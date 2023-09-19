A guide to Kowloon Walled City Park

A declared monument, the Yamen is the sole surviving structure from the Walled City era. Designed in southern Chinese architectural style, the Yamen features three rows and four wings of houses built with brick, granite, and a traditional China fir roof adorned with cylindrical and flat tiles.

Inside the structure, visitors can explore stone tablets, historical records, and photographs related to the Walled City's history and the creation of Kowloon Walled City Park. Outside the Yamen's front yard also sit two cannons from 1802, during the reign of Qing Dynasty Emperor Jiaqing.