Hong Kong to host Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in July

The ninth edition of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars live award ceremony will be held in Hong Kong for the second year in a row. On July 16, the event will bestow accolades on various bar talents from across Asia, including the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which highlights outstanding service; the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award, where bartenders themselves choose one of their peers who has further the craft of bartending the most; as well as the final Best Bar in Asia award.

The Bartenders’ Feast will be hosted on the night of July 15, while the main Asia’s 50 Best Bars event will take place on July 16, along with red-carpet arrivals, interviews, a drinks reception, as well as the awards ceremony and countdown. Last year, Hong Kong’s own Coa was crowned The Best Bar in Asia, a title that they have held consecutively since 2021.

“Asia’s 50 Best Bars stands as one of the most significant events in Asia’s bar calendar and, amidst Hong Kong’s vibrant culture and thriving food and drinks scene, the city emerges as the ideal backdrop for hosting once again,” says their head of content, Emma Sleight. This annual list of Asia’s best bars is curated from an anonymous group of 265 industry leaders from across the region, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and cocktail experts.

Details such as the exact time and location of the awards ceremony have yet to be announced – check back for more updates as we hear them.

Recommended reading:

Time Out Bar Awards 2024 nominees have been released

Hong Kong’s iconic rooftop bar Sevva is closing in April

Your guide to The Sound of Music tickets, dates, cast, and more

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.