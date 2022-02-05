Hong Kong
Sex toys for couples
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

Expert-approved sex toys for couples to try on Valentine's Day

Looking to spice up your sex life? You've come to the right place.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
So, you've been thinking about adding sex toys in the bedroom to boost your intimate time with your partner but don't know where to start? Well, landing on this feature is the first step. It means you're ready to bring up the heat to your coupled sex life. We've talked to sex educator and Sally's Toy and Women's Festival HK co-founder Vera Lui to help you kickstart your sex toy journey and take your bedroom play to a new level. Whether you're shopping for some fun tool to spice up your Valentine's Day celebration or looking to explore sex toys with your partner for the first time, this list has everything for every type of stimulation. 

RECOMMENDED: Complete the steamy night with sexy lingerie from these shops. If you want to keep your gift a little more PG, check out our list of Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Fun Factory NOS
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

Fun Factory NOS

For couples who want to try something new and exciting, don't shy away from testing the waters with the help of a cock ring. Cock rings come in different materials, from rubber and silicone to leather and metal. For starters, Lui recommends using a vibrating cock ring called Fun Factory NOS. "NOS is a great cock ring that can be enjoyed by both partners. Use it during foreplay to explore different sensitive areas, shares Vera Lui. "Unlike a traditional cock ring, the design is not circular because your penis isn't. The dual vibrators can be used to massage sensitive areas like clit and nipples. If you wear it backwards, you can even massage the scrotum!" 

Price: $799
Order now at sallystoy.com 

Lora DiCarlo Drift
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

Lora DiCarlo Drift

Still finding it hard to slide to and stimulate the G-spot? Let Lora DiCarlo Drift get you to the right spot. What's good about this toy is you can use it for foreplay with your partner or enjoy it when you want to go solo. For beginners, Lui recommends this G-spot Bullet Vibrator with warming technology. "Drift's ergonomic silhouette curves to your body, pleasuring both outside and in. Its external stimulation point was designed to deliver deeper, more precise stimulation to the vulva, encouraging G-spot and clitoral exploration. And as a cherry on top, it warms up!" enthuses Lui. 

Price: $869
Order now at sallystoy.com 

URA Dripping Dream Arousal Balm
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

URA Dripping Dream Arousal Balm

For something sensual, Lui recommends an arousal balm that you can run over your partner's body before getting frisky. Sally Coco is launching a Hong Kong brand called URA (which means 'Love from the heart' in Sanskrit) and introducing its first product, Ura Dripping Dream Arousal Balm. Made with olive oil and coconut oil, the balm gives an instant warming effect, increases blood circulation, and enhances sensitivity. Lui recommends using it on sensitive areas, especially the clitoris. 

Price: $168
Order now at sallystoy.com 

We-Vibe Moxie
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

We-Vibe Moxie

Spending Valentine's Day far away from your lover? If the distance is dampening your sex life, Lui recommends sending this wearable hands-free vibrator to your partner. We-Vibe Moxie uses an app called 'We-Connect' so you can control the fun, anywhere, anytime. This sex toy provides exciting clitoral stimulation and can be worn underneath the clothing using a magnetic clip. Your partner can wear it while lying, sitting, standing, or walking, and it's up to you when you want to get in on the action. 

Price: $1010
Order today at sallystoy.com

Lora DiCarlo Baci
Photograph: Courtesy Sally's Toy

Lora DiCarlo Baci

Don't let steamy sex just be a fantasy. Lora DiCarlo Baci will get your partner in the mood for some mind-boggling exploration during foreplay. Lora DiCarlo Baci is a robotic clitoral massager that mimics the sensations of exciting oral stimulation. The toy provides a full-coverage design and thrumming that is sure to warm up your partner. Use it to get your lover in the mood before going in for the kill. 

Price: $1405
Order today at sallystoy.com

Now that you have some essential tools, Lui says, make sure to keep an open mind. "Understand how both you and your partner's body works, and remember, sex is not a goal-orientated sport!" Lui explains. "Focus on the sensation rather than the result."

