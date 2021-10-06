Sai Kung is one of the best scenic escapes in Hong Kong. The district attracts nature adventurers and water-sport junkies alike who come for its idyllic beaches and a slice of Hong Kong that is far (but not too far) from the high rises of the central district. The area offers snorkelling, diving, kayaking, and all sorts of water sports and activities that tourists may not necessarily picture themselves doing in Hong Kong. It also offers a lot of al fresco drinking and dining that makes it well worth the travel up to the peninsula.

What's Sai Kung known for?

Sai Kung is known as the 'back garden of Hong Kong' because of its verdant surroundings, beaches, and islands that offer unparalleled views of the city.

Why do the locals love it?

Sai Kung may not be the most convenient neighbourhood to get to, but its gorgeous beaches and picturesque hikes make it well worth the effort. Sai Kung also offers some excellent outdoor water sports, including see-through kayaking and snorkelling. And that’s not all. The peninsula is home to some amazing al fresco seafood restaurants and authentic local desserts too. And with HKwalls annual street art festival giving the area a colourful makeover with 18 new murals this year, the creative spirit and street art culture is well and truly alive here.

How do I get to Sai Kung?

There are no MTR stations that will get you directly to Sai Kung, but you can take a minibus, bus, or taxi. Take a minibus to Sai Kung from Hang Hau MTR Station (minibus 101M), Mong Kok MTR Station (red minibus – it will say Sai Kung on the front), or Choi Hung MTR Station (minibus 1A or bus 92). The endpoint for all buses is the Sai Kung bus terminus right by the seafront near the pier. For minibuses, the stop is across the main road from the main bus terminus, and for those who arrive from Mong Kok the terminal stop is at the sports centre.

Map of Sai Kung

If you only do one thing

If you only have a day to visit, explore the town centre. You can walk along the pier, dine at the seafood restaurants, drink at the cafes, and shop at the local boutique shops.



