Best sneaker stores in Hong Kong to up your style game

The epitome of skateboard culture, this is the place for limited-edition sneakers and awesome skateboards. 8Five2 has been kicking it since 1999, back when it was Hong Kong’s only authentic streetwear and skateboard shop. Today, it houses the best skate brands and maintains an avid passion for the city’s continually evolving street culture. Along with shopping at the store, you can also sign up for events and news to keep up with the skateboarding scene.
Many Hongkongers have fully embraced sneaker culture, making fashionable kicks an integral part of their outfits and daily lives. Luckily, the city has plenty of independent shops that offer both functional and fashionable footwear, as well as more casual places like the famous Sneaker Street in Mong Kok, which attract sneaker fans and tourists alike. Here are just some of our favourite ones to hit up.
