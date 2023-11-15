Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
regent christmas 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

It's beginning to look (and taste) a lot like Christmas

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

If you want to get ahead of the crowd to secure a table for your festive feasts, we’ve got you covered. From the classic turkey with all the trimmings to the not so traditional, here’s where to have Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: If you've yet to stock up on tinsel and baubles, we've rounded up the best places to buy Christmas decorations in Hong Kong!

Bluhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Bluhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood Hong Kong’s Italian dining hall, Bluhouse, is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with a range of holiday specialties. Revel in dishes like insalata di frutti di mare ($298) – made with sustainable tiger prawns, cuttlefish, squid, mussel, octopus, and pickles; pizza topped with Atlantic salmon, caviar, and fior di latte ($248); Bollito Misto ($698) – a hearty mix of short ribs, beef tongue, pork shank, and sausage; as well as homemade tagliolini pasta with parmesan cheese and Alba white truffle ($488). Finally, BluHouse offers a cocoa tart topped with delectable Mont Blanc and whipped cream ($128) for a decadent Italian treat.

Available from December 11 to 31

Read more
The Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

The Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Ring in the joyous mood at The Dining Room with Chef de Cuisine Giovanni Galeota’s gastronomic creations. The Italian restaurant’s lunch ($1,388) and dinner set menus ($1,688) include a series of authentic festive dishes, with options like La Tartelletta – a savoury tart with beef tartare, Andria burrata cheese, and black truffle; homemade cappelletti with consomme topped with white truffle; Carnaroli rice risotto with a medley of seafood, sea urchin, and Italian mandarin; and plenty more. Be sure to leave room for desserts such as Champagne and Amalfi lemon crushed ice, as well as a caramelised Christmas panettone with eggnog marsala and orange blossom ice cream. 

Lunch menu: Available on December 25, December 26 (a la carte only)
Dinner menu: Available from December 24-25, December 26 (a la carte only), and December 31 ($1980)

Read more
Advertising
Magistracy Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Magistracy Dining Room

Magistracy Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Central

For a lavish Yuletide experience, Magistracy Dining Room offers a holiday lunch ($988) on Christmas Eve and Day. The indulgent menu begins with starters such as pacific blue prawn cocktail, classic Caesar salad, and double-baked Lincolnshire poacher soufflé served with gratinéed mornay sauce. Feast upon an aged prime rib, slow-roasted for six hours encrusted in mustard and crispy onions, which will be carved tableside and served with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish cream, and beef jus. Pile on side dishes like mashed potatoes and oven-roasted baby carrots onto your plate – but make sure to leave room at the end of your meal for sticky toffee pudding topped with vanilla ice cream.

Available from December 24 to 25

Read more
The Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Steak House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Treat yourself and your loved ones to The Steak House’s sumptuous Christmas dinner menu ($2,588) during the holidays. Start off by grazing from the restaurant’s seafood-salad bar and take your pick of chilled deluxe seafood items and cold cuts, before enjoying starters like smoked halibut with Perseus oscietra caviar and potato mousseline, and roasted pumpkin soup. Move on by selecting your entree with options such as roasted turkey plates, Chilean sea bass, as well as a range of USDA Super Prime steak cuts. As for desserts, the festive menu concludes with a sticky date pudding topped with panettone ice cream, butter caramel, and caramelised pecans. While The Steak House’s holiday menu comes with a glass of mulled wine for each diner, the restaurant also provides a wine pairing option (+$688) for those who also want to savour sommelier-selected wines.

Available from December 24 to 25

Read more
Advertising
Amber
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Amber

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Rejoice during the festive period at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Amber with their holiday lunch (from $2398/four courses, $2698/six courses)
and dinner menus (from $3,998/six courses, $4,498/eight courses). Diners will be treated to Chef Richard Ekkebus’ contemporary French cuisine which showcases seasonal flavours in their full glory. Creations on the holiday menus include dishes such as blue lobster with fermented uni miso, red sea urchin, and vin jaune; John Dory with Normandy scallops, white Alba truffles, garum, and kombu kelp; and Amao strawberry with Legras Blanc de Noire Champagne, hibiscus, and pink pepper. During Amber’s dinner service, each diner also will receive a complimentary glass of NV Armand de Brignac Champagne to pair with their meal.

Lunch menu: Available on December 25 and January 1
Dinner menu: Available from December 24-25 and 31

Read more
Popinjays
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Head to Popinjays at The Murray over the holidays to enjoy a lavish six-course festive dinner menu ($1,288). Chef de Cuisine Paolo Tollereti and his team will meticulously prepare selected dishes, which include seafood appetisers like scampi tartare and pan-fried scallops; hearty main courses such as Wagyu beef rossini; as well as a range of Christmas desserts with options like a festive tiramisu. 

6-course festive dinner: Available from December 24-26

Read more
Advertising
Vista
Photograph: Courtesy Vista

Vista

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Head to Vista during the holiday season and feast on a wide range of Italian dishes in their festive lunch menu ($488). Begin by selecting between a Tuscan seafood soup or cold cut platter, before choosing between light dishes like veal tonnato, Fassona beef tartare, and Sicilian prawn carpaccio with grated caviar. When it comes to mains, Vista’s lunch menu provides options such as Australian 36-month aged rib-eye with broccolini and red wine jus; grilled salmon with asparagus and dill butter sauce; roasted lamb shoulder with cauliflower and sun-dried tomato, as well as baked lasagna.

Alternatively, Vista also provides diners with a festive dinner menu ($888) that’s full to the brim with sumptuous Italian fare. Start off with sharing cicchetti plates such as slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde, grilled octopus salad, and Sicillian red prawn; as well as pasta dishes like mezze maniche with spicy octopus ragu or saffron risotto with Italian sausage. Diners can select their main courses from offerings like slow-cooked Wagyu beef cheek with braised mushrooms or grilled chicken with sauteed broccolini, and pair them with sides like truffle mashed potatoes as well as Datterini tomato and shallot salad. Finally, the plentiful Italian feast wraps up with a panettone bread pudding with rum syrup.

Festive lunch: Available from December 24-25 and 31, 11am-4.30pm
Festive dinner: Available from December 22-30, 6pm-10.30pm

Read more
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you’re looking to truly indulge this December, Aqua offers a six-course festive dinner ($1,188) full of Japanese and Italian flavours. Begin with seafood starters such as Isoyaki abalone with sea grape, striped jack with ponzu crystal, and seared negitoro roll; or scallop, shiso, and asparagus tempura with Japanese bottarga. Move onto entrees including veal tenderloin with potato terrine, girolles, chestnuts, and black truffle sauce; as well as char-grilled black cod with baked Hamaguri clam and sea urchin. As for dessert, Aqua presents a delightful gianduja mousse with crunchy chocolate, dark fondant cafe, and snow meringue to tie the holiday meal together. Upgrade your festive dinner with Aqua’s premium drink packages at additional costs, with options including Prosecco La Gioiosa, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, and Ruinart Blanc de Blanc. 

Festive dinner: Available from December 22 to 30

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Haven't done your Christmas shopping yet?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.