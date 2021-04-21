Alternative hikes to try in Hong Kong

Best for: Interesting rocks

There are tons of named rocks in Hong Kong but this particular hike will take you to see an interesting rock that leaves very little to the imagination. Start from Wong Nai Tau Bus Terminus, take the stairs and follow the path towards Fa Sam Hang Village. At the forked road, turn left towards Mui Tsz Lam and in 5 to 10 minutes you will arrive at a pool with a bridge called Fa Sam Hang over it and a large heart-shaped rock at the back. Ascend here on the main road until you see a pavilion. Continue the walk with the brown handrail next to the pavilion towards Mui Tsz Lam and when you reach a three-forked junction, take the one on the left to continue your ascent. The path will start to get rocky and steep here but there are ropes if you require. Eventually, you will reach The Penis Rock (Yeung Yuen Shek in Chinese). Feel free to get creative with your photos but don’t forget that this is just the base of a group of rocks. Continue the ascent and enjoy the panoramic view of the hills and Sha Tin. Once you reach the top of Nui Po Shan, descend on the other side and follow the ribbons until you reach the path to Shatin Hospital. Be aware of the steep paths here. At the end of the descent, you’ll see an orange building – Breakthrough Youth Village – walk around it to get to the main road where you can get a minibus back to the city.

Distance: 4km

Duration: 2.5 hours

Difficulty: 3 out of 5

How to get there: Take bus 83k from Sha Tin MTR Station and get off at Wong Nai Tau Bus Terminus and take the stairs to begin the hike. Wear proper hiking boots and be careful when climbing around the rocks.