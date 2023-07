Star Ferry, Big Buddha, Ocean Park: been there, seen it, done it. Yes, they’re all top-quality attractions but what if you’re keen to move away from such mainstream locales? Scroll down and follow our guide to some of the weirder sightseeing spots here in our fair city. Charming, baffling, or just a waste of space? Pop along and decide for yourself.

