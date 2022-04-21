Victoria Peak
One of the most iconic runs in Hong Kong is the circuit around Victoria Peak. Many fit tourists love to do this one as it offers pretty much non-stop panoramic views of the city below. We recommend getting there around sunrise or sunset to get the most spectacular experience; you can even make it a romantic jog with your significant other! Either way, runners can traverse the trail in any direction, and getting there is as easy as taking the cable car up to the peak. For the fit and very brave, it’s also possible to run – or feel free to walk – up to the Peak, along the Central Green Trail that follows the tram line.