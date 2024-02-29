The best things to do, food to eat, and places to explore in the heart of Hong Kong

When most people envision Hong Kong, it is the frenetic energy and clustered skyscrapers of the Central district that comes to mind. Financial institutions, shopping destinations, business offices, and a wide range of eateries all coexist in this tightly packed area that can be described as the best parts of Hong Kong condensed into one neighbourhood. If you’d like to spend some time in a district with an unceasing urban buzz that still retains pockets of calm, then follow our ultimate guide around Central.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What’s Central known for?

The clue’s in the name – Central is the centre of Hong Kong’s metropolitan areas, where offices, shops, restaurants, bars, galleries, nightlife, and entertainment venues all vie for a physical presence despite the premium rents.

Why do the locals love it?

There’s always something happening in Central. Whether it’s a new store opening, a food and beverage pop-up, a cultural event, or even unexpected pieces of street art, you’ll always find something interesting to see and experience in this hood.

How do I get to Central?

As the name suggests, Central is very much the heart of Hong Kong Island, and is therefore fantastically well-connected to the rest of the territories. Both the Island Line and Tsuen Wan Line on the MTR stop directly at Central, while Hong Kong station on the Tung Chung Line and Airport Express is connected to Central station via a vast underground walkway. The Central Ferry Pier also houses boats going to Kowloon side as well as several outlying islands – this is also where you can hop onto the iconic Star Ferry.

Map of Central

If you only do one thing

Eat all of the food! Central has all sorts of fantastic eateries in spades – you’ll wish you were a cow with four stomachs.