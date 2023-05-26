View this post on Instagram A post shared by 七張飯團 (@riceball123_)

Located within the Pat Sin Leng Country Park, Hok Tau Campsite offers a serene escape at the northern slope of Shek Au Shan, adjacent to Hok Tau Reservoir. Visitors will be surrounded by stunning views, lush foliage, the melodious songs of birds, and refreshing streams. This camping site is easily accessible and provides basic amenities, including flushing toilets, barbecue pits, benches and tables, clotheslines, and pavilions. Hok Tau Campsite also features various routes that connect with Sha Lo Tung or Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, and offers nearby challenges such as Ping Fung Shan and Pat Sin Leng. A perfect activity for families is the Hok Tau Reservoir Family Walk, which is a flat and well-paved path that takes about an hour to complete, offering views of streams and forests along the way.

Size: 20 to 50 tent spaces

How to get there: Take a minibus 52B from Fanling MTR Station and get off at Hok Tau Tsuen Terminus. Walk along Hok Tau Road towards Hok Tau Reservoir for around 15 minutes before reaching the campsite.