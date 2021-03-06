Hiking in Hong Kong is a very popular pastime, with trails like Dragon's Back and Sunset Peak occupied on many weekends with hobbyists who want to get out from the concrete jungle and breathe in some fresh air. It can't be denied that hiking in Hong Kong is a great way to spend your days. However, hiking after dark grants a different experience entirely.

Not only is night hiking significantly less gruelling without the sun beating down overhead, but a nocturnal trek also provides the most captivating night views of Hong Kong as the city's skyscrapers all light up, magically illuminating our beloved metropolis. Whether you prefer a leisurely stroll that comes with harbour views or a challenging cliff-side climb, these are the best night hikes to try. By Amanda Sheppard and Sam Evans.

