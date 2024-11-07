Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
landmark central
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

From Workdays to Wonderful Nights at Landmark

Advertising

Time Out says

This season, Landmark is launching Dining in Central, a new culinary campaign that highlights exceptional dining experiences for all Hongkongers. To kick things off, the mall presents ‘From Workdays to Wonderful Nights’, an exclusive dining promotion at 12 restaurants and bars within Landmark, available from now until November 7.

During weekdays from Monday to Thursday, guests can sip on signature cocktails at bars such as Ami & Wood EarArtifact, and Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour; or savour gourmet bites at eateries like Grand Majestic SichuanKaen Teppanyaki, or Somm – all for just $99 only. What’s more, selected venues in Landmark will also be offering a 20 percent discount on all à la carte menu items during the promotion period. Find more details by reading our blog.

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/hong-kong/news/landmark-is-offering-99-cocktails-and-gourmet-dishes-for-one-week-only-102924
Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.