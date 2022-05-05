Where to eat
From local holes-in-the-wall to Michelin-recommended spots, Thai and Indian to Mexican and Egyptian, Kennedy Town's bounty of restaurants offer a truly moveable feast of international cuisine. If you're lucky, you might even get a coveted spot that overlooks the waterfront or an al fresco table where you can people-watch.
One of K-Town's hottest tables is 11 Westside, created by La chef Esdras Ochoa of Netflix's The Final Table fame. Deliciously authentic tacos are the house special – try the El Pastor and Carne Asada – and the tableside guac is justifiably popular. Drop-in mid-week to enjoy the 50 percent off Taco Tuesday offer, or the Thirsty Thursday deal that cuts 50 percent off your drinks.
There's pizza aplenty in Kennedy Town, but pie devotees gravitate to two spots that specialise in fluffy sourdough pizzas. Dough Bros is a takeout joint that does epic doughnuts, too, while Alvy's is a casual sit-down joint that pairs its slices with craft beers, cocktails, and natural wines.
Seeking authentic international fare? Bresola is one of Kennedy Town's oldest restaurants and has been consistently dishing up decadent Italian cuisine – pizza, pasta, risotto – in a convivial setting. Nearby, Aziza is a go-to for Egyptian and Mediterranean food. What the restaurant lacks in space, it makes up for in the flavours of its tagines, shawarmas and more. Start with the hummus and finish with the Special Kounafa.
Photograph: Joshua Lin I Yuan is Here
Kennedy Town also boasts myriad options for delightful Asian food. Queues go around the block at Yuan is Here, a Bib Gourmand-certified street food chain that offers affordable Taiwanese favourites like fatty minced pork on rice, oyster omelette, and sweet plum fried potato. Sheung Hei Claypot Rice is another popular Michelin-recommended spot offering 30 kinds of claypot rice variants – the secret's in the rice – a mix of fresh and leftover grains flavoured with pig fat. For something more eclectic, try Missy Ho's, an intimate space featuring funky décor and a menu of popular Asian fusion dishes—try the famed pork belly bao.