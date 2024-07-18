With Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 shortly taking place on July 16, Hong Kong’s bar industry is buzzing with excitement and featuring countless events to join the festivities. Along with the upcoming events, the 50 Best Signature Sessions is taking place for the first time in Hong Kong from July 13 to 18, and bringing internationally renowned bartenders to collaborate with local drinking dens for exclusive bar shifts.



Start by bar hopping through Rosewood Hong Kong on July 13 to whet your whistle at DarkSide, before heading to XX to catch Kris Du and Michael Chen from Shanghai’s renowned speakeasy-style bar, Speak Low, as they shake up dark-spirited cocktails alongside XX’s team.

On July 14, Penicillin promises an afternoon full of closed-loop cocktails created in collaboration with sustainable bars Zest from Seoul – helmed by Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim, recipient of 2024 Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award– and Oslo’s Himkok (#10 The World's 50 Best Bars 2023).



On July 15, mixology master Antonio Lai will host Shelly Tai and Colin Chia from Singapore’s Nutmeg & Clove, and Fabio La Pietra and Alex Alves Sepulchro from São Paolo’s SubAstor at Quinary to create food-focused concoctions. On the same day, bartending legends Simone Caporale of Barcelona’s Sips (#1 The World's 50 Best Bars 2023) and Eric Van Beek of Mexico’s Handshake Speakeasy will join Jay Khan behind Coa’s bar (#1 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023) to pour out plenty of tequila and mezcal-based creations.

The Aubrey will wrap up the 50 Best Signature Sessions on July 18 with Mumbai-based bar, The Bombay Canteen, with an evening split into two halves. Visitors can start by sipping on Indian cocktails created by Aubrey’s Devender Seghal and The Bombay Canteen’s Yash Bhanage, Achintya Pravin Karale and Prantik Haldar, before nibbling on casual bites in the modern izakaya’s dining space.



Find more information about the Signature Sessions on 50 Best’s website.