Where to eat
There may be tonnes of shops lining the streets of Central, but don’t get distracted – we think the food options here are truly the gem of this neighbourhood.
As one of the world’s most Michelin-starred cities, you can expect to truly treat your palate in Hong Kong. Central is home to Ando by chef Augustin Ferrando Balbi, who pays tribute to his life experiences in both Spain and Japan. Chef Ricardo Chaneton serves up a reinterpretation of Latin American cuisine presented with French technique at Mono, while chef Paulo Airaudo blends Italian cuisine with Asian flavours at Noi, accompanied by his favoured musical choices and interior decor as well.
Tsim Sha Tsui’s time-honoured Sabatini Ristorante Italiano has recently opened in Central’s IFC mall and is well worth a visit. Magistracy Dining Room is housed in one of Hong Kong’s oldest surviving court buildings and offers up British and European fare, along with a garden space dedicated to gin and tonics.