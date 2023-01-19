Limited-edition spirits and beers to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023

Cognac lovers can collect not one but three auspicious bottles from the Maison Hennessy. In collaboration with celebrated contemporary painter Yan Pei-Ming, the Cognac giant commissioned the French-Chinese artist to paint The Great Race featuring all twelve animals from the Chinese zodiac galloping in unison. The painting showcases an amber and burgundy palette, referencing the mahogany hues of Hennessy X.O. The limited Lunar New Year editions of Hennessy VSOP and Hennessy X.O. present design elements from The Great Race. On the other hand, the prestigious and highly collectible Paradis bottle sports a hand-decorated design by renowned French porcelain Maison Bernardaud. Limited to only 888 bottle releases worldwide, 36 of which will be available in the city for private clients.

For $3,000 or above, purchase of the Hennessy collection at appointed retailers can get additional Hennessy and meal pairing experiences at five selected restaurants in Miramar Group, including Cuisine Cuisine in Central, Tsui Hang Village, and JAJA, valued at $500.

Price: $738 Hennessy VSOP CNY 2023; $2,380 Hennessy XO CNY 2023 Limited Edition; inquire for Paradis via privateclients@mhdhk.com.

Where to buy: hkliquorstore.com; Paradis bottles will be sold exclusively for private clients