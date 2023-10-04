Canyoning in Hong Kong: Everything you need to know

• Remember that canyoning is a sport you should never do on your own. It’s an outdoor sport that should always be under the guidance of guides who are knowledgeable in the technical nature of the activity and who will provide you with all the relevant equipment.

• Choose a reputable guide or tour operator. Click here for a list of outdoor adventure groups to join in Hong Kong

• Safety should always be your top priority. Listen and learn from the guides who will be with you every step of the way, ensuring you have an unforgettable adventure while keeping you safe.

• Stay in a group and communicate with your guide. Never separate from your guide or the rest of the group, and make sure to communicate clearly with each other.

• Respect the environment. Refrain from causing any disturbance to the wildlife, and always ensure that you leave no litter behind.

• Wear appropriate gear. Wear a wetsuit or appropriate clothing, sturdy footwear with good grip. Opt for long leggings and shirts that will protect you from abrasions. Harnesses, helmets, and all the technical and personal protection equipment will be provided by your instructor.

• Bring a waterproof bag. It is advisable to pack light, get a bag that will protect your things, and be sure it is sturdy and buoyant and can get wet, preferably a double strap bag so it can stay in place when you're swimming or scrambling.

• Assess your abilities. Canyoning is a physically demanding sport. Be honest about your swimming and climbing abilities. Remember to know your limits.