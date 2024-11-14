At times, Kwun Tong may resemble the mouldering husk of a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting more than a creative Hong Kong neighbourhood, but this eastern Kowloon area has its coolness tucked away. You’ll have to dig past the surface to see its lively spirit. Back in the 1200s, during the Song dynasty, Kwun Tong was a centre of salt production, which is why its original name was ‘gwun tong’ (官塘, literally meaning government ponds). During the 1950s, it was developed as one of Hong Kong’s first satellite towns, but residents disliked the government connotations of the area’s name – retaining almost the same pronunciation, its Chinese name was therefore officially changed to the current 觀塘, meaning to view the pond instead.

Once a major industrial district, most of Kwun Tong’s factories gradually shuttered with the decline of Hong Kong’s manufacturing sector. Many industrial buildings were left vacant until the government put revitalisation plans in place in 2010. Nowadays, this neighbourhood boasts plenty of small local businesses, hidden gems, and the unflagging spirit of an older Hong Kong. Read on for the best things to do, experience, and eat while you’re in the neighbourhood.

What is Kwun Tong known for?

Evolving from its previous identity as an industrial factory district, nowadays Kwun Tong is more known as a hotspot for entrepreneurship, with plenty of small businesses, co-working spaces, and creative ventures tucked away in its numerous industrial buildings.

Why do the locals love it?

For those in the know (and once you read the rest of this guide, you will be too), Kwun Tong is an unlikely treasure trove of small restaurants, independent cafés, and themed party rooms. Look past the streets lined with garages and venture up into buildings to find plenty of hidden gems and a neighbourhood that is embracing change without losing its distinctly local personality.

How do I get to Kwun Tong?

Kwun Tong is located towards the eastern side of Kowloon, and is therefore often conflated with its neighbouring areas into the umbrella term of Kowloon East. It is serviced by the Kwun Tong MTR station that’s aptly on the Kwun Tong Line. There are plenty of buses that go to this neighbourhood, including the Citybus 55, the 78X, the 101, and the weekend-only 78C; as well as the KMB 89, 17, 3D, W2, and more. As for minibuses, hop on the 22A, 47, 56, or 59 green services.

Map of Kwun Tong

If you only do one thing

Don’t be afraid to poke into industrial buildings and head up to random floors for a nosey around. We discovered a large pet supply store, a shop specialising in leather goods, and a fancy croissant brand that had just launched while doing exactly this!