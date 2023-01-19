Limited-edition spirits and beers to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year collection
Johnnie Walker releases a special Lunar New Year collection annually, and this year, the brand came up with vibrantly illustrated new designs by Shanghai-based fashion designer Angel Chen. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label design features a modern interpretation of the 2023's Zodiac animal with prancing rabbits; the John Walker & Sons XR 21, on the other hand, is decorated with lucky goldfish, while John Walker & Sons King George V sports an ascending regal bird with outstretched wings. Inside the bottles are exceptional Scotch whiskies that the Johnnie Walker distillery is known for.
Price: $1,988 Johnnie Walker Blue Label; $1,150 John Walker & Sons XR 21; $6,380 John Walker & Sons King George V
Where to buy: hkliquorstore.com; watsonswine.com; waishingwine.com.hk