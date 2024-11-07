From Workdays to Wonderful Nights at Landmark

This season, Landmark is launching Dining in Central, a new culinary campaign that highlights exceptional dining experiences for all Hongkongers. To kick things off, the mall presents ‘From Workdays to Wonderful Nights’, an exclusive dining promotion at 12 restaurants and bars within Landmark, available from now until November 7.



During weekdays from Monday to Thursday, guests can sip on signature cocktails at bars such as Ami & Wood Ear, Artifact, and Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour; or savour gourmet bites at eateries like Grand Majestic Sichuan, Kaen Teppanyaki, or Somm – all for just $99 only. What’s more, selected venues in Landmark will also be offering a 20 percent discount on all à la carte menu items during the promotion period. Find more details by reading our blog.