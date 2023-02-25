Hong Kong
trendy zone sneaker display
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Best sneaker stores in Hong Kong to up your style game

Here’s where to put your best foot(wear) forward

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Many Hongkongers have fully embraced sneaker culture, making fashionable kicks an integral part of their outfits and daily lives. Luckily, the city has plenty of independent shops that offer both functional and fashionable footwear, as well as more casual places like the famous Sneaker Street in Mong Kok, which attract sneaker fans and tourists alike. Here are just some of our favourite ones to hit up.

Hong Kong’s best sneaker shops

8Five2
Photograph: Courtesy 8Five2

8Five2

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

The epitome of skateboard culture, this is the place for limited-edition sneakers and awesome skateboards. 8Five2 has been kicking it since 1999, back when it was Hong Kong’s only authentic streetwear and skateboard shop. Today, it houses the best skate brands and maintains an avid passion for the city’s continually evolving street culture. Along with shopping at the store, you can also sign up for events and news to keep up with the skateboarding scene.

Air Jordan Store
Photograph: Courtesy Air Jordan Store

Air Jordan Store

  • Shopping
  • Lan Kwai Fong

This multi-floor megastore is Asia’s largest Jordan-only store, so needless to say, it stocks a major collection of exclusive and limited-edition footwear from Nike. The Air Jordan Store also takes it to the next level with its wear-test area, where shoppers can try their potential new sneakers through basketball drills and moves with the help of videos displayed on a digital wall. There are tons of perks for members too, including custom t-shirts and preregistration to buy the latest Jordan products. 

Ball Head
Photograph: Courtesy Ball Head

Ball Head

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Whether you’re looking for dunk lows, high tops, canvas shoes, Yeezys or anything in between, Ball Head’s broad selection of sneakers will appeal to any kind of sneakerhead. Aside from sneakers, Ball Head also sells apparel, bags, and accessories from fashion brands like Ben Davis, Champion, as well as Dickies. Swing by their store in Mong Kok to check out their items in-store, or head to their website to purchase your order online.

Extensive Publicity
Photograph: Courtesy Extensive Publicity

Extensive Publicity

  • Shopping
  • Shoes
  • Mong Kok

Sprawled across more than 3,000sq ft of space – a true rarity in Mong Kok – Extensive Publicity (EP)’s black walls are lined from top to bottom with rows of sneakers from the latest collections and collaborations. Designed to look like an NBA player’s locker room, EP also offers a range of clothing lines and has a ton of limited-edition figurines and merchandise on display. But the real draw here is the VIP room, where you can try on seriously rare kicks in a controlled environment. 

Foot Locker
Photograph: Courtesy Foot Locker

Foot Locker

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The hugely popular US sportswear and footwear chain store unveiled Hong Kong’s first flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2018. Taking up three storeys of space, Foot Locker offers a premium selection of sneakers and apparel, including the widest selection of Nike Air Max Plus in town, all under one roof. The megastore is also home to the House of Hoops concept shop, which celebrates basketball culture and top-of-the-line sneakers from Nike. If you’re looking for a spacious shop to take your time and try out different kicks, make a beeline for Foot Locker. 

Husky Sneaker and Streetwear Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Husky Sneaker

Husky Sneaker and Streetwear Shop

  • Shopping
  • Shoes
  • Mong Kok

Unlike other typical Mong Kok sneaker shops tucked away in shopping malls or commercial centres, Husky is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing its collection of footwear to be displayed in a whole new light – literally. From the latest Air Jordans to the Yeezys everyone is trying to get their hands on, you’ll find it all here. There’s also a decent rack of streetwear offering printed hoodies and joggers.

Loading Store
Photograph: Courtesy Loading Store

Loading Store

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

As the name implies, this shop is constantly stocked with the hottest new styles. It’s a select clothing store offering a range of skater-inspired clothing, trendy hats, and casual-yet-stylish sneakers from niche underground brands. US brands like Belief, Rip N Dip and Mishka sit on the shelves alongside labels from around Asia. We love this place for its hipster vibe and laid back attitude.

NABWORK
Photograph: Courtesy of NABWORK

NABWORK

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

A local and global stomping ground for sneakerheads located in Mong Kok stocking sneakers and apparel from around the world. The wire-netted shop walls are stocked with products from the likes of Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Supreme, Yeezy, and many more. Here, you can find the newest drops in full size runs that might be hard to come by even in official retailers. Nabwork's ethos is that you don't need to line up overnight for a pair of shoes. They believe that customers should be able to come into the store and try on their favourites in an unpretentious environment. Nabwork is also proud to be part of the 'No Fakes Pledge' Scheme launched by Hong Kong Government's Intellectual Property Department, committed to selling 100% authentic products only. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with NABWORK 

Second Kill
Photograph: Courtesy Second Kill

Second Kill

  • Shopping
  • Shoes
  • Mong Kok

The shop originally started in 2013 as an online platform for sneakers and streetwear; Second Kill has gone from strength to strength to become a popular shopping destination for sneakerheads in Hong Kong. Sprawling 4,000sq ft of space, Second Kill’s store has endless shelves of sneakers and clothing racks carrying the hottest streetwear items. Whether it’s graphic tees, accessories, or even shoe care products, Second Kill is your one-stop-shop for all things cool.

Sneaker Street
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Sneaker Street

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

For the best deals, there’s no better place than Sneaker Street, a bustling street in Mong Kok home to numerous small retailers selling sports equipment and clothing. Located right next to Ladies’ Market, you can pick up and hunt down all kinds of branded sneakers and trainers – Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and more. As the worldwide sneaker culture continues to grow, so have the variety of sports shoes that are sold here, which now include rare or special-edition kicks, as well as collector’s items. You’re guaranteed to find something here just due to the sheer diversity. 

Trendy Zone
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Trendy Zone

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Like its name states, Trendy Zone is a mall in Mong Kok that’s full of the latest fashion trends and a shopping paradise for fashionable youngsters. Here, you’ll find a multitude of independent stores that sell various kinds of streetwear, and most importantly, sneakers from all the hottest brands on the market. Most stores are open from mid-afternoon till late, so if you’re in the mood for some late-night shopping, Trendy Zone is definitely the place for you.

