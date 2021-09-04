Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Skatepark
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Warren R.M. Stuart

Best skateparks in Hong Kong

Time to hit the ramps

Time Out Hong Kong
Skateboarding finally made its Olympics debut in Tokyo, and with countries like Japan, Australia, Brazil, UK, and the States all claiming medals in the inaugural event, it's safe to say that skateboarding is no longer just an underground leisure activity.

While it’s no secret that the SAR is a concrete jungle starving for space, there is actually a surprising number of great skateparks hidden within local neighbourhoods. So, whether you are looking for a decent half-pipe to practice your ollie or a cool hangout to land a new trick, read on and check out some of the best skating grounds in town. By Natalie Lam

RECOMMENDED: It’s only right to hit the best skateparks with the hottest kicks in town, so get yours from the best sneaker stores in Hong Kong

Best skateparks in Hong Kong

Po Kong Village Road Skatepark
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Po Kong Village Road Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Wong Tai Sin

Previously an area reserved only for BMX (Bicycle Motocross) bikers; the Po Kong Village Road Skatepark is now open for passionate skaters too. Featuring a similar replica of Sydney’s famed Bondi skate bowl, ramps of different gradients, plus several half-pipes and ledges, this world-class skatepark has a little something for every skater, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Along with various park facilities such as floodlights and changing rooms, this concrete wonderland is hands down one of Hong Kong’s top skateparks.

On Lok Mun Street Playground
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Warren R.M. Stuart

On Lok Mun Street Playground

  • Sport and fitness
  • Fanling

This Fanling skatepark may be a little out of the way for most, but we’ll definitely give it points for having the smoothest concrete grounds on this list. Constructed with a whopping $51 million price tag, this gem in the New Territories allows skaters to roll through ramps and pick up new tricks with speed. Along with sets of skating bowls as well as rails and ledges, the park makes for a perfect hangout spot for the thrill-seeking crowd.

Sk85ive2 Indoor Skatepark
Photograph: @sk85ive2

Sk85ive2 Indoor Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwun Tong

Tucked away inside an industrial building in Kwun Tong, the Sk85ive2 skatepark is a top pick amongst many Hong Kong skaters. Designed by top American skate firm, California Ramp Works, this nearly 3,000sq ft indoor park is fully decked out in concrete ramps, banks, rails, ledges, curbs. You can also book skateboarding classes taught by professional skateboarding instructors from All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA) or book the venue for birthdays or private parties.

Morrison Hill Road Playground
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Martin Maginn

Morrison Hill Road Playground

  • Sport and fitness
  • Wan Chai

If you are a newbie to the local skateboarding scene, Morrison Hill Road Playground is the place to be. One of the longest standing skateparks in town, it mainly features rails and flat sections that accommodate beginners. Then, when you’re ready to take things up a notch, hop on the park’s small ramps, a downhill loop track, as well as a few ledges for those who dare to do some sliding and get a little gnarly. The park stays open 24/7, so you can always drop in whenever you feel like.

Lai Chi Kok Skatepark
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Lai Chi Kok Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Lai Chi Kok

Just a stone's throw away from the Mei Foo MTR station, this stalwart skateboarding spot boasts numerous street-element obstacles such as quarter pipes, stairs, mini ramps, stairs, rails, and more. Spanning across a 1,600sq m space, the skatepark also has a skate bowl suitable for skateboarding, inline skating, freestyle scooter, and freestyle BMX. The park is the first international standard skate plaza in Hong Kong certified by Street League Skateboarding, making it the ideal training ground for those serious about their two or four-wheel sport.

Hong Kong Velodrome Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Warren R.M. Stuart

Hong Kong Velodrome Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sai Kung

Home to the first-ever local indoor cycling facility approved by the International Cycling Union, the Velodrome Park in Tseung Kwan O also features a world-class skatepark overseen by Convic, the leading skatepark design company that has built over 700 of the best action sports facilities in the world. Covered with sand-coloured concrete, the spacious park has a combo of three smoothly-curved half-pipes and bowls, as well as a few challenging ramps and ledges that are sure to bring out your inner Tony Hawk. Best of all, there’s also plenty of verdant grassy lawns for you to rest on after a rewarding skate – sweet!

