  • Fortress Hill

The tried-and-true Coastal Fitness provides targeted coaching and progressive training programs in a community-first setting. They offer CrossFit and strength and conditioning group classes along with Olympic weightlifting and gymnastics. A renowned Strength and Conditioning facility not only in Hong Kong but in Asia, they offer something for everyone regardless of whether you’re brand new to fitness, just want to look good naked, or are an elite athlete looking to take things to the next level. 

Read more
CrossFit Asphodel
Photograph: Facebook/RCFAsphodel

CrossFit Asphodel

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Sure, the hype over CrossFit might’ve simmered down a little but the quality of CrossFit Asphodel remains as strong as ever. CrossFit is all about an intense strength and conditioning workout routine based on constantly varied, functional movements executed at high-intensity. Contrary to popular belief, it's not meant to be intimidating – anyone can take part, and that’s where CrossFit Asphodel comes into the picture. Mixing up elements of track and field, gymnastics and weightlifting, the routines here can be scaled to any level to make a fun workout that provides results.

Read more
Advertising
CrossFit Cavaliers
Photograph: Facebook/CrossfitCavaliers

CrossFit Cavaliers

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Proud to be Kennedy Town’s first CrossFit studio (even if it’s really in neighbouring Shek Tong Tsui), get your sweat on at this 2,000 square foot training space focused on metabolic conditioning and personal training. Along with a house full of top workout equipment, you can also test out its GHD and Assault AirBikes for the maximum workout. Plus, you can take advantage of all the great Kennedy Town restaurants once you’re done. 

Read more
CrossFit Typhoon
Photograph: Courtesy CrossFit Typhoon

CrossFit Typhoon

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Sai Ying Pun

A whirlwind of a workout, CrossFit Typhoon is dedicated to developing the health and fitness stamina of all its members with functional movement patterns that take their cues from real-life scenarios. A workout session here (boot camps or personal training) could include squats, throwing, sprinting, pushing and pulling – you name it, they're doing it. It offers free trial classes and easy drop-in sessions if you’re unsure about a long term commitment.

Read more
Advertising
DEF Boxing
Photograph: Courtesy DEF Boxing Gym

DEF Boxing

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Sai Ying Pun

One of the city’s top boxing gyms, DEF Boxing is home to Hong Kong’s very own world champion boxer, Rex ‘The Wonder Kid’ Tso, who has fought his way to the top to become our city's most decorated professional boxer. Train to the best of your ability whether you’re a serious pugilist or just looking to get a great workout in.

Read more
F45
Photograph: Facebook/F45CausewayBay

F45

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Causeway Bay

The fitness community of F45 in Hong Kong comes from the same popular fitness franchise, which combines 45-minute HIIT workouts and functional training, that was founded in Australia. The popular chain now has 10 locations in Hong Kong, including Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Central, Wong Chuk Hang, Quarry Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui. Abroad, it covers over 45 countries across the world, including Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The facilities here include all the weights and equipment you need, along with fresh towels, drinking water, and showers, making it one of the most straightforward and efficient fitness programmes to follow.

Read more
Advertising
Fitness Academy
Photograph: Courtesy Fitness Academy/Susanna Yeung

Fitness Academy

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Quarry Bay

If you live or work around Quarry Bay, this CrossFit studio is a must-try. The 60-minute session here starts off with a warm-up of light cardio then moves on to a specifically designed programme mixed with different bodyweight movements. Fitness Academy guarantees you’ll never have the same class twice, ensuring your classes stay exciting and energetic, so you’ll definitely keep coming back for more.

Read more
Fitness Bee
Photograph: To Cheuk-yin

Fitness Bee

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Causeway Bay

For busy bees out there who like to mix up your routine on the regular, Fitness Bee might just be the one for you. Newly opened in 2018, Fitness Bee is a female-only gym conveniently located in Causeway Bay. Thanks to its impressive variety of classes that range from low-intensity ones like aerial yoga and deep stretch to mid- to high-intensity options such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and circuit training, exercising has never been more accessible.

Read more
Advertising
Flex Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Flex Studio

Flex Studio

  • Sport and fitness
  • Aberdeen

Visit Flex for a great variety of workout classes, from pilates to barre, each focused on improving one’s flexibility and strength. This studio also has physical therapy services on hand for those who need a bit of conditioning and offers after-school programmes for kids to encourage them to have a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

Read more
H-Kore
Photograph: Courtesy H-Kore

H-Kore

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

You’ll never get bored of your workout routine at H-Kore thanks to its focus on sharing innovative fitness techniques from around the world. Challenge yourself with inspirational coaching in its highly energetic studio setting where classes are capped at 10 students, so each session you get some one-on-one time with the trainer. The studio is also home to a ‘Megaformer’ machine, which can work more than 600 muscles in just 45 minutes.

Read more
Advertising
House of Fitness
Photograph: Courtesy House of Fitness

House of Fitness

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sheung Wan

House of Fitness is not for the faint-hearted. The boutique high-intensity studio means serious business when it comes to training. The HIIT circuit-style classes combine a mix of cardio, weights and body movements in different variations to help get you to your fitness goals – whether it be to tone, burn or build. The club-esque interiors, dimmed lights and popping music make the experience a bit more engaging and help distract you from the strenuous physical demands of the class.

Read more
Ikigai
Photograph: Courtesy Ikigai

Ikigai

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

The Japanese-inspired yoga, movement and meditation studio Ikigai is a relatively new concept in Hong Kong. Meaning 'a reason for being', the studio is more like a community of like-minded individuals who are all on their personal journeys in strength and wellness. The diverse class offering makes it a suitable studio for people of all levels and comes in general to highly specific sessions to work on targeted areas, abilities and styles. The ochre orange walls also add to the experience, representing the powerful colours worn by monks, sages, sannyasin, and ancient masters. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Impakt
Photograph: Courtesy Impakt

Impakt

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

One of Hong Kong’s largest MMA and fitness centres, Impakt is your spot to learn everything from Muay Thai or kickboxing to Brazilian jiu-jitsu or MMA. Whatever training regime you decide on, each professional trainer is certified and ready to coach you to the best shape you’ll ever be in.

Read more
Joint Dynamics

Joint Dynamics

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

Claiming to be Hong Kong's first multidisciplinary health and wellness studio, Joint Dynamics provides physiotherapy, manual therapy and personal training, as well as a bespoke approach to the prevention and treatment of movement impairments and injury. Their Central and Quarry Bay locations feature clinic rooms for physiotherapy and massage, gym space for one-on-one personal training, and intelligent movement-based group classes like MSS Movement for optimal mobility and stability training.

Read more
Advertising
Lights//Out

Lights//Out

  • Sport and fitness
  • Boxing and kickboxing
  • Sheung Wan

One of Hong Kong’s most immersive boxing clubs, Lights//Out, is taking boxing classes to the next level. A concept gym driven by music and inspired by nightclub boxing trends, it delivers a unique high-intensity boxing and fitness workout in a party-style atmosphere with immersive lighting, energising soundtracks and visual cues that are projected onto the walls. That’s not all, though. Instead of sandbags, their classes make use of aqua punching bags for a more efficient full-body workout. Who needs to go clubbing when you have this?

Read more
Muaythai Station
Photograph: Courtesy Muaythai Station

Muaythai Station

  • Sport and fitness
  • Boxing and kickboxing
  • Wan Chai

Muaythai Station offers multi-discipline training, including, as the name suggests, Muaythai, as well as Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Kalis. The studio was recently refurbished and is equipped with the boxing ring, mats, bags, mitts and pads that you need for this combat sport. There are also free weights and a treadmill to continue working out should you need it. The trainers, a professional crew of Thai coaches, and HKSAR Muaythai Delegation members here are enthusiastic, experienced and skilled to ensure you reach your potential and fitness goals, whatever they may be.

Read more
Advertising
Pherform
Photograph: Courtesy Pherform

Pherform

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

No, that's not a typo. Pherform (the h is apparently silent to fit ‘her’) is a female-only gym space created by the founder of the popular outdoor boot camp Bikini Fit. It offers women-specific strength and conditioning training across strength and power, high-intensity cardio, metabolic conditioning, and isolated hypertrophy workouts, all with personalised coaching in small group classes. The girls-only environment makes it more comfortable and competitive for women.

Read more
Pure Fitness
Photograph: Courtesy Pure Fitness

Pure Fitness

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Soho

Another chain gym that needs little introduction. Pure Fitness may be at the higher end of the commercial gym pricing scale, but it’s worth every penny, with 12 comprehensive training spaces around Hong Kong. Each cleverly designed location is stacked with premium equipment for a range of different activities, including gymnastics and suspension stations, boxing rings, plus the world’s first 270-degree Immersive Fitness™ studio in the California Tower branch. A unique range of classes is also offered at all locations, ranging from HIIT to pilates to TRX.

Read more
Advertising
Swish Club
Photograph: Courtesy Swish Club

Swish Club

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Causeway Bay

With a team of 10 native Thai coaches, Swish is one of the most authentic Muay Thai gyms in town. What the gym might lack in size it more than makes up for in its dedication to a small number of students where you get the best one-on-one experience every time. Kids classes are also available if you want to get your little ones involved too.

Read more
The Gym Hong Kong
Photograph: Facebook/TheGymHongKong

The Gym Hong Kong

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Soho

Founded and run by professional athletes, The Gym Hong Kong is a studio that offers personal training, group classes and recovery sessions in the heart of Central. The elite-level coaches and state-of-the-art fitness equipment are combined to help you reach your goal, be it improved movement, athletic development or general fitness and wellbeing. What's more, The Gym also has a sports massage therapist, infrared sauna and cryo bath on-site to use.

Read more
Advertising
Topfit
Photograph: Courtesy Topfit

Topfit

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

Hit the floor at this elite fitness space that's fitted out with just about everything you could ever imagine. Offering guests a curated experience like no other in town, every class is tailored to your custom level in a fun, encouraging environment that promises results. From HIIT to dedicated core classes, you’re guaranteed to be sore the next day – but the good kind of sore. 

Read more
Ultimate Performance
Photograph: Courtesy Ultimate Performance

Ultimate Performance

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

If you genuinely have a passion for fitness, this place is for you. Ultimate Performace is home to a number of world-class personal trainers plus various additional programmes and intensive boot camps. For those looking for something a little more specific, UP also offers unique sessions like its bridal boot camp for eager brides-to-be. The transformations are a true testament to their thorough coaching. If you don’t believe us, check out their Instagram and website for the most inspiring before and after results.

Read more
Advertising
Wunique Martial Arts & Fitness
Photograph: Courtesy Wunique Martial Arts & Fitness/Old Elephant Production

Wunique Martial Arts & Fitness

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

With locations in Tsim Sha Tsui, Wan Chai and Kowloon Bay, Wunique is a one-stop destination for all your boxing needs. Practice makes perfect, and there’s no better place to start than in the gym founded by Master Heung Pak-wing, Hong Kong's first Muay Thai world champion. The great facilities offered here include a full range of boxing equipment, boxing ring, weights, and pads, with a wide range of martial arts classes on offer, as well as aerial yoga and convenient lunchtime combat sessions.

Read more
XYZ Studio
Photograph: Facebook/YouAreXYZ

XYZ Studio

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Central

Cycling routes in Hong Kong are located in New Territories for the most part. XYZ Indoor Cycling Studio, situated in Tai Kwun, provides an accessible alternative for those who are based on Hong Kong Island but are still keen on a biking experience. Though your experience will be indoors, it will not be any less exciting, thanks to the neon-lit biking area and a rhythmic playlist to keep your adrenaline pumping throughout your cardio session.

Read more

Still want to work up a sweat?

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.