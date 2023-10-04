Hong Kong
Timeout

Ping Nam Stream
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsiderPing Nam Stream

Canyoning in Hong Kong: Everything you need to know

Explore this fun outdoor sport with expert adventure guides

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Get ready to explore the hidden gems of Hong Kong through the heart-pounding sport of canyoning. Canyoning or canyoneering is not just a sport; it’s a way to connect with nature and push your limits in the most exciting way possible. Imagine yourself hiking through lush green forests, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. With expert guidance from experienced guides, you’ll learn the art of abseiling down towering cliffs, navigating through rocky gorges, scrambling across challenging terrains, gliding down natural slides, and rappelling down cascading waterfalls. 

Together with HKOutsider and the group’s founder and CEO, Roland Sharman – who first introduced us to coasteering in Hong Kong – and Ben Woo of Wilderness Explorers Hong Kong, we have handpicked the best canyoning spots in Hong Kong to beckon you to take the plunge.

Before you go

Remember that canyoning is a sport you should never do on your own. It’s an outdoor sport that should always be under the guidance of guides who are knowledgeable in the technical nature of the activity and who will provide you with all the relevant equipment.
Choose a reputable guide or tour operator. Click here for a list of outdoor adventure groups to join in Hong Kong
Safety should always be your top priority. Listen and learn from the guides who will be with you every step of the way, ensuring you have an unforgettable adventure while keeping you safe.
Stay in a group and communicate with your guide. Never separate from your guide or the rest of the group, and make sure to communicate clearly with each other.
Respect the environment. Refrain from causing any disturbance to the wildlife, and always ensure that you leave no litter behind.
Wear appropriate gear. Wear a wetsuit or appropriate clothing, sturdy footwear with good grip. Opt for long leggings and shirts that will protect you from abrasions. Harnesses, helmets, and all the technical and personal protection equipment will be provided by your instructor.
Bring a waterproof bag. It is advisable to pack light, get a bag that will protect your things, and be sure it is sturdy and buoyant and can get wet, preferably a double strap bag so it can stay in place when you're swimming or scrambling.
Assess your abilities. Canyoning is a physically demanding sport. Be honest about your swimming and climbing abilities. Remember to know your limits.

Best places for canyoning in Hong Kong

Ma Dai Stream, Ma On Shan Country Park
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Ma Dai Stream, Ma On Shan Country Park

Distance: 2.5km
Time: 3-3.5 hours

Ma On Shan Country Park is a popular destination for hikers seeking a refreshing hike along a stream. The park offers numerous pools that cascade down from the mountains, attracting rock climbers and canyoneers. One of the park's highlights is the stunning Ma Dai stream, nestled within the rocky and verdant forest. Hikers can navigate across rocks and pathways sculpted by the flowing water. The stream's clear waters are home to tiny fish, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. Adventurers can rappel down both smooth and rugged boulders, as well as abseil down the swift-moving waters of the Tai Shui Hang waterfall. For the more daring, there are cliffs available for jumping into deep pools of water and even encountering underwater whirlpools. The view from the top of the Tai Shui Hang waterfall is awe-inspiring, offering a captivating blend of nature and urban skyline. 

Ping Nam Stream, Pat Sin Leng Country Park
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Ping Nam Stream, Pat Sin Leng Country Park

Distance: 3-4km
Time: 4-6 hours

The Pat Sin Leng Country Park in the North East New Territories covers an expansive 3,125 hectares of natural terrain. It is a favoured destination for hikers and campers who can take advantage of the barbecue and picnic spots scattered throughout the area. Nestled within the park is the stunning Ping Nam Stream, which flows from Ping Fung Shan to Nam Chung. Another notable feature of the park is Hula Skirt Falls, which derives its name from the way the water gracefully sways in the wind, resembling a hula skirt. Here, you can see elevated landscapes surrounded by picturesque emerald lakes, offering numerous spots to enjoy all aspects of canyoning. Experienced canyoneers can guide you to areas where you can enjoy thrilling slides, plunge into natural pools, and rappel down cascading waterfalls. 

Au Pui Wan Stream, Fo Tan
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Au Pui Wan Stream, Fo Tan

Distance: 3km
Time: 3-4 hours

Au Pui Wan Stream, located in Fo Tan, is a lesser-known hiking spot frequented only by stream hikers who are in the know. What sets this place apart is its jungle-like terrain, making it the perfect destination for newbies to try out canyoneering. The area offers numerous spots to practice rappelling and hone your skills. It's got multiple pools and some seriously awesome waterfalls that'll give you a major rush of adrenaline.

Bride's Pool, Plover Cove Country Park
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Bride's Pool, Plover Cove Country Park

Distance: 1-2km
Time: 4-6 hours (varies depending on the canyoning activity) 

When you search for Hong Kong waterfalls, Bride's Pool Waterfall always stands out as one of the most Instagrammable spots, popular among hikers seeking a refreshing plunge. It is situated within Plover Cove Country Park in the northeastern part of New Territories, attracting hikers and picnic/barbecue enthusiasts. The area is also in proximity to other waterfalls, such as Mirror Pool and Bride's Pool Stone Bridge, making it an ideal location for adventurous waterfall rappelling.

Ng Tung Chai, Tai Mo Shan Country Park
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Ng Tung Chai, Tai Mo Shan Country Park

Distance: 3-5km
Time: 4-7 hours (varies depending on the canyoning activity) 

Tai Mo Shan Country Park encompasses Tai Mo Shan, the highest peak in Hong Kong and China's second highest coastal peak. It is a treasured destination for hikers, where they can traverse through lush jungles and past breathtaking waterfalls. The pinnacle of this adventure is reaching the summit, where a sweeping panorama of Hong Kong awaits. Along the way, adventurers will encounter Ng Tung Chai, a captivating location featuring a series of cascading waterfalls and serene pools. It is renowned as one of the premier canyoning spots in Hong Kong, offering a scenic and challenging experience. The crown jewel of Ng Tung Chai is the magnificent 35-metre waterfall. Advanced canyoneers seeking the thrill of technical big waterfall rappelling will find their mettle tested here.  

