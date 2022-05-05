Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shing Fat Coconut & Spice
Photograph: TA Shing Fat Coconut & Spice

Kennedy Town: Ultimate Guide

International cuisine, cosy cafés, and an unbeatable waterfront – here are the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in Kennedy Town.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Gayatri Bhaumik
Advertising

Not long ago, Kennedy Town still had that truly local vibe with plenty of hole-in-the-wall eateries and mom-and-pop shops. Then the neighbourhood got an MTR station, and things changed quickly. Now, this area in the Western District has slick residential buildings, a line-up of restaurants, cool cafés serving artisanal blend coffees, and even a few hidden bars shaking up quality cocktails. Then there's the waterfront, a stretch of prime land that's been revamped to become an attraction in and of itself. Not convinced? Spend a day exploring Kennedy Town and find out why it's becoming a magnet for Hong Kong residents. Here are the best places to eat and drink, and the things to do and see while you're here.  

Jump to a section:

EAT DRINK SHOP THINGS TO DO STAY

What's Kennedy Town known for?
With a laidback vibe, Kennedy Town is known as a residential district that's evolving into a destination in its own right thanks largely to great restaurants and a waterfront that's being reinvented as a must-visit social space. 

Why do the locals love it?
What's not to love? The district is now more accessible than ever. Paired with relaxed vibes and waterfront living minutes from the bustling heart of Hong Kong, and you've got a new favourite neighbourhood. The area is now home to an array of wonderful restaurants specialising in different cuisines – some local spots remain—and a wealth of different experiences. And, with constant sprucing up and redevelopment – gentrification, but in a well-thought-out way that serves the community º there's always something new to check out. 

How do I get to Kennedy Town? 
Kennedy Town got a flashy new MTR station a few years ago, marking the end of the Island Line. You can get here from Central in less than 10 minutes. Of course, there are buses and minibuses that terminate here, including the 8, 10, 22, 28, and 31 green minibuses and the 23, 40, and 103 double-deckers. If all else fails, take the scenic ride on a tram, or grab a cab. 

If you only do one thing 
Take a stroll along the Kennedy Town waterfront and when the mood strikes, pop into the many venues along the way for a bit of food, a cheeky drink, or an artisanal coffee.

RECOMMENDED: Looking to explore more areas in the city? We've got you covered with our Hong Kong neighbourhood guides.

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy 11 Westside

Where to eat

From local holes-in-the-wall to Michelin-recommended spots, Thai and Indian to Mexican and Egyptian, Kennedy Town's bounty of restaurants offer a truly moveable feast of international cuisine. If you're lucky, you might even get a coveted spot that overlooks the waterfront or an al fresco table where you can people-watch. 

One of K-Town's hottest tables is 11 Westside, created by La chef Esdras Ochoa of Netflix's The Final Table fame. Deliciously authentic tacos are the house special – try the El Pastor and Carne Asada – and the tableside guac is justifiably popular. Drop-in mid-week to enjoy the 50 percent off Taco Tuesday offer, or the Thirsty Thursday deal that cuts 50 percent off your drinks. 

There's pizza aplenty in Kennedy Town, but pie devotees gravitate to two spots that specialise in fluffy sourdough pizzas. Dough Bros is a takeout joint that does epic doughnuts, too, while Alvy's is a casual sit-down joint that pairs its slices with craft beers, cocktails, and natural wines.  

Seeking authentic international fare? Bresola is one of Kennedy Town's oldest restaurants and has been consistently dishing up decadent Italian cuisine – pizza, pasta, risotto – in a convivial setting. Nearby, Aziza is a go-to for Egyptian and Mediterranean food. What the restaurant lacks in space, it makes up for in the flavours of its tagines, shawarmas and more. Start with the hummus and finish with the Special Kounafa.

Photograph: Joshua Lin I Yuan is Here 

Kennedy Town also boasts myriad options for delightful Asian food. Queues go around the block at Yuan is Here, a Bib Gourmand-certified street food chain that offers affordable Taiwanese favourites like fatty minced pork on rice, oyster omelette, and sweet plum fried potato. Sheung Hei Claypot Rice is another popular Michelin-recommended spot offering 30 kinds of claypot rice variants – the secret's in the rice – a mix of fresh and leftover grains flavoured with pig fat. For something more eclectic, try Missy Ho's, an intimate space featuring funky décor and a menu of popular Asian fusion dishes—try the famed pork belly bao.

↑ Back to top

Where to drink 
Photograph: Courtesy Grain

Where to drink 

Whether you're after a barista-made artisanal coffee or craft cocktail or anything in between – you'll find somewhere to quench your thirst in Kennedy Town. 

Stylish % Arabica outlet dishes up signature espresso brews alongside popular Spanish or matcha lattes, while robust Melbourne-style coffee is the house special at First Boy Coffee.

Several places even pair soothing hot bevvies with booze. For Single is a stripped-back concept store focusing on single-origin coffees and single-malt whiskies. 

Photograph: Courtesy For Single I For Single

A few blocks away, Winstons Coffee is a popular all-day spot that does cracking coffees and cheeky coffee-infused cocktails. Try and grab a coveted spot and treat yourself to a latte and lamington—or perhaps an espresso martini. 

Then there's Grain. A collaboration between Hong Kong's Gweilo craft brewery and Woolly Pig restaurant group, the gastropub has a covetable list of exclusive and imported beers, along with the Gweilo Brewlab, an on-site R&D brewing facility where visitors can taste experimental brews. There's also a menu of hearty food to soak up all that booze.

Arguably the best drinking den in the neighbourhood, The Wilshire is a cosy speakeasy hidden in the back of 11 Westside. Headed by Daniel Eun, the former head bartender of PDT New York, The Wilshire shakes up a range of classic and avant-garde cocktails—the team will even create a bespoke drink based on your preferences.

↑ Back to top

Advertising
Where to shop
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to shop

 For now, Kennedy Town seems to be evolving into a real drinking-and-dining destination. But for those looking to get some retail therapy, there are a few places worth checking out. 

One of the pioneers of eco-friendly shopping in Hong Kong, Slowood is a haven of green products and produce, from organic and vegan food to natural skincare and good-for-the-environment cleaning supplies. Plus, you can buy many things in bulk and without any plastic packaging. 

Photograph: TA I Spice Box Organics

Inspired by the herbal remedies and Ayurvedic traditions of India, Spice Box Organics is a grocery store packed with more spices, superfoods, keto-friendly items, and vitamins than you can shake a stick at. The Kennedy Town outpost even has a café that whips up coffee and a menu of wholesome, healthy dishes. 

Need to refill the home bar? The Tramline Liquor Co. stocks a full range of top-shelf spirits, craft beers, and artisanal wines. From hard-to-find gins and small-batch beers to biodynamic wines and beyond, you'll find it here. 

Photograph: TA I The Tramline Liquor Co 

With a legacy stretching back to the 1950s, Shing Fat Coconut & Spices is a legend of Hong Kong — though its Kennedy Town location opened relatively recently in 2017. The city's gourmands flock here to find an assortment of coconut products — fresh, milk, water and more — and rare herbs and spices. 

↑ Back to top

Things to do and places to see
Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do and places to see

With so much going on in this revamped neighbourhood, there's not a moment for boredom. Start at the Belcher Bay Promenade, a recently opened public space facing the water that features a boardwalk, children's playground, and even a community farm and garden. During the weekend, it is filled with renegade skateboarders, dogs, picnickers, and couples looking for a romantic moment.

Also near the water, the Sai Wan Swimming Shed is popular with swimmers — though the beloved 'Instagram Pier' is off-limits. 

Looking to swim somewhere more official? The Kennedy Town Swimming Pool is arguably one of the best public bathing houses around. Overlooking Victoria Harbour, the facility offers indoor and outdoor pools and a jacuzzi.

Photograph: Cara Hung I Golden Scene Cinema

If you fancy catching a movie, Golden Scene Cinema is Kennedy Town's only temple of film. There are just four houses, but you'll find new releases and a wealth of old Hong Kong movies screening here.

Round up the gang and head to Wheat and Wood for a few hours of friendly competition. This café is dedicated to fun, classic board games, so you can play while enjoying some snacks and drinks.

↑ Back to top

Advertising
Where to stay 
Photograph: Courtesy Mia Casa

Where to stay 

From chic lofts and warehouse conversions to cosy French-inspired boltholes and modern apartments with harbour views, there are several enticing accommodation options available in Kennedy Town through AirBnB. If you're looking for a classic hotel, though, book a room at the conveniently located Mia Casa. The simple but comfortable boutique hotel in the heart of the district offers easy access to everything Kennedy Town has to offer.

Rooms are welcoming oases rendered in white walls, wood-panelled flooring, crisp white sheets, and all the mod-cons you could want. For an extra treat, the Deluxe Terrace Rooms are spacious 500sqft and offer exquisite harbour views and a snug patio that's perfect for sundowners.

↑ Back to top

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.