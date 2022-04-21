Hong Kong
Where to jog or run in Hong Kong

Pick up the pace and get moving outside

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Whether you're more of a jogger, runner or a super speedy power walker, Hong Kong is home to some pretty awesome places to get moving outside. So, brush off the cobwebs (and maybe calories) and go for an outdoor jog and get a stunning view as your backdrop. From meandering paths to mountain top routes, here are some of the most breathtaking routes in the city to enjoy.

Where to jog or run in Hong Kong

Victoria Peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Victoria Peak

One of the most iconic runs in Hong Kong is the circuit around Victoria Peak. Many fit tourists love to do this one as it offers pretty much non-stop panoramic views of the city below. We recommend getting there around sunrise or sunset to get the most spectacular experience; you can even make it a romantic jog with your significant other! Either way, runners can traverse the trail in any direction, and getting there is as easy as taking the cable car up to the peak. For the fit and very brave, it’s also possible to run – or feel free to walk – up to the Peak, along the Central Green Trail that follows the tram line. 

Victoria Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Victoria Park

If you live in Causeway Bay, one of the best places to jog is, of course, the largest public park on Hong Kong Island, Victoria Park. A quick run in the morning at the 625-metre long jogging trail is a great way to wake up your muscles and pump up for the day. If you’re not a morning person, take a breezier jog in the afternoon or at night. There are six fitness stations around the area complete with parallel bars and push-up stations, so you can stretch there in between your run. It gets crowded in the park during weekends because people hang out here for picnics, so expect more runners on the trail and watch out for people crossing the path in between your sprint.  

Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade
Photograph: TA

Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade

Overlooking the beautiful Victoria Harbour is the newly expanded Wan Chai Promenade stretching over 5.5km along the Wan Chai pier. Depending on where you are coming from, you can either start from Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and end at the Wan Chai Promenade, or start from Victoria Park, cross the overpass to Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter and finish your jog at the promenade. Whether you’re running in the morning or at night, the lovely harbour views will add colour to your daily workout. 

Bowen Road
Photo from Shutterstock

Bowen Road

Every runner in Hong Kong has heard of this paved path in the Mid-Levels; it being one of the most popular jogging routes in the whole city. We recommend starting from Magazine Gap Road just above the hustle and bustle of Central, but you can also start at the other end, by alighting the number 15 bus at Hong Kong Adventist hospital. The flat, 4km route is a piece of cake, making for a pleasant jog with views of Wan Chai’s highrises.

Central and Western District Promenade
Photo from Shutterstock

Central and Western District Promenade

Who doesn’t love a run on the water's edge? This is one of the most visually stunning places to run in Hong Kong, with near uninterrupted views of the harbour and Kowloon on one side, and the Hong Kong Island skyscrapers on the other. This flat route stretches from Wan Chai to Sheung Wan, and you’ll be breathing in fresh sea air as long as you’re running it.

Happy Valley Recreation Ground
Sam Evans

Happy Valley Recreation Ground

Among the most important sporting clusters in the city, around the Happy Valley Racecourse can also be found the Hong Kong Football Club, and the huge recreation ground that covers much of the infield area of the racecourse. While there’s a designated 1.1km jogging circuit within the grounds, a lot of joggers tend to prefer the 1.4 km service road that encircles the recreation grounds. Make no mistake, the road isn’t as pretty as the painted track inside, but it’s longer, much wider, and provides some impressive views of Causeway Bay and Wanchai, especially when running anticlockwise in the northeastern section of the track.

West Kowloon Art Park
Photograph: Courtesy WKCDA

West Kowloon Art Park

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon

This is arguably the best view to be had on any Hong Kong run. The West Kowloon Art Park is well known amongst Hongkongers as a tranquil, green place to stroll and relax, but the park – particularly the waterfront promenade – is fantastic when it comes to getting that jog in. Enjoy the greenery, the sea breeze, and the stunning views of the Hong Kong Island skyline while you run. We recommend running there around 8pm, when the nightly Hong Kong light show will illuminate your run with a stunning light show. 

Waterfall Bay Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Waterfall Bay Park

Waterfall Bay Park is a beautiful feature in the southwest of Hong Kong Island, and can be reached easily by getting a bus to nearby Wah Fu estate. From here the park and waterfront promenade is just a short walk, and the promenade stretches for over a kilometer. Running along here you’re likely to see old men fraternising and people taking a seat and chilling out. There’s also good views of Lamma Island, and a stunning waterfall in these parts too, as a reward for your jogging efforts.

In the mood for a hike?

