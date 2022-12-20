Hong Kong
By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Log-on Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Log-on

Best places to buy last-minute Christmas gifts

Shopping on a deadline? We've got you covered.

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
With only a few days to go until Christmas, some of us are still stressed with the onerous task of finding an original and thoughtful gift for our loved ones. As we scramble to find the perfect present for anyone from beauty connoisseurs to holiday homebodies, here is our gentle nudge in the right direction with a roundup of the best places in Hong Kong to look for a Christmas present on short notice. By Carina Fischer

RECOMMENDED: Revel in the festivities this Christmas with our ultimate celebration guide!

best places to buy last-minute Christmas gifts

City’super
Photograph: Courtesy City’super

City’super

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

For those looking to gift the comfort of food and drink, make City’super your next port of call. Aside from an array of fresh premium ingredients and ready-cooked party fare catering to revellers of all tastes and budgets, shoppers will also be able to get their hands on exquisite foods, wines, kitchen gadgets, and more that will be perfect for sliding under the tree this Christmas. 

Read more
Order delivery
Goods Of Desire
Photograph: Courtesy Goods of Desire

Goods Of Desire

  • Shopping
  • Soho

Goods of Desire is a quirky lifestyle brand that puts unique Hong Kong-inspired twists on classic designs, often vamping up their clothing and accessories with quintessential Hong Kong symbols and motifs. Their heat-sensitive mugs glow with the neon street lights that Hong Kong is known for, while their leather crossbody bag takes the shape of a typical Hong Kong letterbox. Sleeping masks are adorned with ‘out of service’ signs and cheeky graphic tees convey subtle messages of profanity. These outside-the-box, tongue-in-cheek items will make perfect gifts.

Read more
Homeless
Photograph: Courtesy Homeless

Homeless

  • Shopping
  • Home decor
  • Causeway Bay

Aptly named, Homeless is a concept store with an eccentric assortment of items that would make amazing gifts. From designer furniture and stuffed animals to lighting fixtures, stationery, crockery, and much more, you're guaranteed to find something that would add a touch of style and a bit of quirk to any home.

Read more
Order online
Moma Design Store
Photograph: Courtesy Moma

Moma Design Store

  • Shopping
  • Art, craft and hobbies
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Moma Design Store at K11 Musea carries a whimsical selection of products that fuse functionality with cutting-edge design. With a vast range of goods from elegant vases and sleek stationery to adorable plush toys and nifty tech gadgets, you are sure to find a thoughtful gift for even the hardest to please. 

Read more
Log-on
Photograph: Courtesy Log-on

Log-on

  • Shopping
  • Cards and stationery
  • Causeway Bay

Log-on houses an incredibly versatile selection of goods, with a price range that can stretch to any budget. Their offerings range from the latest beauty items to wacky gadgets to more heavy-duty tech appliances, all with aesthetically pleasing and often amusing designs. Take your pick from things like mini mahjong sets, .

Read more
Lush
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

Lush

  • Shopping
  • Central

Lush offers an expansive array of deliciously scented bath and beauty products, from their cult-status bath bombs and shower gels to nourishing body creams, bath melts and even makeup. Any one of these products will prove the perfect gift for those that need to destress – which is most of us in this hectic city. To make things even easier, Lush also offers Christmas sets that combine a selection of their famous holiday products, ranging from bath bombs and shower gels to scrubs, body lotion, and more.

Read more
Sephora
Photograph: Courtesy Drunk Elephant

Sephora

  • Shopping
  • Central

Sephora is the one-stop shop for all the beauty lovers in your life. With a plethora of options for enthusiasts and aficionados alike, Sephora’s curated makeup and skincare sets make for the perfect opportunity to allow your friend, family or loved one to try new products and experiment with colours that may be outside of their comfort zone. GHD's Christmas gift set is a failsafe choice, featuring the brand's first compact and cordless styler, as well as a heat protect spray and paddle brush for styling on the go. Alternatively, Drunk Elephant’s Drunk Break: Weekend w/ My Baby and A Night to Remember kit will be the perfect pick-me-ups to keep the skin looking fresh and rejuvenated this season.

Read more
Recommended
