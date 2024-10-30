Landmark is offering $99 cocktails and gourmet dishes for one week only

This season, Landmark is launching Dining in Central, a new culinary campaign that highlights exceptional dining experiences for all Hongkongers. To kick things off, the mall presents ‘From Workdays to Wonderful Nights’, an exclusive dining promotion at 12 restaurants and bars within Landmark, available from now until November 7.



During weekdays from Monday to Thursday, guests can sip on signature cocktails at bars such as Ami & Wood Ear, Artifact, and Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour; or savour gourmet bites at eateries like Grand Majestic Sichuan, Kaen Teppanyaki, or Somm – all for just $99 only. What’s more, selected venues in Landmark will also be offering a 20 percent discount on all à la carte menu items during the promotion period.



To be eligible for the discounts, all customers must be members of Landmark’s loyalty programme, Bespoke, and must pay with a Mastercard credit card. Find the complete list of participating bars and restaurants on Landmark’s website, and keep your eyes on our page for more information about other Dining in Central promotions to come.

