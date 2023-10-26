Hong Kong
Ladies Who Pink: Fight Like a Girl (Vol. 3)

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Daily Tot, Soho
fight like a girl vol 3
Photograph: Courtesy Singular Concepts
For the third year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming eight sensational ladies behind their bar for their Fight like a Girl bar event. On October 26 from 8pm to midnight, catch Imelda Ng from Intervals; Delphine Kong from Campari; Nicole Slater from The Pontiac and Ponty Cafe; Yvonne Chan from Argo; Jade Lau from Pernod Ricard; Taki Li from Bar Leone; Sarah Vee from Women of Hong Kong; and Tiana Ludhani from Singular Concepts as they shake up eight rum-based cocktails. A portion of the proceeds from these cocktails will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Details

Address:
The Daily Tot
Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Bldg, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@thedailytot.com

Dates and times

