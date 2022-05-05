International cuisine, cosy cafés, and an unbeatable waterfront – here are the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in Kennedy Town.

Not long ago, Kennedy Town still had that truly local vibe with plenty of hole-in-the-wall eateries and mom-and-pop shops. Then the neighbourhood got an MTR station, and things changed quickly. Now, this area in the Western District has slick residential buildings, a line-up of restaurants, cool cafés serving artisanal blend coffees, and even a few hidden bars shaking up quality cocktails. Then there's the waterfront, a stretch of prime land that's been revamped to become an attraction in and of itself. Not convinced? Spend a day exploring Kennedy Town and find out why it's becoming a magnet for Hong Kong residents. Here are the best places to eat and drink, and the things to do and see while you're here.

What's Kennedy Town known for?

With a laidback vibe, Kennedy Town is known as a residential district that's evolving into a destination in its own right thanks largely to great restaurants and a waterfront that's being reinvented as a must-visit social space.

Why do the locals love it?

What's not to love? The district is now more accessible than ever. Paired with relaxed vibes and waterfront living minutes from the bustling heart of Hong Kong, and you've got a new favourite neighbourhood. The area is now home to an array of wonderful restaurants specialising in different cuisines – some local spots remain—and a wealth of different experiences. And, with constant sprucing up and redevelopment – gentrification, but in a well-thought-out way that serves the community º there's always something new to check out.

How do I get to Kennedy Town?

Kennedy Town got a flashy new MTR station a few years ago, marking the end of the Island Line. You can get here from Central in less than 10 minutes. Of course, there are buses and minibuses that terminate here, including the 8, 10, 22, 28, and 31 green minibuses and the 23, 40, and 103 double-deckers. If all else fails, take the scenic ride on a tram, or grab a cab.

If you only do one thing

Take a stroll along the Kennedy Town waterfront and when the mood strikes, pop into the many venues along the way for a bit of food, a cheeky drink, or an artisanal coffee.

