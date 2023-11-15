Where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong’s Italian dining hall, Bluhouse, is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with a range of holiday specialties. Revel in dishes like insalata di frutti di mare ($298) – made with sustainable tiger prawns, cuttlefish, squid, mussel, octopus, and pickles; pizza topped with Atlantic salmon, caviar, and fior di latte ($248); Bollito Misto ($698) – a hearty mix of short ribs, beef tongue, pork shank, and sausage; as well as homemade tagliolini pasta with parmesan cheese and Alba white truffle ($488). Finally, BluHouse offers a cocoa tart topped with delectable Mont Blanc and whipped cream ($128) for a decadent Italian treat.
Available from December 11 to 31