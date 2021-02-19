Best picnic spots in Hong Kong
Get your blankets and sandwiches ready as we give the low-down on the best places to picnic in the city
Hong Kong is home to some of the most fantastic restaurants in Asia, but sometimes there’s nothing better than packing a sandwich, some snacks, or maybe even a bottle of bubbly, and settle down on a green open space in the city. The art of the picnic will surely never die, and as temperatures begin to warm up, now is the perfect time to sit on a grassy field to enjoy a light meal in the breeze. From seaside parks to mountain top alcoves, here are some of the best picnic spots in the city. By Hoi Man Yau
Tamar Park
The sizeable public park sits adjacent to the Central Government Offices and the Legislative Council with the view of Victoria Harbour serving as a backdrop. The vast greenery space is a simple walk from the Admiralty MTR station and a popular spot for large outdoor events such as music festivals and community yoga classes.
West Kowloon Art Park
Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District is a prime spot for viewing Victoria Harbour. If you are looking for something a little more active, you can rent a bike to ride around the area and stretch those legs. As for culture vultures, Freespace sits adjacent to the park where a diverse range of cultural programmes takes place all around the year. If packing a meal is too much hassle, there are also a number of restaurants and cafes that are well worth a visit inside the park.
Cyberport Waterfront Park
Located in the Southern District, Cyberport Waterfront Park is a dog-friendly space offering an abundance of lush greenery. Relax and take in the views of Lamma Island. The park's flat grass field is great for flying kites too, so we recommend packing one along with your picnic basket for some extra fun under the sun.
Jordan Valley Park
Despite what the name would lead you to believe, Jordan Valley Park is actually located in Kwun Tong District, which is surprising given that Kwun Tong is usually regarded as the industrial area of Hong Kong. The park, which spans over six hectares, is even more fascinating in autumn when leaves on the trees dotted around the park turn a crimson red. Lie down on the massive central lawn, or get lost with your friends in the maze garden. For radio controlled car enthusiasts, there is also an RC car racing circuit deemed suitable for holding major RC car races of international standards.
Victoria Peak Garden
Just a 10-minute walk away from the Peak tram station, the Victoria Peak Garden was once the Mountain Lodge, a summer residence for the Governor of Hong Kong during the colonial era. The lodge has since been demolished, but the Victorian features such as sundials and wrought iron still remain. Though it is relatively small compared to the other venues on this list, it is still more than spacious enough. You can even take your outing a bit further with a short hike to the summit, which is incredibly rewarding considering the ease of the journey.
Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre
Located around a short 15-minute walk from Hong Kong Disneyland, the Inspiration Lake is a man-made lake with stunning mountain views of Lantau Island. Bikes are available to rent every day from 10am to 5pm. There’s also a snack shop here where you can buy food and beverages.
Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park
The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park is the biggest rooftop garden in Hong Kong. From up here, you can catch some rays while enjoying the view of Victoria Harbour that surrounds the park on three sides – it almost feels like you’re drifting along the harbour on a cruise yourself. The Kai Tak Runway Park, which is thematically based on the old Kai Tak Airport, is also nearby, where interesting exhibits are often on show.