Expert-approved sex toys for couples to try on Valentine's Day

Fun Factory NOS
For couples who want to try something new and exciting, don't shy away from testing the waters with the help of a cock ring. Cock rings come in different materials, from rubber and silicone to leather and metal. For starters, Lui recommends using a vibrating cock ring called Fun Factory NOS. "NOS is a great cock ring that can be enjoyed by both partners. Use it during foreplay to explore different sensitive areas, shares Vera Lui. "Unlike a traditional cock ring, the design is not circular because your penis isn't. The dual vibrators can be used to massage sensitive areas like clit and nipples. If you wear it backwards, you can even massage the scrotum!"
Price: $799
Order now at sallystoy.com