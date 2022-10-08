Hong Kong
Lelo
Photograph: Courtesy Lelo

New sex toys to buy in Hong Kong

Start planning for the gifting season! Here’s what’s new in the pleasure aisle.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
The sex toy market is an evolving tech industry, so there’s always something new in the market when it comes to adult toys. Whether you’re looking for sex toys for couples, gifts for yourself, or something more unhinged for more advanced sex toy users, Hong Kong’s adult toy shops have something in store for you. This year, we’ve seen a few naughty launches in the city that will get you heated up in time for the cooler season.  

New sex toys to buy in Hong Kong

Lelo Dot Vibrator
Photograph: Courtesy Lelo

Lelo Dot Vibrator

Famous for its suction vibrators and G-spot toys, Lelo sex toy brand just launched a vibrator featuring an interesting tiny tip design. Made for absolute precision to target the clitoris and other erogenous zones, the new Lelo Dot is for the adventurous sex toy user who aims for super-targeted stimulation under the sheets. The unique soft and bendable tip can be used and angled on your sensitive spot in many different ways and can be adjusted to eight powerful pleasure settings, from soft murmurs to pulsating vibrations. Lelo Dot’s classic body-safe silicone design is soft to the touch and available in pink, aqua, and lilac colours. Whether you want solo action or added play with your significant other, this uniquely designed toy might be the perfect addition to your naughty must-buy list. 

Price: $1,489
Buy: lelo.com 

Womanizer Marylin Monroe 
Photograph: Courtesy Womanizer

Womanizer Marylin Monroe 

Womanizer clitoral stimulator toy is a cult favourite when it comes to pleasure toys. Its first-of-its-kind Pleasure Air Technology stimulates the clit without contact, making it the ideal companion for sensitive clits that need less overstimulation. This year, a special edition in collaboration with Marilyn Monroe's estate was launched in the market. It carries the same modes as Womanizer Classic 2, with 10 intensity levels and an afterglow function that allows you to receive soft pulsating finish after an orgasm. The special edition comes in four new colours – white marble, black marble, mint, and vivid red – representing Marilyn’s personality. If you’re looking for an upgraded look to your clitoral toy, add this to your next purchase. 

Price: $1,010
Buy: taketoys.hk

Lelo Enigma Cruise 
Photograph: Courtesy Lelo

Lelo Enigma Cruise 

Another new product from Lelo is the new Enigma Cruise, a follow-up release to their dual stimulation sonic massager. Now featuring a new cruise control function, the toy is made to induce a blended G-spot and clitoral orgasm that ensures that when the toy is pressed hard against the body, an extra 20 percent power is unleashed for continuous intensity. Available in deep rose and black, Cruise uses sonic waves to stimulate the entire clitoris and vibrates internally to stimulate your G-spot with eight intensity settings. Expanded intensity, expanded fun!   

Price: $1,839
Buy: sallystoy.com

Yverest’s The Sakura
Photograph: Courtesy Yverest

Yverest’s The Sakura

If you're looking for a convenient toy that can be easily charged with a USB port, Yverest, a sex-positive and woman-led sex-toy company, just released a new product from their line of toys made by and for women, and it's a fun clitoral suction with a detachable USB charging base. Its simple USB charging capability enables you to quickly plug in and play as soon as it's fully charged. Made from soft waterproof medical-grade silicone and available in three rose, sky, and lilac colours, The Sakura produces vibrating airwaves that stimulate your clitoris – or any sensitive part of your body – without actually touching it. It features five vibration patterns and 10 vibration intensity levels so you can choose the perfect rhythm for endless stimulation. 

Price: $699 
Buy: yverest.com

Need some steamy inspiration?

