Ngong Ping, Camping, Hong Kong
Photograph: AFP/Dale De La Rey

Best camping sites in Hong Kong

Dig out your camping gear and head for the hills

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Despite Hong Kong’s urban focus, there are plenty of opportunities to be outdoorsy and athletic in our great city, whether it’s swimming, hiking, or cycling that you fancy. But in case you want more than just a day in nature, we’ve put together a compilation of the best locations where you can pitch a tent and sneak off for a quick camping getaway.

Hong Kong’s best camping spots

Hok Tau

Located within the Pat Sin Leng Country Park, Hok Tau Campsite offers a serene escape at the northern slope of Shek Au Shan, adjacent to Hok Tau Reservoir. Visitors will be surrounded by stunning views, lush foliage, the melodious songs of birds, and refreshing streams. This camping site is easily accessible and provides basic amenities, including flushing toilets, barbecue pits, benches and tables, clotheslines, and pavilions. Hok Tau Campsite also features various routes that connect with Sha Lo Tung or Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, and offers nearby challenges such as Ping Fung Shan and Pat Sin Leng. A perfect activity for families is the Hok Tau Reservoir Family Walk, which is a flat and well-paved path that takes about an hour to complete, offering views of streams and forests along the way.

Size: 20 to 50 tent spaces
How to get there: Take a minibus 52B from Fanling MTR Station and get off at Hok Tau Tsuen Terminus. Walk along Hok Tau Road towards Hok Tau Reservoir for around 15 minutes before reaching the campsite.

Long Ke Wan Beach

The Long Ke Wan Campsite is a serene and secluded camping site that offers campers a pollution-free environment far from the city, with a silky sand beach and crystal clear water. Visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of High Island Reservoir while strolling along Man Yee Road towards the site. The campsite provides basic amenities such as barbeque pits, benches, and tables, with dry toilet pits and seasonal water source. 

Size: Less than 20 tent spaces
How to get there: Make your way to the Sai Kung Bus Terminal and from there, take a taxi to the East Dam at High Island Reservoir. Once you've arrived, turn to the roadside path and follow the signs that will lead you to Long Ke Wan.

Nam Shan

Amidst valleys and woodland sits the Nam Shan Campsite, a large camping spot that's well-equipped with pavilions, barbeque pits, benches and tables, cloth lines, cooking places, camping platforms, and bathrooms with flushing toilets and sinks. There is also a barbeque area – the largest in Lantau Country Park – that can accommodate more than 100 people. To top it off, take in the panoramic sights of Mui Wo and Pui O Bay at the Nam Shan Viewing Point located on a hill near the campsite.

Size: More than 50 tent spaces
How to get there: The campsite is next to the Nam Shan bus stop, accessible by Bus 3M from Tung Chung Town Centre or any bus from Mui Wo as they all pass through Nam Shan. 

Tap Mun

Also known as Grass Island, Tap Mun is best known for its beautiful, rolling hills complete with wandering cows. Though there’s no official campsite, campers can pitch a tent at the grassy areas atop the southern headland of Tap Mun, which provide sweeping views of the island. Follow our guide to explore the rest of the island.

How to get there: The only way to reach Tap Mun is via kaito ferries from either Wong Shek Pier or Ma Liu Shui Pier. Bus 94, 96R (weekends and holidays only), and 289R (weekends and holidays only) will get you to Wong Shek Pier, or you may walk to Ma Liu Shui Pier from University Station Exit B. Schedules may be subject to change, so be sure to check carefully on Transport Department's website and plan accordingly.

Wan Tsai Peninsula

Who doesn’t love a starry, starry night? Bring a telescope and sleep under the stars in Wan Tsai South, which is well-equipped with large-scale bathing and toilet facilities, along with pavilions, barbeque pits, benches, and tables. Lying on the northwest fringe of Long Harbour, the easily accessible Wan Tsai Peninsula also promises picturesque views of Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park.

Size: More than 50 tent spaces
How to get there: From Sai Kung Bus Terminus take a bus 94 to Wong Shek Terminus. Once there, hop straight on to the Wan Tsai-bound ferry at Wong Shek Pier. Once you’re back on dry land it’s just a five-minute walk over to the campsite.

Tung Ping Chau

Turn on your radar and discover strange and mysterious landforms on Tung Ping Chau such as the famous Kang Lau Shek (Barbican Stone), a spectacular stack overlooking the sea, and Lung Lok Shui (Dragon Enters Water), a siltstone bed that looks like a wriggling dragon back. The campsite is also the perfect place to bask in glowing moonlight or to catch the sunrise.

Size: Less than 20 tent spaces
How to get there: Hop on a Tsui Wah ferry at Ma Liu Shui Pier and get off at Wong Ye Kok Pier at Tung Ping Chau. Walk for about 20 minutes towards Sha Tau Tsuen. Call the Tsui Wah Ferry Service at 2272 2022 for more details.

Yuen Ng Fan (Nam Fung Wan)

For those of you looking for some intense exercise before you relax, Yuen Ng Fan Campsite is the one to go for. Not for the faint-hearted, you have to tackle a strenuous hike and thrive on limited facilities once you’re there, but the reward is not only a magnificent view of High Island Reservoir along the way but also a series of extreme water sports ranging from surfing and windsurfing to sampan riding, canoeing, and kayaking in Chong Hing Water Sports Centre at West Dam. This campsite is a lesser-known spot compared to some of the others on this list, so it's perfect for those who are looking for some peace and quiet.

Size: Less than 20 tent spaces
How to get there: Take bus 94 at Sai Kung Bus Terminus (weekdays) or 96R at Diamond Hill Bus Terminus (public holidays) and get off at Pak Tam Chung. Walk along Man Yee Road towards High Island Reservoir for around 45 minutes until you reach the junction of Sheung Yiu Country Trail and Man Yee Road on your right-hand side (on a secondary dam before West Dam). Turn onto the country trail and walk for 15 minutes to reach the campsite.

