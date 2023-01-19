Hong Kong
Asahi Super Dry 
Photograph: Courtesy Asahi Super Dry 

Limited-edition spirits and beers to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023

Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with these celebratory drinks

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
On January 22, we are ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. Time to complete your gift list, so you don't show up at celebrations empty-handed. For boozy merriment, sip your way to prosperity this Chinese New Year with the help of limited edition bottles from various spirit and beer brands celebrating the occasion. From collector edition whisky, Cognac, gin, and beer, here is a round-up of Chinese New Year 2023 limited-edition liquors to add to your shopping list.

RECOMMENDED: Here are more food and drink gift recommendations for the Chinese New Year

Year of the Rabbit limited edition bottles

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year collection
Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year collection

Johnnie Walker releases a special Lunar New Year collection annually, and this year, the brand came up with vibrantly illustrated new designs by Shanghai-based fashion designer Angel Chen. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label design features a modern interpretation of the 2023's Zodiac animal with prancing rabbits; the John Walker & Sons XR 21, on the other hand, is decorated with lucky goldfish, while John Walker & Sons King George V sports an ascending regal bird with outstretched wings. Inside the bottles are exceptional Scotch whiskies that the Johnnie Walker distillery is known for. 

Price: $1,988 Johnnie Walker Blue Label; $1,150 John Walker & Sons XR 21; $6,380 John Walker & Sons King George V 
Where to buy: hkliquorstore.com; watsonswine.com; waishingwine.com.hk

Asahi Super Dry 
Photograph: Courtesy Asahi Super Dry 

Asahi Super Dry 

To welcome the Lunar New Year, a popular rice lager from Japan, Asahi Super Dry, launched a new limited edition packaging design. Available only in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia, the packaging was created by Japan-based award-winning Nippon Design Center and features red geometric designs inspired by the Year of the Rabbit. Taking inspiration from modern Japan, the new package release reflects the beer brand's vibrant and forward-looking attitude. 

Price: $55.90 (500ml x 4 cans)
Where to buy: hktvmall.com 

Hennessy Lunar New Year collection
Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy

Hennessy Lunar New Year collection

Cognac lovers can collect not one but three auspicious bottles from the Maison Hennessy. In collaboration with celebrated contemporary painter Yan Pei-Ming, the Cognac giant commissioned the French-Chinese artist to paint The Great Race featuring all twelve animals from the Chinese zodiac galloping in unison. The painting showcases an amber and burgundy palette, referencing the mahogany hues of Hennessy X.O. The limited Lunar New Year editions of Hennessy VSOP and Hennessy X.O. present design elements from The Great Race. On the other hand, the prestigious and highly collectible Paradis bottle sports a hand-decorated design by renowned French porcelain Maison Bernardaud. Limited to only 888 bottle releases worldwide, 36 of which will be available in the city for private clients. 

For $3,000 or above, purchase of the Hennessy collection at appointed retailers can get additional Hennessy and meal pairing experiences at five selected restaurants in Miramar Group, including Cuisine Cuisine in Central, Tsui Hang Village, and JAJA, valued at $500.

Price:  $738 Hennessy VSOP CNY 2023; $2,380 Hennessy XO CNY 2023 Limited Edition; inquire for Paradis via privateclients@mhdhk.com.
Where to buy: hkliquorstore.com; Paradis bottles will be sold exclusively for private clients 

Martell CNY collection
Photograph: Courtesy Martell

Martell CNY collection

Maison Martell has also released this year's celebratory editions in collaboration with internationally-recognised German artist Christoph Niemann. Inspired by the story behind the creation of Martell Cognac, Niemann crafted playful contemporary Year of the Rabbit designs for Martell Cordon Bleu, Martell Noblige, and Martell VSOP's festive package. Martell Cordon Bleu is fashioned with multicolour drops to reflect the 100 different eaux-de-vie that is in every liquid of Cordon Bleu. For the Martell Noblige, the bottle features a graphic rabbit with ears forming into a ribbon, while the classic Martell VSOP sports geometric shapes of a tangram puzzle representing the rabbit and Martell's bird emblem, the swift. This collection adds a fun and playful touch to your CNY table gatherings. 

Price: $568 Martell VSOP; $698 Martell Noblige; $1,780 Martell Cordon Bleu           
Where to buy: Watson's Wine, HKTV Mall, HK Liquid Store, Liquid Gold 

Suntory Royal 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Suntory Royal

Suntory Royal 2023

Lovers of whisky can get their hands on the CNY Suntory Royal edition that carries premium blended whisky from the House of Suntory. Created to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the porcelain decanter is modelled after a cute bunny, just like all the zodiac designs that came before it.  

Price: $1,988
Where to buy: sakewa.hk

NIP 800M Fat Choi Edition
Photograph: Courtesy N.I.P

NIP 800M Fat Choi Edition

Every year, Hong Kong craft gin distillery welcomes the Chinese New Year with commemorative bottlings perfect for adding to your CNY gift baskets. The 800M limited-edition series is an eight-botanical gin with a formula that changes every year. The Year of the Rabbit edition was inspired by the Hong Kong film Fat Choi Spirit, which owners Jeremy and Nic grew up watching during the Lunar Festival. The release comes in three mahjong-inspired labels designed by illustrator Jonathan Jay Lee. The gin's eight botanicals include osmanthus, Chinese tea tieguanyin, aged tangerine peel, almond, black date, and ginger, among others, as well as gold leaf flakes that float at the bottom of the bottle. You can buy all three designs or purchase one box containing the bottle and a complimentary porcelain bowl commonly used to drink beer. 

Price: $688 per bottle with porcelain bowl; $1,888 three set
Where to buy: sens.com.hk

Carlsberg  
Photograph: Courtesy Carlsberg  

Carlsberg  

Pilsner beer drinkers can also enjoy ice-cold beers with a special CNY design from Carlsberg. Created by illustrator Feifei Ruan, along with a rabbit, the design contains auspicious symbols of luck and fortune like swallows, dragonflies, and gold coins, as well as blooming peonies symbolising prosperity and new beginnings. The CNY designs will be available in Hong Kong in canned packaging, while the Greater China market will carry it in both cans and bottles. 

Price: varies in retail stores
Where to buy: available in various Hong Kong retails shops

Celebrate CNY in Hong Kong

