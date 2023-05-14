Hong Kong
Timeout

Dal Duca
Photograph: Facebook/Dal Duca

The best tailors in Hong Kong

Find your best fit at these tailors

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
While ready-to-wear suits are easily accessible across Hong Kong, nothing beats owning a bespoke suit that fits you like a glove. Regardless if you're looking for a custom suit that's made in a flash, or if you've got a specific design and cut in mind, these tailors can do it all. Keep reading to find our top picks for the best tailor shops in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: Take a look at our roundup of the 50 best restaurants in Hong Kong.

W.W Chan and Sons
Photograph: Facebook/WW Chan & Sons Tailor Ltd.

W.W Chan and Sons

  • Shopping
  • Central

A Hong Kong institution since 1952 and hailing from the golden generation of Shanghainese – the Red Gang – that created Hong Kong's reputation for outstanding tailoring has maintained their high-standard throughout the years by insisting on hand-stitching over machines to create truly artisanal pieces. 

Empire Tailors
Photograph: Courtesy Empire Tailors

Empire Tailors

  • Shopping
  • Tailors
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

While Hong Kong is known widely for the 24-hour suit, Empire International Tailors refuse to rush their creations. Featured in the New York Times, Reuters, and more, this iconic family run-shop has been around since 1983. With customers from around the globe, Empire’s jet setting tailors are also known for their frequent pop-up trunk shows across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Each suit at Empire Tailors is created in their in-house workshop, and their master tailors have become known for their incredible attention to detail. You'll go through at least three fittings to make sure everything is perfect before you get your suit.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Empire Tailors

Bobby's Fashions
Photograph: Courtesy Bobby's Fashions

Bobby's Fashions

  • Shopping
  • Fashion
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Run by third-generation brothers Nick and Bobby Daswani, Bobby's Fashions is your go-to place for a superb tailoring experience. If you're comfortable with leaving things to the experts, Bobby's Fashions has over 120 professional consultants, as well as master cutters and tailors who personally handcrafts all garments at a local workshop in Hong Kong. As for those who may have a few design ideas of their own, you'll have the opportunity to customise every detail of your garment to match your needs. From the cut, fit and finishing touches to the usage of threads, pocket sizes or even collar design, Bobby's Fashions houses over 20,000 fabrics from some of the finest mills around the world, so there's more than plenty for you to choose from. 

Sam's Tailor
Photograph: www.samstailor.com

Sam's Tailor

  • Shopping
  • Tailors
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Bespoke tailor shop Sam's Tailor has been open since 1957 in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. Currently run by the shop's second and third generation, this tailor shop mecticulously measures each client in order to get their perfect fit. If you need a suit in a pinch, Sam's is also known for their 24-hour suit, which can be delivered to your address for an additional cost. The tailor shop also boasts a large collection of celebrity customers, such as Bill Clinton, Luciano Pavarotti, Russell Crowe, and many more. 

 

Dal Duca
Photograph: Facebook/Dal Duca

Dal Duca

  • Shopping
  • Central

The quintessential Italian tailoring experience – all the suits here use Italian fabrics and are handmade in Naples before being sent back for fittings. It's an exhaustive process but you can't really put a price or time limit on authenticity. This is a far cry from the in-out tailoring experience. Consultation slots are very limited so plan way in advance. Trust us though, it's worth the effort.

Magnus & Novus
Photograph: Courtesy Magnus & Novus

Magnus & Novus

  • Shopping
  • Tailors
  • Central

Magnus & Novus brings a novel approach to tailoring and menswear, with a modern style and aesthetic that also adheres to timeless traditions. Being an award-winning bespoke tailoring house, the team at Magnus & Novus is serious about their craft, and they aim to raise awareness of skilled and ethical garment making to preserve the industry into the future. As well as boasting an online catalogue that showcases some ready-to-wear items, the company provides one of the best bespoke services in the city, in which the they sit down to discuss the lifestyle, material and other preferences with the customer to ensure the very best garments are produced. The team also regularly collaborates on the creation of garments with some of the finest designers in the world.

L&K Tailor
Photograph: Courtesy L&K Tailor

L&K Tailor

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

At L&K Tailor, expect quality custom made apparel crafted with utmost care and attention to detail. The shop has been offering bespoke tailoring for over three decades employing over 200 skilled workers working round the clock to cater to a strong list of clientele. Its exceptional craftsmanship is regarded in Hong Kong and various parts of the world and even exclusively flying in their talented tailors to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, to service discerning patrons looking for hand-cut and handmade shirts and suits.  

Raja Fashions
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Raja Fashions

  • Shopping
  • Tailors
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Three generations totalling 60 years of experience makes Raja Fashions one of Hong Kong’s longest-standing bespoke tailors in the city, earning a global reputation with the motto ‘perfection, elegance and splendour’. Raja oversees its own workshops, enlists top tailors and also boasts a dizzying collection of fabrics. For customers and tourists who are in a rush but still want a tailor-made suit, Raja can offer a 24-hour turnover. Go in during the morning, pick out what you want, return several hours later for a fitting and you’ll have your completed garment the following morning.

Rashmi Custom Tailors
Photograph: Courtesy Rashmi Custom Tailors

Rashmi Custom Tailors

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

An established tailor with over 30 years in the industry, Rashmi Custom Tailors specialises in made-to-order, high quality tailored shirts, tuxedos, suits at affordable prices. Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, the team of tailors at Rashmi come with decades of experience in cutting and sewing. They offer a large range of fabrics so you can find the colour, texture and style you are looking for to achieve a final product that reflects your personal style. From the initial consult all the way to the fitting process, the friendly and family-oriented team here make the suit buying process as simple and comfortable as possible.

Gay Giano
Photograph: Facebook/Gay Giano

Gay Giano

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

Ditching the tape measure for a partially automated tailoring service, Gay Giano is a glimpse into the future of tailoring – whether you find that great or depressing is really down to your take on the automisation of many once sacred professions. That aside, there's no doubt it's pretty cool. So how does it work? Well, really many of steps are the same as any other tailor – consultation to decide what style and fabrics you want and the production of the clothes are still done by actual homo sapiens. The thing that sets Gay Giano apart is the 'measuring pod', which scans your body, taking over 120 measurements in 30 seconds meaning the end product's fit will be perfect – according to science.

The Armoury
Photograph: Calvin Sit

The Armoury

  • Shopping
  • Tailors
  • Central

Although the Armoury offers plenty of beautiful ready-to-wear options from some of the best makers in the world, it's their custom and bespoke offerings that are truly spectacular. They have artisans who can help you get not only the perfect suit, but also shoes and accessories. It's a painstaking process, with The Armoury only working with some of the best known tailors and designers in the industry meaning this is a long and often expensive affair. But the fact is, at the end you'll likely have the best suit you'll ever own.

 

Looking for something a bit more modest?

