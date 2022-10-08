New sex toys to buy in Hong Kong

Lelo Dot Vibrator
Famous for its suction vibrators and G-spot toys, Lelo sex toy brand just launched a vibrator featuring an interesting tiny tip design. Made for absolute precision to target the clitoris and other erogenous zones, the new Lelo Dot is for the adventurous sex toy user who aims for super-targeted stimulation under the sheets. The unique soft and bendable tip can be used and angled on your sensitive spot in many different ways and can be adjusted to eight powerful pleasure settings, from soft murmurs to pulsating vibrations. Lelo Dot’s classic body-safe silicone design is soft to the touch and available in pink, aqua, and lilac colours. Whether you want solo action or added play with your significant other, this uniquely designed toy might be the perfect addition to your naughty must-buy list.
Price: $1,489
Buy: lelo.com