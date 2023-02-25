Best sneaker stores in Hong Kong to up your style game

A local and global stomping ground for sneakerheads located in Mong Kok stocking sneakers and apparel from around the world. The wire-netted shop walls are stocked with products from the likes of Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Supreme, Yeezy, and many more. Here, you can find the newest drops in full size runs that might be hard to come by even in official retailers. Nabwork's ethos is that you don't need to line up overnight for a pair of shoes. They believe that customers should be able to come into the store and try on their favourites in an unpretentious environment. Nabwork is also proud to be part of the 'No Fakes Pledge' Scheme launched by Hong Kong Government's Intellectual Property Department, committed to selling 100% authentic products only.

