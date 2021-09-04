Best skateparks in Hong Kong

Skateboarding finally made its Olympics debut in Tokyo, and with countries like Japan, Australia, Brazil, UK, and the States all claiming medals in the inaugural event, it's safe to say that skateboarding is no longer just an underground leisure activity.

While it’s no secret that the SAR is a concrete jungle starving for space, there is actually a surprising number of great skateparks hidden within local neighbourhoods. So, whether you are looking for a decent half-pipe to practice your ollie or a cool hangout to land a new trick, read on and check out some of the best skating grounds in town. By Natalie Lam

