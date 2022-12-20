best places to buy last-minute Christmas gifts

With only a few days to go until Christmas, some of us are still stressed with the onerous task of finding an original and thoughtful gift for our loved ones. As we scramble to find the perfect present for anyone from beauty connoisseurs to holiday homebodies, here is our gentle nudge in the right direction with a roundup of the best places in Hong Kong to look for a Christmas present on short notice. By Carina Fischer

RECOMMENDED: Revel in the festivities this Christmas with our ultimate celebration guide!