UNICEF Charity Run 2018
Photograph: Courtesy UNICEF Charity Run

Upcoming races and trail runs in Hong Kong

A guide to running races, charity walks, and other sporting events to sign up for

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
If you're bored of the same old jogging path, or just need a more challenging way to work up a sweat, Hong Kong has plenty of competitive races, fun runs, and other meaningful sporting events that will get you (and your muscles) pumped. Here are some of the best ones to sign up for.

RECOMMENDED: 
🧗‍♀️ Best outdoor sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers
🏞 10 Country parks to visit in Hong Kong
🚴‍♀️ Best cycling routes in Hong Kong for a scenic ride

Hong Kong races and sporting events

Hong Kong Marathon 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon

Hong Kong Marathon 2024

  • Sport and fitness
  • Central

Save the date – the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon is back on January 21, 2024. As Hong Kong's largest annual marathon, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever with an increased quota of 74,000 participants. The marathon offers five race categories, including the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10km, 10km Wheelchair Race, and Wheelchair Trial (2.5km). Both the Marathon and Half Marathon routes will commence from Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, while the 10km races will kick off at the Island Eastern Corridor, and the Wheelchair Races will start from the Wan Chai Sports Ground. All races will finish at the Victoria Park.

For those eager to secure their spot, the public ballot (including the re-introduced 10km team race) will open at 10am on September 21. The first round of results will be announced on October 9 at 2pm, followed by the second round on October 19 also at 2pm. Priority Entry and Guaranteed Entry runners can already register, with the registration period ending on September 7 at 7 pm. Results for these runners will be unveiled on September 12 at 2 pm.

Whether you're taking part in the race or cheering from the sidelines, this is one of the city's biggest events not to be missed.

Read more
Discovery Bay Open Water Race and Triathlon Challenge
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay Open Water Race and Triathlon Challenge

  • Sport and fitness
  • Discovery Bay

The inaugural Discovery Bay Open Water Race and Triathlon Challenge is here! Set to take place on September 24, the race offers four racing categories – including open water swim, aquathon, duathlon, and triathlon – with various courses for individuals and teams to compete. Racers in each category will start off at different locations but will all cross the finish line at Tai Pak Beach. 

Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers, and the fastest male and female swimmers of the 3.8km swim race will win a complimentary one-night accommodation with breakfast for two at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong. To better facilitate athletes and families who are interested in taking part, the hotel is offering a special 'Race.Stay.Food' room package exclusively for racers.

Online registration is open from now until September 17.

 

Read more
Hunger Run 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Foodsport

Hunger Run 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Central

Organised by local social enterprise Foodsport, the Hunger Run charity event returns on October 15 after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating its 10th anniversary with the theme of Cha Kee (AKA cha chaan tengs), the run is divided into three categories: 10km Buttered Pineapple Bun Run, 3km Deep Fried Chicken Leg Run – which includes a new Fun Roller race – and 1km Milk Tea Run. 

Participants will also receive a Cha Kee-themed runner's pack, featuring sports apparel, running socks, a luggage drawstring bag, and a completion medal; all creatively designed with cha chaan teng food motifs or patterns. To make the day a fun gathering for all, there'll be a food carnival where participants can enjoy a variety of cha chaan teng delicacies after completing the race. 

The best part about the run is that all calories burned by participants during the run will be converted into food donations going towards the J Life Inclusive Community Centre, which provides food support and care to underprivileged families in the Sham Shui Po district. In addition, proceeds from the event (after deducting costs and food donations) will be allocated to support the FoodSport Foundation's Food Assistance and Community Sports Development programmes, promoting public health and addressing poverty and hunger issues.

The Hunger Run 2023 is open for registration from now until September 18th (12nn) with limited slots available. Register today to secure your spot.

Read more
Pink Walk 2023
Photograph: Courtesy HKBCF

Pink Walk 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • The Peak

Join the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) on October 15 for their annual signature fundraising event – Pink Walk 2023! With the inspiring theme 'Step Up for Breast Health', the event aims to raise awareness about breast cancer threats and generate support for HKBCF's mission to promote breast health education and breast screening, provide patient support, as well as research and advocacy work.

Participants from all walks of life are welcome to join the 3.5km walk, which starts from The Peak Road Garden to The Peak Tower, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in pink to spread the message of breast health. There'll also be fabulous awards and prizes – including Top Fundraiser Award, Highest Participation Award, and Best-dressed Pink Award – to be annouced on-site on the day of the event.

Registration for Pink Walk 2023 is now open, so secure your spot early to receive an exclusive goodie bag (while stocks last)! 

 

Read more
The UNICEF Charity Run 2023
Photograph: Courtesy UNICEF Charity Run

The UNICEF Charity Run 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Lantau Island

Join the UNICEF Charity Run 2023 on November 5 at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Sunny Bay. This iconic charity event returns after a break since 2018, calling for around 10,000 participants to join forces together and run for every child. This year, the charity run will be dedicated to supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being for every child. 

Individuals of diverse running backgrounds can choose from the 15km run, 10km run, 5km run, and 3km fun run (youth/family race); while the pros can challenge themselves in an exhilarating 10km run. All races will start and finish at the Hong Kong Disneyland Coach Park.

Proceeds from the charity run will go towards UNICEF's work in areas of health, nutrition, water and hygiene, and other children's rights-related initiatives. Register from now until October 6 and be part of this inspiring event!

Read more
New World Harbour Race 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong China Swimming Association

New World Harbour Race 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Central

The New World Harbour Race is back on November 12! Taking swimmers across the Victoria Harbour – from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui – this year's event will increase its quota to welcome a total of 4,000 swimmers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and around the world; making it the city's biggest cross-harbour race yet.

In order to compete, successful registrants in the Racing Group must have relevant approved credentials, or pass a time trial, where the fastest 100 male and 100 female swimmers will qualify for the race. For the Leisure Group, lots will be drawn and a list of names of those who must participate in a time trial (to be held on October 8, 14, and 15) will be announced on September 28, 11am. Results of the selected contestants who can enter the race will be released on October 24, 11am. 

Feeling up for the challenge? Online registration opens on August 30 at 10am and will close on September 18 at 11.59pm; visit hkharbourrace.com for more info.

Read more
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon 2023
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Lantau Island

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, together with Bank of China (Hong Kong), will be holding the first-ever half marathon on the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel, on November 19, 2023. Professional and amateur runners from Hong Kong and around the world are welcome to register for the race, which will be divided into three categories – Challenge (7.30am), Run 1 (8.10am), and Run 2 (8.50am). 

For the Public Ballot, registration starts on August 14 at 2pm and closes on August 22 at 6pm; results for the ballot will be announced on August 25 from 2pm. Successful registrants will then have until September 3 (6pm) to complete the entry fee payment of HKD550 for local participants (HKID card holders) or USD85/CNY610  for non-local participants. All participants must be 16 years old or above. For more details on the race, visit hzmb-halfmarathon.com – good luck, racers!

 

Read more
Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest

Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • West Kowloon

The Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2022 is now open for registration! Taking place on December 3 at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the race has three running categories available – 3km GoFun Obstacle Run, 5km individual GoRun elite race, and 5km GoRun elite team challenge race (four runners/team) – along with yoga and fitness workshops led by professional instructors, a series of sports challenges and games, live music performances, as well as Powe'r Of Sweat Challenge Zone featuring fun obstacles that will get you working up a sweat.

Aside from races and activities for the whole family, participants will also receive a ton of Pocari merch and other goodies such as a runner jersey, tote bag, towel, wristband, face masks, and many more. Participants who have successfully enrolled are also eligible to take part in training classes on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read more
Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG
Photograph: Courtesy KFBG

Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG

  • Sport and fitness
  • Tai Po

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG)'s annual fundraising event returns on December 2 to 3, offering participants a chance to reconnect with nature while enjoying a range of fun activities, including a charity walk, a treasure hunt, and a Nature Bazaar.

The charity walk on December 2 offers two distinct routes – a 4km leisure route and an 8km classic route – providing a fantastic opportunity for participants to explore the diverse flora and fauna of Tai Mo Shan. Both routes feature multiple checkpoints along the way where participants can engage in nature-related tasks and collect stamps for a complimentary beverage at the farm's kiosk. Then, on December 3, KFBG is transformed into a playground for an exciting treasure hunt. Participants can register individually or as teams, embarking on a time-limited adventure through 25 interactive checkpoints scattered across the mid and lower farm areas. 

Additionally, there will be a limited-time Nature Bazaar offering a range of engaging activities, agricultural products, and environmentally friendly items; as well as a series of guided tours and exciting activities such as animal encounters, tree-climbing, and a workshop where reclaimed wood from fallen trees is transformed into beautiful crafts. 

Read more
