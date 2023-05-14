The best tailors in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong institution since 1952 and hailing from the golden generation of Shanghainese – the Red Gang – that created Hong Kong's reputation for outstanding tailoring has maintained their high-standard throughout the years by insisting on hand-stitching over machines to create truly artisanal pieces.
While ready-to-wear suits are easily accessible across Hong Kong, nothing beats owning a bespoke suit that fits you like a glove. Regardless if you're looking for a custom suit that's made in a flash, or if you've got a specific design and cut in mind, these tailors can do it all. Keep reading to find our top picks for the best tailor shops in Hong Kong.
