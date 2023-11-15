Where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Head to Vista during the holiday season and feast on a wide range of Italian dishes in their festive lunch menu ($488). Begin by selecting between a Tuscan seafood soup or cold cut platter, before choosing between light dishes like veal tonnato, Fassona beef tartare, and Sicilian prawn carpaccio with grated caviar. When it comes to mains, Vista’s lunch menu provides options such as Australian 36-month aged rib-eye with broccolini and red wine jus; grilled salmon with asparagus and dill butter sauce; roasted lamb shoulder with cauliflower and sun-dried tomato, as well as baked lasagna.



Alternatively, Vista also provides diners with a festive dinner menu ($888) that’s full to the brim with sumptuous Italian fare. Start off with sharing cicchetti plates such as slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde, grilled octopus salad, and Sicillian red prawn; as well as pasta dishes like mezze maniche with spicy octopus ragu or saffron risotto with Italian sausage. Diners can select their main courses from offerings like slow-cooked Wagyu beef cheek with braised mushrooms or grilled chicken with sauteed broccolini, and pair them with sides like truffle mashed potatoes as well as Datterini tomato and shallot salad. Finally, the plentiful Italian feast wraps up with a panettone bread pudding with rum syrup.



Festive lunch: Available from December 24-25 and 31, 11am-4.30pm

Festive dinner: Available from December 22-30, 6pm-10.30pm