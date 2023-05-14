The best tailors in Hong Kong

Ditching the tape measure for a partially automated tailoring service, Gay Giano is a glimpse into the future of tailoring – whether you find that great or depressing is really down to your take on the automisation of many once sacred professions. That aside, there's no doubt it's pretty cool. So how does it work? Well, really many of steps are the same as any other tailor – consultation to decide what style and fabrics you want and the production of the clothes are still done by actual homo sapiens. The thing that sets Gay Giano apart is the 'measuring pod', which scans your body, taking over 120 measurements in 30 seconds meaning the end product's fit will be perfect – according to science.