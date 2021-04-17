Childhood games every Hong Kong kid grew up playing

Do you still remember what you did as a kid before we all became tech-obsessed, Mario Kart-drivers and phone-bound Pokémon trainers of today? We do, and to be honest, we feel a pang of sadness watching our favourite childhood games fade out of the picture. In case you’re feeling the old-school vibe today, here’s a list of some classic childhood games every Hongkonger grew up playing. So, grab along your childhood buddies, scroll down, and let’s relive those memories!

RECOMMENDED: In need of a taste of nostalgia? These 10 best local childhood sweets and snacks in Hong Kong may help you. We’ll even tell you where to buy them!