For the third year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming eight sensational ladies behind their bar for their Fight like a Girl bar event. On October 26 from 8pm to midnight, catch Imelda Ng from Intervals; Delphine Kong from Campari; Nicole Slater from The Pontiac and Ponty Cafe; Yvonne Chan from Argo; Jade Lau from Pernod Ricard; Taki Li from Bar Leone; Sarah Vee from Women of Hong Kong; and Tiana Ludhani from Singular Concepts as they shake up eight rum-based cocktails. A portion of the proceeds from these cocktails will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Ladies Who Pink: Fight Like a Girl (Vol. 3)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- The Daily Tot
- Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Bldg, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- info@thedailytot.com
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video